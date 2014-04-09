Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Meet our rugged 2011 Land Rover LR4 HSE AWD SUV presented in Siberian Silver Metallic. Powered by a 5.0 Liter V8 generating 375hp while connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV earns near 17mpg on the highway while showing off alloy wheels, roof rails, a tri-pane sunroof, rear privacy glass, and a bold grille. Open the door to our LR4 HSE to find luxury features you desire. You'll enjoy wood grain trim, comfortable leather seating, heated seats, third-row seating, climate control, power accessories, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, audio display screen, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and much more. Confidence comes standard with Land Rover with safety features onboard like anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, a rearview camera, and numerous airbags to keep you and your passengers secure. This Land Rover LR4 is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR4 V8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALAK2D40BA574062

Stock: BA574062

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020