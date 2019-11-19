  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron Sportback

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
+46

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback
MSRP Range: $77,300 - $88,495

MSRP$77,300
Edmunds suggests you pay$80,075
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
3 for sale near you
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Review
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Smooth and decisive acceleration
  • Well-executed driver assistance systems
  • Healthy list of standard safety and luxury features
Mark TakahashibyMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 11/19/2019 (updated 07/30/2020)
What is it?

Hot on the heels of last year's all-electric e-tron SUV launch, Audi is introducing a new variant designed to make a statement. Like a lot of coupe-like SUVs, the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback can be thought of as a regular e-tron with a tapering rear roofline. It looks sleeker than the regular e-tron but has a little less rear-seat headroom and cargo capacity.

What's under the e-tron Sportback's hood?

As with the standard e-tron, the Sportback utilizes a 95-kWh battery pack and separate electric motors for the front and rear axles. Power output is also the same, at 355 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. There's also a special Boost mode you can activate to increase output to 402 hp and 489 lb-ft, but only for 8 seconds. In Edmunds testing, the standard e-tron accelerated to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, which is 0.2 second quicker than Audi's estimate. We expect the Sportback to return similar, if not slightly quicker times.

In the all-important range column, the Sportback is EPA-estimated to travel up to 218 miles on a full charge. In comparison, the standard e-tron's range is 204 miles. The Sportback's revised aerodynamic profile probably helps it out on this front. Its range won't grab many headlines, but it'll be more than enough for most owners day to day. On longer trips, the e-tron can plug in to Electrify America's growing network of fast chargers to quickly fill the battery. Using a 150-kW charging station, the e-tron can add about 170 miles of range in 30 minutes.

How practical is the e-tron Sportback?

We're not sold on the whole coupe-like SUV trend permeating German brands. The trade of practicality for questionable style runs counter to why most shoppers buy SUVs in the first place. That said, the Sportback only reduces rear headroom by an inch, and cargo room decreases by just 1.3 cubic feet, making it fairly usable by coupe-like SUV standards.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're in the market for a luxury electric SUV, you will do well by picking the Audi e-tron. This Sportback variant certainly benefits from this, but its loss of rear headroom and cargo space, combined with a higher price, keeps us from recommending it over the more conventional e-tron SUV.

The regular standard Audi e-tron is in a numerical tie with the class-leading Tesla Model 3 in our rankings for luxury EVs, and we'd be shocked (pun intended) if the Sportback matches or beats those scores. Check back later this year for additional driving impressions and a full e-tron Sportback rating.

Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all e-tron Sportback lease offers
2020 Audi e-tron Sportback price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$77,300
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$83,300
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$88,495
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.2%
    Audi e-tron Sportback for sale
    2020

    Related e-tron Sportback Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 e-tron Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron Sportback has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron Sportback. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback:

    • New coupe-like version of the all-electric e-tron SUV
    • Same performance as the standard e-tron SUV
    • Slightly less rear headroom and cargo capacity
    • Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Audi e-tron Sportback reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi e-tron Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 e-tron Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,300.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $77,300
    • Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $83,300
    • Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $88,495
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi e-tron Sportback?

    If you're interested in the Audi e-tron Sportback, the next question is, which e-tron Sportback model is right for you? e-tron Sportback variants include Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Overview

    The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is offered in the following submodels: e-tron Sportback SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Edition One 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 e-tron Sportback.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 e-tron Sportback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Prestige 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Audi e-tron Sportbacks are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2020 e-tron Sportbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,075 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback.

    Can't find a new 2020 Audi e-tron Sportbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi e-tron Sportback for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,128.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,834.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

    Related 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model