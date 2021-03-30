What is the Kicks?

The 2022 Kicks is the smallest SUV in Nissan's lineup, slotting below the Rogue and the Rogue Sport. It's a small and relatively affordable SUV, though the underpowered engine and lack of all-wheel drive hurt it when stacked up against rivals. Last year brought updated styling both inside and out, as well as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. As a result, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022.

The Kicks competes in a crowded and competitive class, with rivals on offer from just about every mainstream automaker. Some of our favorites in this class include the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek and Mazda CX-30. Though it doesn't have all the strengths of the top-rated in its class, the Kicks does offer relatively good fuel economy and more cargo space than its diminutive stature would suggest.