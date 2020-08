Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota

Just traded by our General Sales Manager. This car is loaded and like new. Full list of professionally-installed bolt-on modifications available (nothing internal), over 400hp at the wheels Transmission replaced with a brand new one a few months ago. Automatic. Leather, moonroof and more. This is a real nice one. Did you know, the automatics are faster then the manuals in this model?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32W5FVXCU029119

Stock: W95626A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020