2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Price Range
- $31,000-$55,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- On sale now
What to expect
- Significant restyling coming for 2022
- Essentially unchanged for 2021
- Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
What is the Traverse?
The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is a three-row midsize SUV with seating for seven passengers. It offers the most passenger room of non-truck-based three-row SUVs, which is an important card to hold in this hotly contested segment. The Traverse also offers a smooth, quiet ride and a standard V6 engine.
But the Traverse's larger size means a higher price tag compared to rivals such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. And much to the Traverse's detriment, it offers the most cheap-feeling interior plastics and lackluster build quality in the class. The excellent infotainment system goes a long way toward helping the cause, though, as does the standard Wi-Fi hotspot.
Big changes are in store for the 2022 model. Beyond a redesigned look, standard features will expand to include wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a new 8-inch driver information screen, and LED headlights and taillights. A planned refresh can't come too soon since vehicles such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas have nearly marginalized the big Chevy. Still, if space is king, a thinly optioned 2021 Traverse could still prove a smart buy.
Edmunds says
Chevrolet is keen to move the Traverse upward in the midsize three-row SUV class and has planned to introduce a comprehensively restyled model for 2022. We anticipate the fresh looks and additional standard features will help its cause considerably.
