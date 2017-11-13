Used 2014 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
BRZ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    73,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Premium

    29,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,732

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    92,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    27,257 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,750

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    51,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Premium in Red
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Premium

    78,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,880

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,933 miles

    $19,775

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    59,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    98,805 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,888

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    96,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Premium in Red
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Premium

    43,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,989

    $2,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    58,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,499

    $910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Limited

    87,040 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Premium in White
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Premium

    31,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,250

    $1,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    87,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Limited

    18,776 miles

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Premium in White
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Premium

    75,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue

    9,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru BRZ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru BRZ
  4. Used 2014 Subaru BRZ

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru BRZ

Read recent reviews for the Subaru BRZ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (67%)
Enter every road curve with joy in my heart
motokoto,05/12/2015
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is a car to increase your quality of life. I love it for where I live in the San Diego foothills with no deer. However, if I lived back in the Hill Country of Central Texas, I'd have sold this car within 6 months. The headlights are set ridiculously low so literally heaven help you if there are deer on the road ahead. You won't see them until they're through your windshield. The dealership's Service Dept told me I can't get them raised up because they're high density headlights. I think the headlights are a huge safety risk in areas with large-sized wildlife. Other than that, I adore this car for the thrill of driving it. Kudos to the excellent engineers! Update: Have had the car for a while and we still love it. We have no intention of trading it in for anything else. My only gripe of note continues to be the low position of the headlights, but the freeways, canyon and foothill roads we drive don't make this a big issue for us in SoCal. No elk bounding across a Wyoming plain. Just rabbits and the coyotes are too savvy to get hit. We have found you can't always reliably shift from 4th to 6th. Seems to insist on a pit stop at 5th. Again, not a deal breaker. We've had no issues needing repairs. Everything still seems tight. This car is all about the Curves and we love it for that. Update 11/13/17: Still no repairs have been needed. I still LOVE this car! Everything I wrote above is still true. But so is my complaint about headlights. I went to Subaru twice and was told no upward adjustment possible. Didn't look at replacing them though. Not a problem in heavily populated Southern California and if you know the roads. I wish I could easily replace the speakers. They buzz on certain octaves. I don't blast them but I do play them loudly sometimes. You kinda have to because the car is a typical sporty car with some noise inside. I hate the display though. No steering wheel controls so you have to use the display for music. This is the worst point of the car. The internal temp controls and clock are perfect but music and maps is a major pain to manipulate. It's easy to read the maps on the display though. My husband and I are still very happy with this car purchase. As soon as a take a sharp curve, I fall in love with this car all over again. Like being a kid in a go cart. Update 5/14/2020: The car's still performing great. Driving is just as fun. We've followed all recommended maintenance and have had no mechanical or any other problems. It's our play car so our mileage is low, about 28K at this point. My gripes are the same as on the first day. Headlights aren't good for rural areas where wildlife leaps out at you although they're perfectly fine in populated areas. The speakers should be replaced and the entertainment panel. Happily we checked into an aftermarket Android Auto install plus better speakers and it's easy to have done. We just procrastinated since we drive our other vehicles more and they have it. I feel comfortable to recommend this as a reliable Used Car, made in Japan, if the previous owner wasn't an idiot driver and that you calculate in an Android Auto panel plus speakers upgrade. My car is a manual so automatics might be different.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
BRZ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru BRZ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings