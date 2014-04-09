Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

165 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LR4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 165 listings
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    131,869 miles
    Great Deal

    $13,590

    $2,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    139,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    107,592 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,900

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    113,229 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,754

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    176,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,963

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    79,022 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    95,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    132,251 miles

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR4 in White
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR4

    99,539 miles

    $13,997

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    106,747 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,145

    $4,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    138,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,920

    $3,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    55,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,550

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Silver
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    111,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,990

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in White
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    124,682 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,395

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    172,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR4 V8

    124,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,799

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 165 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR4
  4. Used 2012 Land Rover LR4

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR4

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.76 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Road Trip in 2012 LR4 Summer 2016 Update
jim6090,09/04/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Just finished a 3000 miles 12 state12 day road trip in our 2012 CPO LR4. I could not have asked for a better road car. From NC to the Maine North Maine Woods. 80 mph on the highway or the 150 miles that we did offroading through the woods. It was nothing short of awesome. 19 MPG overall. Great comfort, security. This our 3rd LR. 2016- now 70000 miles. Had to have the lower control arms replaced this summer. I understand this is a normal thing for these cars. Drove it over 5000 miles to Maine and to Kentucky. What a great vehicle. Each trip were around 2500 miles. The trip to Kentucky was towing a 6500 lb Airstream. Plenty of power in the Mountains. I could go between 3-6 gear and maintain 65.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
LR4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover LR4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings