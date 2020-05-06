Used 2011 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me
905 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,762 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,991$2,105 Below Market
- 42,403 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,991$1,217 Below Market
- 77,125 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$617 Below Market
- 57,342 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,731$715 Below Market
- 25,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,598$301 Below Market
- 70,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$270 Below Market
- 63,750 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 15,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,490
- 26,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$8,975
- 42,483 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,880
- 70,915 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,881
- 56,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 32,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 47,271 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 93,290 miles
$5,999
- 19,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000
- 48,429 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 90,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,388
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan LEAF searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Read recent reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.119 Reviews
Report abuse
R. Edelman,08/07/2016
SL 4dr Hatchback (3-phase, 4-pole electric DD)
Why is this a history making car? Because the Nissan Leaf was one of the first practical and affordable all-electric sedans. I purchased this car new in 2011. Back then, the Leaf was made in Japan. Now they are made in Tennessee, but I don't think there should be a difference in quality. My Leaf has almost 50,000 miles on it, and it has been reliable and almost completely trouble free. It is deceptively roomy inside because there is no fuel tank or exhaust system. Maintenance costs are low. The original tires lasted 45,000 miles. To recapture the kinetic energy of the car, most of the braking is done by the drive train. This is called "regenerative braking", and allows the drive train to act as a generator to charge the battery. All electric vehicles and hybrids utilize regenerative braking. Not only is regenerative braking energy efficient, it allows the brakes to last a long time. For example, I also own a Toyota Prius with over 100,000 miles on it, and the brakes have never been serviced. Driving an electric car is fun. The electric motor provides all of its torque instantly, which allows excellent acceleration from a stop as well as on the road. It is quite, and there are no vibrations. There are no exhaust fumes or oil leaks, and the drive train of the car tends to stay clean. The down side of any electric car is the battery. Batteries are heavy and expensive. They become less efficient in very cold weather, and they lose charge capacity as they age. Both of these translate into reduced range. And you need access to a 220 volt charging station to recharge the car in a few hours. The Leaf is sold with either a 24 kWh battery or a 30 kWh battery. I recommend the 30 kWh battery as it provides a range (when new) of about 100 miles, rather than the 75 miles provided by the 24 kWh battery. That 75 mile range provided by the 24 kWh battery when new drops down to about 55 miles after 5 years. So, the larger battery will allow you a more generous range even after the car is several years old. Despite the battery issue, I really enjoy the Leaf ownership experience. Nissan service and support has been very good. Based on my Leaf ownership, I have become a fan of electric drivetrains, so much so that I am now on my second Leaf, one with the 30 kWh battery (which was not available in 2011). I do not think that I will ever go back to owning a car that is not either all-electric or a hybrid. Nissan should be commended for taking a big risk in developing and marketing the Leaf. I think that the commitment to manufacturing an all-electric car will pay off for Nissan in the future.
Related Nissan LEAF info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Santa Ana CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Austin TX
- Used Nissan Titan XD Mckinney TX
- Used Nissan Quest Fort Myers FL
- Used Nissan Altima Lansing MI
- Used Nissan Titan XD Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Nissan GT-R Rockford IL
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Titan 2011 Manassas VA
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2016 Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Titan 2012 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020