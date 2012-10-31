Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 97,953 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500$445 Below Market
- 88,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
- 62,801 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
- 47,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
- 73,692 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,995
- 51,418 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
- 96,446 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
- 24,127 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,999
- 32,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900
- 30,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
- 80,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900
- 69,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999
- 46,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
- 105,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,997
- 97,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997
- 76,536 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
- 83,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
- 67,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,888$1,793 Below Market
aimwo4,10/31/2012
I spent a lot of time looking for a car with a stick and passing power (i.e., Mazdaspeed3, etc). The Evo unexpectedly has more rear leg room behind my driver seat, then other cars; attribute this to where I need to adjust the driver's seat in order to accommodate my physique. The Ford Escort and Mazdaspeed3 had very little leg room after I got comfortable in the driver's seat. This car loves the high revs. If you just try to take it easy, it will fight you. The tranny is only smooth up top. Take your time shifting at lower RPMs. The ride is hard and the car isn't quiet. I swapped out the tires for All-season DWSs. If you enjoy driving, the Evo is for you.
