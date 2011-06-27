Used 2013 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me
- $11,000Great Deal | $1,813 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base96,239 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2013 Scion FR-S Base Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16D2703723
Stock: V124915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,664 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base70,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gwatney Buick GMC Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
Red 2013 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC This Price may require financing through dealer and is not available with special finance, 2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed, RWD, Red, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio: Pioneer AM/FM/CD/HD Head Unit, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17D2716867
Stock: 16631B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,498Great Deal
2013 Scion FR-S Base132,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Hot Lava This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Frisco's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Scion FR-S with 132,939mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The 2013 Scion exterior is finished in a breathtaking Hot Lava, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! The look is unmistakably Scion, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Scion FR-S will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2013 Scion FR-S: The FR-S is the most expensive car in the Scion range and functions as a Halo car for the brand, luring customers into the showroom with its sexy styling and strong performance. Despite this, it's got a starting price of just $24,200, keeping the car within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The FR-S echoes the layout of more expensive performance cars, shrinking them down and offering an unprecedented dollars-to-smile ratio. Interesting features of this model are Strong acceleration, fuel efficiency, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19D2734769
Stock: D2734769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $2,477 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base37,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McLoughlin Chevrolet - Portland / Oregon
*** UP TO 120 DAYS TO 1st PAYMENT ON APPROVED CREDIT *** 2013 SCION FR-S COUPE, 2.0L, MANUAL 6-SPD, RWD, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, PIONEER SOUND, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS. 22/30 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 26019 miles below market average!Here at McLoughlin Chevrolet you will find an amazing assortment of new, certified and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUV's! Please feel free to call David or Brian to set up an appointment to test drive at (503) 652-0000. We do offer financing to anyone the law allows!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17D1707169
Stock: PC00291C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $12,000Great Deal | $1,867 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base115,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Whittier - Whittier / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15D2721145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,950Great Deal | $1,767 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base79,892 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13D1718945
Stock: 718945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900Great Deal | $1,589 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base86,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11D1716000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,950
2013 Scion FR-S Base39,737 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2013 Scion FR-S 2dr Base 2dr Coupe 6A features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13D2708314
Stock: K708314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $13,900
2013 Scion FR-S Base59,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, Asphalt, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2013 Scion FR-S Base Asphalt Odometer is 3919 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13D1700638
Stock: DM27351B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $10,998
2013 Scion FR-S Base81,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunrise Autoland - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13D2734038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,900Good Deal | $1,502 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base39,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
We're excited to offer this impressive 2013 Scion FR-S .*Options:*Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Scion FR-S come see us at Continental Honda, 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11D1713369
Stock: M1763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $14,500Good Deal | $1,983 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base67,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1483549 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16D2722577
Stock: c102024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,999Good Deal | $903 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base78,328 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Keyless Entry, Performance Tires, 2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver Ignition, Black w/Fabric Upholstery, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2013 Scion FR-S Base Silver Ignition Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver Ignition, Black w/Fabric Upholstery, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fabric Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio: Pioneer AM/FM/CD/HD Head Unit, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17D2701334
Stock: 138961B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,988Good Deal | $1,392 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base46,756 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Linder Honda - Salinas / California
Advertised price expires at midnight on 08-31-2020. New Arrival! This Scion FR-S is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! -Fully Detailed -Only 46;756 miles which is low for a 2013 ! This model has many valuable options -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Premium Sound System -Rear Wheel Drive -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that; it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump; knowing this Scion FR-S gets 34.0/25.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 300 Auto Center Circle; Salinas; CA 93907.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D2701968
Stock: HT833A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $11,999Good Deal | $709 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base113,341 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D1700356
Stock: 700356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Fair Deal | $411 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base54,794 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D2725686
Stock: DC119695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,991Fair Deal | $513 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base44,043 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES - MANUAL TRANSMISSION - PREMIUM WHEELS - MUST SEE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17D1713778
Stock: 000X7463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- New Listing$13,995Good Deal | $1,374 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base72,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19D1712485
Stock: 712485
Certified Pre-Owned: No