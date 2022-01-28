What is the WRX?

The 2023 Subaru WRX is a sporty compact sedan with a turbocharged flat-four engine and all-wheel drive. The WRX has a storied history in rally car racing and a loyal fanbase of enthusiasts who are into tuning their vehicles. For 2022, the WRX received a much-needed redesign and features a new engine, transmission and bolder exterior styling. The current-generation Subaru WRX gets its power from a turbocharged 2.4-liter horizontally opposed (so-called boxer) engine that produces 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Our editors have praised the WRX for its nimble handling, spirited acceleration and easy-to-use clutch pedal. At the time of writing, we haven't tested the optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), so we can't speak to how it performs.

We don't expect much to change the 2023 WRX since it's only a year removed from a full redesign. The only major item to keep an eye on is the debut of the even higher-performance WRX STI variant, which could possibly make an appearance in either late 2022 or early 2023.

The WRX costs several thousand more than its competitors, which include the Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Elantra N and the Kia Forte GT. But the WRX has an ace up its sleeve in the form of all-wheel drive, which few rivals can match. Only the Mazda 3 Turbo comes standard with all-wheel drive, offers similar power and is comparably priced. Although in the Mazda 3's case, you're paying for a nicer interior and overall refinement rather than a more performance-oriented car in the WRX.