Used 2014 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me
80 listings
- 73,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$812 Below Market
- 29,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,732
- 92,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$768 Below Market
- 27,257 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,750
- 51,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500
- 78,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,880
- 13,933 miles
$19,775
- 59,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999
- 98,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,888
- 96,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
- 43,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,989$2,473 Below Market
- 58,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,499$910 Below Market
- 87,040 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$9,995
- 31,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,250$1,255 Below Market
- 87,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 18,776 miles
$22,998
- 75,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990$789 Below Market
- 9,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
motokoto,05/12/2015
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is a car to increase your quality of life. I love it for where I live in the San Diego foothills with no deer. However, if I lived back in the Hill Country of Central Texas, I'd have sold this car within 6 months. The headlights are set ridiculously low so literally heaven help you if there are deer on the road ahead. You won't see them until they're through your windshield. The dealership's Service Dept told me I can't get them raised up because they're high density headlights. I think the headlights are a huge safety risk in areas with large-sized wildlife. Other than that, I adore this car for the thrill of driving it. Kudos to the excellent engineers! Update: Have had the car for a while and we still love it. We have no intention of trading it in for anything else. My only gripe of note continues to be the low position of the headlights, but the freeways, canyon and foothill roads we drive don't make this a big issue for us in SoCal. No elk bounding across a Wyoming plain. Just rabbits and the coyotes are too savvy to get hit. We have found you can't always reliably shift from 4th to 6th. Seems to insist on a pit stop at 5th. Again, not a deal breaker. We've had no issues needing repairs. Everything still seems tight. This car is all about the Curves and we love it for that. Update 11/13/17: Still no repairs have been needed. I still LOVE this car! Everything I wrote above is still true. But so is my complaint about headlights. I went to Subaru twice and was told no upward adjustment possible. Didn't look at replacing them though. Not a problem in heavily populated Southern California and if you know the roads. I wish I could easily replace the speakers. They buzz on certain octaves. I don't blast them but I do play them loudly sometimes. You kinda have to because the car is a typical sporty car with some noise inside. I hate the display though. No steering wheel controls so you have to use the display for music. This is the worst point of the car. The internal temp controls and clock are perfect but music and maps is a major pain to manipulate. It's easy to read the maps on the display though. My husband and I are still very happy with this car purchase. As soon as a take a sharp curve, I fall in love with this car all over again. Like being a kid in a go cart. Update 5/14/2020: The car's still performing great. Driving is just as fun. We've followed all recommended maintenance and have had no mechanical or any other problems. It's our play car so our mileage is low, about 28K at this point. My gripes are the same as on the first day. Headlights aren't good for rural areas where wildlife leaps out at you although they're perfectly fine in populated areas. The speakers should be replaced and the entertainment panel. Happily we checked into an aftermarket Android Auto install plus better speakers and it's easy to have done. We just procrastinated since we drive our other vehicles more and they have it. I feel comfortable to recommend this as a reliable Used Car, made in Japan, if the previous owner wasn't an idiot driver and that you calculate in an Android Auto panel plus speakers upgrade. My car is a manual so automatics might be different.
