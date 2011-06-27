Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,354
|$1,754
|Clean
|$545
|$1,194
|$1,547
|Average
|$396
|$874
|$1,132
|Rough
|$247
|$554
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,360
|$1,754
|Clean
|$559
|$1,199
|$1,547
|Average
|$406
|$878
|$1,132
|Rough
|$253
|$556
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,353
|$1,754
|Clean
|$541
|$1,193
|$1,547
|Average
|$393
|$873
|$1,132
|Rough
|$245
|$553
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,366
|$1,754
|Clean
|$573
|$1,204
|$1,547
|Average
|$416
|$881
|$1,132
|Rough
|$259
|$559
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,347
|$1,754
|Clean
|$525
|$1,188
|$1,547
|Average
|$382
|$869
|$1,132
|Rough
|$238
|$551
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718
Estimated values
1995 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,754
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,547
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$718