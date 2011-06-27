Close

AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Hot Lava This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Frisco's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Scion FR-S with 132,939mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The 2013 Scion exterior is finished in a breathtaking Hot Lava, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! The look is unmistakably Scion, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Scion FR-S will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2013 Scion FR-S: The FR-S is the most expensive car in the Scion range and functions as a Halo car for the brand, luring customers into the showroom with its sexy styling and strong performance. Despite this, it's got a starting price of just $24,200, keeping the car within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The FR-S echoes the layout of more expensive performance cars, shrinking them down and offering an unprecedented dollars-to-smile ratio. Interesting features of this model are Strong acceleration, fuel efficiency, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZNAA19D2734769

Stock: D2734769

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020