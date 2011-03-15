Used 2011 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois

McGrath Lexus of Westmont is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Toyota Prius V only has 75,066mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2011 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Prius V's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. One of the best things about this Toyota Prius is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Prius V. More information about the 2011 Toyota Prius: The 2011 Prius has been built with reduced environmental impact in every way. The 2011 Prius will again be certified as a Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) and an Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (ATPZEV) in California. It will produce over 70 percent fewer smog-forming emissions than the average new vehicle. Plant-derived, carbon-neutral plastics are utilized in the seat cushion foam, cowl side trim, inner and outer scuff plates and deck trim cover. The use of aluminum and super high-tensile steel throughout the vehicle reduce the weight by almost 20 percent over the last generation model, which has enhanced fuel efficiency and performance even further. Interesting features of this model are proven reliability, Excellent efficiency, and mid-size practicality Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2011 Toyota PRIUS is Well Equipped DD Rear Spoiler HOM Heated outside mirrors CPD CD Player AUX Auxiliary Media Jack CC Cruise Control CCS Climate Control PWI Power Windows PLS Power Locks . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# Y2247A

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Prius Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 51 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DU4B1392907

Stock: Y2247A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020