Used 1995 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Subaru LEGACY L AWD is priced at 99,000 miles. The previous and only owner took meticulous care of this vehicle. The interior is completely smoke free. A full SERVICE HISTORY is provided. This car undergoes a comprehensive MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Equipped with a 2.5L 4 cyl engine. Features sport wheels and road hugging suspension. Off-road suspension capability. Fully equipped with power, convenience and safety options. Well maintained with clean interior. Comes with a free CARFAX report. According to CARFAX, this is a one-owner vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BE635237217954

Stock: 11914

Certified Pre-Owned: No

