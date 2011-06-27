  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Forester
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,224$18,132$20,305
Clean$15,879$17,742$19,858
Average$15,188$16,962$18,964
Rough$14,498$16,182$18,070
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,417$16,843$19,597
Clean$14,111$16,481$19,166
Average$13,497$15,756$18,303
Rough$12,884$15,031$17,441
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,333$23,843$26,698
Clean$20,879$23,330$26,111
Average$19,972$22,304$24,936
Rough$19,064$21,278$23,761
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,330$21,604$24,191
Clean$18,918$21,139$23,659
Average$18,096$20,210$22,594
Rough$17,274$19,280$21,530
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,937$22,283$24,951
Clean$19,513$21,804$24,402
Average$18,665$20,845$23,304
Rough$17,817$19,886$22,206
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,921$25,618$28,686
Clean$22,434$25,067$28,055
Average$21,458$23,965$26,792
Rough$20,483$22,862$25,530
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,288$19,322$21,636
Clean$16,920$18,906$21,159
Average$16,184$18,075$20,207
Rough$15,449$17,243$19,255
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,567$19,633$21,984
Clean$17,193$19,210$21,500
Average$16,446$18,365$20,533
Rough$15,698$17,521$19,565
Sell my 2018 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,481 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,481 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,481 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Subaru Forester ranges from $12,884 to $19,597, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.