Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,144 Below Market
Motorsports Auto Group - Palm Harbor / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L37BR301540
Stock: 301540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,875 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,593 Below Market
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38BR288443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,167 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,950$829 Below Market
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2011 Ford Fusion 4dr 4dr Sedan Hybrid FWD features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Camel Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Climate Control| Dual Zone Climate Control| Cruise Control| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Leather Steering Wheel| Leather Shifter| Power Drivers Seat| Power Passenger Seat| Clock| Tachometer| Digital Info Center| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Steering Wheel Radio Controls| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| Side Airbags| Keyless Entry| Security System| ABS Brakes| Traction Control| Dynamic Stability| Rear Defogger| Fog Lights| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| CD Player| CD Changer| Anti-Theft| Factory Premium Sound System| 17 inch Premium Wheels| Cloth Interior Surface| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bluetooth| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Child Proof Door Locks| Cup Holders| Heated Mirrors| Parking Sensors| Power Brakes| Premium Sound| Rear-Side Airbags| Remote Trunk Lid| Roll Stability Control| Side Curtain Airbags| SYNC Voice Activated| Tire Pressure Monitor| Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L34BR149782
Stock: 149782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 103,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,881$1,174 Below Market
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L37BR246328
Stock: 13597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,000$836 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Tuxedo Black Metallic, Local Trade-In, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. FWD 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Odometer is 31023 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR117457
Stock: J195546N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 7,730 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$13,599
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR264393
Stock: 19266097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,047$463 Below Market
Bud Clary Toyota of Yakima - Union Gap / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Accident Free Carfax History Report, One Owner, Completely inspected and reconditioned, Service Records Available, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid. 41/36 City/Highway MPG Why pay 10.3% in the greater seattle area when you can pay 8.1% on your vehicle purchase in Yakima, Wa. Call us and see how much we can save you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L36BR344492
Stock: Y200785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,998$277 Below Market
Motor Market - Phoenix / Arizona
Motor Market AZ has hand selected this vehicle for you. Eco-friendly and stylish describe our 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan presented in amazing Light Ice Blue Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder with an electric motor combination can achieve an incredible 191hp while connected to a seamless CVT transmission for managed passing commands. Our Front Wheel Drive Hybrid has a sporty look with fog lamps, 17-inch 15 spoke painted aluminum wheels and solar tinted windows. Inside the Hybrid cabin, settle into comfortable, eco-friendly seating as you enjoy the sweet sounds coming from your 6-speaker audio system with six-disc changer and MP3 capability. Ford SYNC, ambient lighting, and a convenient universal garage door opener enhance your driving experienceFord always makes safety a priority. Several airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and SOS post-crash alert give peace of mind to you and your passengers. MyKey allows parents to set alerts via the message center for teens. This smart and dependable Fusion Hybrid delivers on every level! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No reported damage or accidents.Motor Market stands out from other dealers by offering a FREE 2-year maintenance plan on every vehicle, a 3-Month Sirius XM Trial included on factory-equipped pre-owned vehicles (2008 or newer) with SiriusXM satellite capability, exceptional customer service, and we work with all credit types, bad credit, good credit, first-time buyers, self-employed, past repossessions, or a past bankruptcy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38BR299975
Stock: 299975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Garber Honda - Rochester / New York
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. active Bluetooth, leather interior.Garber Is Rochester's Home For The Best Pre-Owned Vehicles. We Are Western NY's Number One Volume Honda Dealer. We Take In The Best Trades And Price Them Aggressively. Please call ahead to confirm vehicle availability. * All pre-owned vehicles are located across the street from the Honda showroom*2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat FWD Aisin e-CVT Powersplit 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid41/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L32BR132561
Stock: 11132561T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 99,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,695
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior, Hybrid trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, Serviced here, "The well-rounded 2011 Ford Fusion is one of our top picks for a midsize family sedan." -Edmunds.com.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Ford Hybrid with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6000 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG City.MORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L35BR116354
Stock: X28392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR117474
Stock: 19056304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,278 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR117572
Stock: 19139874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,500
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat ** Bluetooth **, ** BLIS / Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** 1 Owner Carfax **, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver's Vision Package, Moon Tune Package, Moonroof, Order Code 501A, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Camera. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2317 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L34BR314536
Stock: FA09090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 56,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998
Bunnin Chevrolet Santa Paula - Santa Paula / California
Hybrid trim. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 56,989 Miles! iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, Non-Smoker vehicle.FORD FUSION: UNMATCHED RELIABILITYCARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee.KEY FEATURES ON THIS FORD FUSION INCLUDEHybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System Ford Hybrid with Red Candy Metallic Tinted exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6000 RPM*.FORD FUSION IS BEST IN CLASSThe Fusion offers performance options you won't find on the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord Sedan, or Chevrolet Malibu, such as a 6-cylinder Engine. -- Ford.com. Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG City.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L31BR235065
Stock: 296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 53,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L32BR184708
Stock: 19175772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Louisville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Louisville / Kentucky
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KY, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR120472
Stock: 18958651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,997
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection 2.5L I4 Atkinson Hybrid Engine Sterling Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a very clean and affordable, one owner, low mileage, dealer maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2011 Ford Fusion 4dr Sedan Hybrid that is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L3XBR220340
Stock: BR220340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 95,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,499
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC852 A WELL KEPT, CLEAN AND NICE, FORD FUSION HYBRID IS UP FOR SALE. CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR, EXTRA CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, SMOOTH HYBRID ENGINE IS GOOD ON GAS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, HAS FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION, SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, GOOD TIRES ALLOY WHEELS,. TWO SET OF KEYS, GOOD TO GO CAR LOUDOUN MOTOR cars located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 For Text messages 571-276-0137 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38BR139627
Stock: LMC852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 5(94%)
- 4(6%)
Related Ford Fusion Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon