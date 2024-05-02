Toyota Camry vs. Honda Accord vs. Hyundai Sonata: Hybrid Sedan Head-to-Head

This comparison doesn't feature sports cars, but you didn't come here in search of lazy SUVs. How your nearly $40,000 sedan drives might just be nearer the top of your list of priorities, and that's why it matters so much that the Accord is the best to pedal, even if the ride is a tad firm. It's also the quickest, making the most of its 204 hp and hitting 60 mph in 7.3 seconds and finishing the quarter mile in 15.8 seconds at 85 mph.

The Camry, now hybrid only for 2025, splits the difference between the two, but in the best way possible. Its 0-to-60-mph time of 7.8 seconds is right smack in the middle, but it is the fastest through the quarter mile with a trap speed of 89.2 mph, likely thanks to it having the most horsepower, at 225. It also stopped from 60 mph in the shortest distance — 118 feet for the Toyota, 121 feet for the Honda, and 126 feet for the Hyundai.

On the road the Camry feels about as quick as the Accord and nowhere near as haggard as the Sonata. It might not be the best companion for a winding road, but it strikes the best balance between compromise of ride comfort and handling. For 2025 the Camry gets a reworked suspension and the difference is obvious — it handles normally crashy bumps and ruts with aplomb without being as firm as the Honda or lost at sea as the Sonata. The steering feels dead-on accurate and the brake pedal in the Camry is far and away the best. It's the most linear and there's no clunkiness in the handoff from regenerative to friction braking as there is in the Honda.

On the road, the Sonata is a distant third. The Accord is the best to drive if you want something with real spirit, and the Camry has the best combination of comfort and capability. Not only that, but the Camry is the only car here that has all-wheel drive as an option for those who live in snowy states.