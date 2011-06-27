Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,224
|$18,132
|$20,305
|Clean
|$15,879
|$17,742
|$19,858
|Average
|$15,188
|$16,962
|$18,964
|Rough
|$14,498
|$16,182
|$18,070
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,417
|$16,843
|$19,597
|Clean
|$14,111
|$16,481
|$19,166
|Average
|$13,497
|$15,756
|$18,303
|Rough
|$12,884
|$15,031
|$17,441
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,333
|$23,843
|$26,698
|Clean
|$20,879
|$23,330
|$26,111
|Average
|$19,972
|$22,304
|$24,936
|Rough
|$19,064
|$21,278
|$23,761
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,330
|$21,604
|$24,191
|Clean
|$18,918
|$21,139
|$23,659
|Average
|$18,096
|$20,210
|$22,594
|Rough
|$17,274
|$19,280
|$21,530
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,937
|$22,283
|$24,951
|Clean
|$19,513
|$21,804
|$24,402
|Average
|$18,665
|$20,845
|$23,304
|Rough
|$17,817
|$19,886
|$22,206
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,921
|$25,618
|$28,686
|Clean
|$22,434
|$25,067
|$28,055
|Average
|$21,458
|$23,965
|$26,792
|Rough
|$20,483
|$22,862
|$25,530
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,288
|$19,322
|$21,636
|Clean
|$16,920
|$18,906
|$21,159
|Average
|$16,184
|$18,075
|$20,207
|Rough
|$15,449
|$17,243
|$19,255
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,567
|$19,633
|$21,984
|Clean
|$17,193
|$19,210
|$21,500
|Average
|$16,446
|$18,365
|$20,533
|Rough
|$15,698
|$17,521
|$19,565