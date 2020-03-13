2021 Chevrolet Traverse Review

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is a three-row midsize SUV with seating for seven passengers. It offers the most passenger room of non-truck-based three-row SUVs, which is an important card to hold in this hotly contested segment. The Traverse also offers a smooth, quiet ride and a standard V6 engine.

But the Traverse's larger size means a higher price tag compared to rivals such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. And much to the Traverse's detriment, it offers the most cheap-feeling interior plastics and lackluster build quality in the class. The excellent infotainment system goes a long way toward helping the cause, though, as does the standard Wi-Fi hotspot.

Big changes are in store for the 2022 model. Beyond a redesigned look, standard features will expand to include wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a new 8-inch driver information screen, and LED headlights and taillights. A planned refresh can't come too soon since vehicles such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas have nearly marginalized the big Chevy. Still, if space is king, a thinly optioned 2021 Traverse could still prove a smart buy.