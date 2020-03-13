  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Price Range

  • $31,000-$55,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • On sale now

What to expect

  • Significant restyling coming for 2022
  • Essentially unchanged for 2021
  • Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2021 Chevrolet Traverse Review
byKurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor03/13/2020 (updated 06/24/2020)

What is the Traverse?

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is a three-row midsize SUV with seating for seven passengers. It offers the most passenger room of non-truck-based three-row SUVs, which is an important card to hold in this hotly contested segment. The Traverse also offers a smooth, quiet ride and a standard V6 engine.

But the Traverse's larger size means a higher price tag compared to rivals such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. And much to the Traverse's detriment, it offers the most cheap-feeling interior plastics and lackluster build quality in the class. The excellent infotainment system goes a long way toward helping the cause, though, as does the standard Wi-Fi hotspot.

Big changes are in store for the 2022 model. Beyond a redesigned look, standard features will expand to include wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a new 8-inch driver information screen, and LED headlights and taillights. A planned refresh can't come too soon since vehicles such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas have nearly marginalized the big Chevy. Still, if space is king, a thinly optioned 2021 Traverse could still prove a smart buy.

Edmunds says

Chevrolet is keen to move the Traverse upward in the midsize three-row SUV class and has planned to introduce a comprehensively restyled model for 2022. We anticipate the fresh looks and additional standard features will help its cause considerably.

High Country, Premier, RS, LT Leather, LT Cloth, LT Fleet, LS Fleet, LS

