Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Lancer Evolution Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,953 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,500

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    88,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    62,801 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Red
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    47,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    73,692 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    51,418 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    96,446 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    24,127 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    32,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    30,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    80,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    69,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    46,786 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    105,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,997

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    97,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,997

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    76,536 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    83,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    67,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,888

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  4. Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wicked is Right
aimwo4,10/31/2012
I spent a lot of time looking for a car with a stick and passing power (i.e., Mazdaspeed3, etc). The Evo unexpectedly has more rear leg room behind my driver seat, then other cars; attribute this to where I need to adjust the driver's seat in order to accommodate my physique. The Ford Escort and Mazdaspeed3 had very little leg room after I got comfortable in the driver's seat. This car loves the high revs. If you just try to take it easy, it will fight you. The tranny is only smooth up top. Take your time shifting at lower RPMs. The ride is hard and the car isn't quiet. I swapped out the tires for All-season DWSs. If you enjoy driving, the Evo is for you.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Lancer Evolution
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings