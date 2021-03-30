  1. Home
2022 Nissan Kicks

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $21,000 (estimated)
2022 Nissan Kicks
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Nissan Kicks Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/30/2021
What is the Kicks?

The 2022 Kicks is the smallest SUV in Nissan's lineup, slotting below the Rogue and the Rogue Sport. It's a small and relatively affordable SUV, though the underpowered engine and lack of all-wheel drive hurt it when stacked up against rivals. Last year brought updated styling both inside and out, as well as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. As a result, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022.

The Kicks competes in a crowded and competitive class, with rivals on offer from just about every mainstream automaker. Some of our favorites in this class include the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek and Mazda CX-30. Though it doesn't have all the strengths of the top-rated in its class, the Kicks does offer relatively good fuel economy and more cargo space than its diminutive stature would suggest.

EdmundsEdmunds says

After last year's updates to tech and styling, we don't expect any significant changes for the 2022 Nissan Kicks. Even with a wealth of standard features at a nice price, the Kicks is outmatched by several rivals in the extra-small SUV class.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Kicks.

