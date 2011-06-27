Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,238
|$7,889
|$8,978
|Clean
|$5,755
|$7,286
|$8,288
|Average
|$4,788
|$6,079
|$6,906
|Rough
|$3,821
|$4,873
|$5,524
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,430
|$8,136
|$9,262
|Clean
|$5,931
|$7,514
|$8,549
|Average
|$4,935
|$6,269
|$7,124
|Rough
|$3,939
|$5,025
|$5,699
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,023
|$7,639
|$8,704
|Clean
|$5,556
|$7,055
|$8,035
|Average
|$4,623
|$5,887
|$6,695
|Rough
|$3,690
|$4,719
|$5,356
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,090
|$7,854
|$9,016
|Clean
|$5,618
|$7,254
|$8,322
|Average
|$4,675
|$6,053
|$6,934
|Rough
|$3,731
|$4,851
|$5,547
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,247
|$6,487
|$7,308
|Clean
|$4,841
|$5,991
|$6,746
|Average
|$4,028
|$4,999
|$5,621
|Rough
|$3,215
|$4,007
|$4,496
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,467
|$8,207
|$9,353
|Clean
|$5,966
|$7,579
|$8,633
|Average
|$4,964
|$6,324
|$7,194
|Rough
|$3,962
|$5,069
|$5,755
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,690
|$7,259
|$8,294
|Clean
|$5,250
|$6,704
|$7,655
|Average
|$4,368
|$5,594
|$6,379
|Rough
|$3,486
|$4,484
|$5,103
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,926
|$7,609
|$8,717
|Clean
|$5,467
|$7,028
|$8,046
|Average
|$4,549
|$5,864
|$6,705
|Rough
|$3,631
|$4,700
|$5,363
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,923
|$8,663
|$9,811
|Clean
|$6,386
|$8,001
|$9,057
|Average
|$5,314
|$6,676
|$7,547
|Rough
|$4,241
|$5,351
|$6,037
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,088
|$7,782
|$8,897
|Clean
|$5,617
|$7,187
|$8,213
|Average
|$4,673
|$5,997
|$6,844
|Rough
|$3,730
|$4,807
|$5,474