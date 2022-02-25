Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Ascent

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $34,000-$47,000
What to expect
  • A midcycle refresh could be on the horizon for the 2023 Subaru Ascent
  • A Wilderness trim level could be added to the lineup
  • Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
