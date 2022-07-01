2023 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid
MSRP range: $51,250 - $57,950
FAQ
Is the Volvo S60 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 S60 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more
Is the Volvo S60 reliable?
To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Volvo S60 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Volvo S60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 S60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Volvo S60?
The least-expensive 2023 Volvo S60 is the 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Core Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,250.
Other versions include:
- Recharge T8 Core Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $51,250
- Recharge T8 Core Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $52,900
- Recharge T8 Plus Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,950
- Recharge T8 Plus Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,600
- Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $56,700
- Recharge T8 Ultimate Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $56,700
- Recharge T8 Ultimate Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $57,950
What are the different models of Volvo S60?
If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include Recharge T8 Core Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), Recharge T8 Core Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), Recharge T8 Plus Dark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and Recharge T8 Plus Black Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
