Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

3,978 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fusion Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,978 listings
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    118,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    67,875 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    50,167 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,950

    $829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    103,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,881

    $1,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    41,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    7,730 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    93,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,047

    $463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    107,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,998

    $277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    86,351 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    99,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,695

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    33,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    40,278 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    27,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    56,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    53,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    59,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    120,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    95,732 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,978 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion Hybrid
  4. Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.916 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
Pleasantly Surprised
Vietvet,11/07/2010
I stopped by a dealer to take another look at the Fusion Hybrid. I wanted to make sure this was the car I wanted even though I had thoroughly researched the vehicle on Edmunds. The car in stock had just rolled off the transporter and happened to be exactly what I intended to eventually buy. After test driving the car I decided to buy it on the spot. I was expecting to get 30/38 city/highway. I've had the car about three weeks now and have been getting 41 city and 40 highway. This is outstanding for a car this comfortable and quiet. Recently drove a new BMW 3 series turbo diesel and believe the Fusion is more comfortable and handles about 98% as well as the BMW. It's the best car I've owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Fusion Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Fusion Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings