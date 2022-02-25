What is the Subaru Ascent?

The Subaru Ascent is a midsize three-row SUV that competes with vehicles like the Honda Pilot, the Kia Telluride and the Volkswagen Atlas. We like the Ascent for a number of reasons, including its user-friendly infotainment system, high-quality interior materials, and the standard all-wheel-drive system. Unfortunately, the Ascent isn't as refined as some rivals. That's where a 2023 refresh would come in handy.

The Ascent has only been on sale since 2019, so we don't expect a full redesign, but this is usually the point in a vehicle's life cycle that it gets major updates. The 2023 Ascent could see changes to the front and rear fascias, powertrain updates and new interior tech. To be clear, we like the currently optional 8-inch touchscreen, but other Subaru models offer a simply sublime 11.6-inch screen. It would be a big improvement for the Ascent that could seriously modernize the look and feel of the interior.

On the outside, some updated headlights and taillights could lead the design changes, but rumor has it that an all-new Wilderness trim level is also in the works. On other Subaru products, the Wilderness trim typically sits at the top of the lineup and offers upgrades such as a lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, and exterior styling revisions like plastic side cladding. On vehicles including the Subaru Outback, we've thoroughly enjoyed our time with the Wilderness trim level, and it would be a welcome addition to the Ascent's list of options.