Used 2011 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

905 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LEAF Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 905 listings
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    45,762 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,991

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    42,403 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,991

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    77,125 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    57,342 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,731

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    25,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,598

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    70,946 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    63,750 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SV in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SV

    15,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    26,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,975

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    42,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,880

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    70,915 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,881

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    56,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    32,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    47,271 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    93,290 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    19,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    48,429 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan LEAF SL
    used

    2011 Nissan LEAF SL

    90,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,388

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan LEAF searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 905 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF
  4. Used 2011 Nissan LEAF

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF

Read recent reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Overall Consumer Rating
4.119 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (16%)
A history making car!
R. Edelman,08/07/2016
SL 4dr Hatchback (3-phase, 4-pole electric DD)
Why is this a history making car? Because the Nissan Leaf was one of the first practical and affordable all-electric sedans. I purchased this car new in 2011. Back then, the Leaf was made in Japan. Now they are made in Tennessee, but I don't think there should be a difference in quality. My Leaf has almost 50,000 miles on it, and it has been reliable and almost completely trouble free. It is deceptively roomy inside because there is no fuel tank or exhaust system. Maintenance costs are low. The original tires lasted 45,000 miles. To recapture the kinetic energy of the car, most of the braking is done by the drive train. This is called "regenerative braking", and allows the drive train to act as a generator to charge the battery. All electric vehicles and hybrids utilize regenerative braking. Not only is regenerative braking energy efficient, it allows the brakes to last a long time. For example, I also own a Toyota Prius with over 100,000 miles on it, and the brakes have never been serviced. Driving an electric car is fun. The electric motor provides all of its torque instantly, which allows excellent acceleration from a stop as well as on the road. It is quite, and there are no vibrations. There are no exhaust fumes or oil leaks, and the drive train of the car tends to stay clean. The down side of any electric car is the battery. Batteries are heavy and expensive. They become less efficient in very cold weather, and they lose charge capacity as they age. Both of these translate into reduced range. And you need access to a 220 volt charging station to recharge the car in a few hours. The Leaf is sold with either a 24 kWh battery or a 30 kWh battery. I recommend the 30 kWh battery as it provides a range (when new) of about 100 miles, rather than the 75 miles provided by the 24 kWh battery. That 75 mile range provided by the 24 kWh battery when new drops down to about 55 miles after 5 years. So, the larger battery will allow you a more generous range even after the car is several years old. Despite the battery issue, I really enjoy the Leaf ownership experience. Nissan service and support has been very good. Based on my Leaf ownership, I have become a fan of electric drivetrains, so much so that I am now on my second Leaf, one with the 30 kWh battery (which was not available in 2011). I do not think that I will ever go back to owning a car that is not either all-electric or a hybrid. Nissan should be commended for taking a big risk in developing and marketing the Leaf. I think that the commitment to manufacturing an all-electric car will pay off for Nissan in the future.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
LEAF
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to
to

Related Nissan LEAF info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings