MSRP range: $108,700
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details.
2023 GMC HUMMER EV videos

Best & Worst Car Redesigns | Ford Bronco, Nissan Z, HUMMER, Kia K5, Subaru BRZ & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV, but since the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Best & Worst Car Redesigns | Ford Bronco, Nissan Z, HUMMER, ...
2022 Hummer EV First Drive | Hummer Goes Electric | Price, C...

FAQ

Is the GMC HUMMER EV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 HUMMER EV both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the HUMMER EV has 11.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC HUMMER EV. Learn more

Is the GMC HUMMER EV reliable?

To determine whether the GMC HUMMER EV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the HUMMER EV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the HUMMER EV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 HUMMER EV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 GMC HUMMER EV?

The least-expensive 2023 GMC HUMMER EV is the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $108,700.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD) which starts at $108,700
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC HUMMER EV?

If you're interested in the GMC HUMMER EV, the next question is, which HUMMER EV model is right for you? HUMMER EV variants include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD). For a full list of HUMMER EV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Overview

The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV is offered in the following submodels: HUMMER EV Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD). The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive.

What do people think of the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 HUMMER EV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 HUMMER EV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 GMC HUMMER EV?

2023 GMC HUMMER EV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD)

Which 2023 GMC HUMMER EVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 GMC HUMMER EV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 GMC HUMMER EV.

Can't find a new 2023 GMC HUMMER EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 GMC HUMMER EV?

2023 GMC HUMMER EV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase135.6 in.
Length216.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height79.1 in.
Curb Weight9063 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 GMC HUMMER EV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

