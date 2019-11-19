Hot on the heels of last year's all-electric e-tron SUV launch, Audi is introducing a new variant designed to make a statement. Like a lot of coupe-like SUVs, the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback can be thought of as a regular e-tron with a tapering rear roofline. It looks sleeker than the regular e-tron but has a little less rear-seat headroom and cargo capacity.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback
MSRP Range: $77,300 - $88,495
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Smooth and decisive acceleration
- Well-executed driver assistance systems
- Healthy list of standard safety and luxury features
As with the standard e-tron, the Sportback utilizes a 95-kWh battery pack and separate electric motors for the front and rear axles. Power output is also the same, at 355 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. There's also a special Boost mode you can activate to increase output to 402 hp and 489 lb-ft, but only for 8 seconds. In Edmunds testing, the standard e-tron accelerated to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, which is 0.2 second quicker than Audi's estimate. We expect the Sportback to return similar, if not slightly quicker times.
We're not sold on the whole coupe-like SUV trend permeating German brands. The trade of practicality for questionable style runs counter to why most shoppers buy SUVs in the first place. That said, the Sportback only reduces rear headroom by an inch, and cargo room decreases by just 1.3 cubic feet, making it fairly usable by coupe-like SUV standards.
If you're in the market for a luxury electric SUV, you will do well by picking the Audi e-tron. This Sportback variant certainly benefits from this, but its loss of rear headroom and cargo space, combined with a higher price, keeps us from recommending it over the more conventional e-tron SUV.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$77,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$83,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$88,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.2%
Is the Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback:
- New coupe-like version of the all-electric e-tron SUV
- Same performance as the standard e-tron SUV
- Slightly less rear headroom and cargo capacity
- Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,300.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $77,300
- Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $83,300
- Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $88,495
More about the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Overview
The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is offered in the following submodels: e-tron Sportback SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
