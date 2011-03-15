Used 2011 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Red
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    123,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Gray
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    156,465 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,674

    $1,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    95,666 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,991

    $2,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    75,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,037

    $2,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Black
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    46,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,795

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    44,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,270

    $2,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Gray
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    116,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,169

    $2,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Red
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    175,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Red
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    78,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    $2,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Red
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    114,848 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $2,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Gray
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    90,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    $1,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Five in Red
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Five

    83,650 miles

    $9,593

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    58,899 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,600

    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    82,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    139,848 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    $753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Two

    70,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    122,547 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,642

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Prius Three in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Prius Three

    45,821 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    Details

Pleasantly Surprised...
06princes,03/15/2011
I drive and still own my Dodge Charger, but the V8 with a Hemi, sucks the gas down..So,We bought this car to help with the rising prices of gas, and to save some money in the long run, and we love it, This car has a lot of get up and go, we have no trouble pulling out or picking up speed, It is so quiet, that sometimes you wonder if it is running, my three daughters fit in the back seat with no problem and one is in a car seat..We have a couple of hills that we have to go over everyday and the Prius has no problem going over them..So far we are well pleased with this little car, its doing everything it says it can...
