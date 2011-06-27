Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4 Years And Still Going ucsb73 , 10/10/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle in Oct. 2007 and it continues to perform. It has had a couple of minor issues that were covered under warranty - water pump leak - that I didn't even notice. I don't put on a ton of miles (37K) and my driving is best described as mixed. I continue to get a year-round average of 37 mpg. The winter and wet weather of the Pacific Northwest slows the vehicle down as it fights elements, otherwise, I'd say one could average closer to 39 mpg of mixed city/hwy driving. I paid $30K + taxes - about $2-3K more than V6 Camry with same features - leather, Bluetooth, navigation, power seats, sunroof, & heated mirrors. A solid car - comfortable and quiet. Report Abuse

Great Car Matt , 06/09/2010 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have over 51,000 miles on my 2008 hybrid and have had no problems. I got the base model with the only option being floor mats. Overall, I average about 31-36 mpg in city/hwy combined driving. I'm tall and there is plenty of leg room and the seats are quite comfortable. It is quick, comfortable and dependable.

Trusty camry KRIS , 12/02/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love my 2008 toyota camry hybrid. Its quiet, good in the snow, handles curves well, roomy, and always starts.

An unremarkable car that does many things right Brandon , 04/06/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought my 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid back in May of 2010 with ~26k on the odometer. Has every option except navigation. Overall it's been a decent car. Pluses include great gas mileage for its year/size (I typically get 35+ on a tank of gas, but have seen over 40+ many times. I do mostly city driving), many comfort/convenience features (heated seats, homelink, ABS, traction control, etc.), great mechanical reliability (engine, transmission, etc.), however it's also had a number of drawbacks: 1. The front seats are the most uncomfortable car seats I've ever sat in. I absolutely hate them. My wife and I are about 5'10, and her legs are 4" longer than mine. Neither of us can get comfortable. We still dread trips longer than 2 hours, which always lead to prickly legs and back pain no matter what we try. 2. Got the dreaded Error 3 with the 6-disc CD changer and the unit completely died. Thankful for the Aux port so I can at least hook up an MP3 player. 3. Driver side rear brake caliper got grippy, leading to pre-mature wearing of the break pad and scoring of the rotor. 4. AC randomly comes on sometimes when the car is shifted from park into reverse, or from drive into park. 5. Trunk is very small for a car this size, but we knew this going into it. Overall, if I had to do it again, I would not have purchased this car, and will never purchase another Toyota Camry as a result. With near 100k on the odometer, I'm happily looking for something else more suited for reliably moving around my family of 4 in comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value