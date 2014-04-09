Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me
- 131,869 miles
$13,590$2,433 Below Market
- 139,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$2,430 Below Market
- 107,592 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900$819 Below Market
- 113,229 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,754
- 176,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,963
- 79,022 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 132,251 miles
$13,999
- 99,539 miles
$13,997
- 106,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,145$4,003 Below Market
- 138,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,920$3,691 Below Market
- 55,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,550$1,727 Below Market
- 111,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,990$2,446 Below Market
- 124,682 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,395
- 172,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,990 Below Market
- 124,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,799$2,204 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR4
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR4
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.76 Reviews
Report abuse
jim6090,09/04/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Just finished a 3000 miles 12 state12 day road trip in our 2012 CPO LR4. I could not have asked for a better road car. From NC to the Maine North Maine Woods. 80 mph on the highway or the 150 miles that we did offroading through the woods. It was nothing short of awesome. 19 MPG overall. Great comfort, security. This our 3rd LR. 2016- now 70000 miles. Had to have the lower control arms replaced this summer. I understand this is a normal thing for these cars. Drove it over 5000 miles to Maine and to Kentucky. What a great vehicle. Each trip were around 2500 miles. The trip to Kentucky was towing a 6500 lb Airstream. Plenty of power in the Mountains. I could go between 3-6 gear and maintain 65.
