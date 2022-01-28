  1. Home
2023 Subaru WRX

Release Date: Early 2023
Estimated Price: Starting around $31,000
What to expect
  • Possible debut of high-performance STI model
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the fifth generation introduced in 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

