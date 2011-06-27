  1. Home
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally serene ride quality
  • Effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice
  • Several high-powered engine options
  • Seemingly endless safety and comfort features
  • Sheer volume of tech features can overwhelm
  • Competitors are often more engaging to drive
  • Small trunk in the coupe and convertible
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Simply put, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the finest cars in the world. There's no need for qualifiers like "for the money" or "within its class." Now available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, every Mercedes S-Class delivers a world-class blend of engineering, technology and luxury that permeates everything from the suspension to the seats. This is a car that can scan the road ahead for bumps and actually alter the suspension to make sure you don't feel them. It can help you avoid collisions and drive for you on the highway. And, for good measure, you can sample from six seat massage settings, four fragrance scents, as many as 24 speakers and five powertrains that range from 436 to 621 horsepower.

Really, we could continue waxing poetically about the S-Class, but the fact of the matter is its greatness is evident. Just look at the multitude of available features, its eye-opening performance figures and pictures of its elegant interior. The only way it falls short relative to other flagship luxury sedans is the driving experience; if you want some driver engagement, you can do better than the isolating S-Class. But that's a matter of taste rather than a fault. And as for the coupe and convertible, they really have only one competitor: the Bentley Continental GT. When you're cross-shopping with a Bentley, you know you're in rarefied air.

Indeed, the S-Class sedan also seems a little closer to that upper echelon of luxury automobiles than other flagship sedans out there. Everything about it just seems a little more advanced and overtly luxurious than an Audi A8, BMW 7 Series or Jaguar XJ. Even the Bentley Flying Spur, which is as decadent as it gets, can't match the master Benz's technology and engineering. So, you won't find many reasons to not buy an S-Class here because it's impossible to imagine being disappointed by one of its many gilded models.

Few cars on Earth are available with as many safety features as the Mercedes S-Class. Standard equipment includes stability and traction control, crosswind assistance, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, front side pelvic airbags and a driver knee airbag. Standard electronic safety features include a drowsy driver warning system and a collision prevention system that will warn the driver of a potential collision and fully apply the brakes if necessary. Mercedes' Mbrace emergency telematics includes automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location assistance, alarm notification, an SOS emergency services button, geo-fencing for valets and teenage drivers and remote vehicle controls (via mobile app or computer) that can unlock or lock the car, for instance.

The Driver Assistance package (standard on the S600 and AMG S 65) includes an active blind-spot monitoring system (will steer you back to your lane if you fail to heed its warning), an active lane departure warning system (ditto), pedestrian recognition for the collision prevention system, a rear-impact detection and preparedness system, and an advanced adaptive cruise control system that not only matches the speed of the car in front of you but will also apply the brakes and the accelerator in stop-and-go traffic and keep you in your lane. Effectively, it drives for you on a gridlocked freeway.

The Executive Rear Seat package now includes a special seat-mounted airbag in the right rear seat that prevents its occupant from sliding forward under their seat belt. Other options include a night-vision system (detects pedestrians and animals through infrared sensors and displays them in the instrument panel) and a surround-view parking camera system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S550 sedan with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 115 feet. The S550 coupe with summer tires stopped 2 feet shorter. An AMG S 63 sedan stopped in 108 feet, which is typical for a performance car on summer tires.

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class consists of three body styles: sedan, coupe and convertible (Cabriolet). Each is available in S550, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65 trim levels; the sedan is additionally offered as the S550e plug-in hybrid and the S600. Each trim level is tied to different engines. There is also a related long-wheelbase Mercedes-Maybach S-Class reviewed separately.

Besides the expected array of features you'd expect to find in a luxury sedan of this caliber, the S-Class comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights and running lights, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment and memory functions, leather upholstery, MBTex simulated-leather interior trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a cabin air-purification and fragrance system, a power rear sunshade, two 12.3-inch display screens (for the instrument cluster and the COMAND electronics interface), a navigation system, two USB ports, HD and satellite radio, and a 13-speaker Burmester sound system. The S550e plug-in hybrid is equipped identically.

Key standard feature differences for the four-passenger S550 coupe are its 19-inch AMG sport wheels, sport exhaust, sport steering wheel and upgraded leather upholstery. The S550 convertible differs with its fully powered soft top, different 19-inch wheels, the Aircap pop-up wind deflector, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free power trunklid, and heated and ventilated front seats.

Besides its V12 engine, the S600 adds the Magic Body Control adaptive and anticipatory suspension, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and intervention, a night-vision camera display, an automatic parking system, a surround-view parking camera system, upgraded leather interior trim throughout the cabin, heated and ventilated multicontour front seats (with adjustable and active side bolsters and six massage programs), heated armrests, the Executive Rear Seat package (heated four-way power outboard rear seats with memory functions, massage and a power right rear footrest), four-zone automatic climate control, power rear side sunshades, a dual-screen rear entertainment system (each has its own COMAND remote), and a 24-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system.

All of the above extra features on the S600 are optional on the S550 sedan models within packages or as stand-alone items, and all but the extra backseat functions are available on the two-door body styles.

Additional options include Magic Sky Control (a panoramic sunroof with dimming glass tint), a refrigerator box for the rear, in-car Wi-Fi, and the Splitview COMAND screen that allows the driver and passenger to see different things.

The AMG S 63 has an exclusive performance V8 engine, plus special AMG tuning for the all-wheel-drive system, transmission, suspension, brakes and exhaust. To the S550's standard equipment, it comes standard with the heated and ventilated multicontour seats, upgraded leather, the automatic parking system and a special IWC analog clock in the dash.

The AMG S 65 is essentially fully loaded apart from the optional Executive Rear Seating package, Magic Sky Control and the Wi-Fi hot spot. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional on both AMG trim levels.

The 2017 Mercedes S550 is powered by a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 that produces 449 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on every S550. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the S550 sedan and Cabriolet, while 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard on the coupe and optional on the sedan. In Edmunds testing, this base engine rocketed a S550 sedan from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.9 seconds, while a coupe did it in 4.7 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) for the S550 sedan, while opting for 4Matic or another body style results in a drop of 1 mpg in combined driving.

The S600 has a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 that pumps out 523 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. Mercedes estimates that it'll hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).

The AMG S 63 has a turbo 5.5-liter V8 good for 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Every version of it has a special AMG seven-speed automatic and 4Matic all-wheel drive standard. Mercedes estimates that the various AMG S 63 body styles should hit 60 mph in just under 4 seconds. EPA estimates for the sedan and coupe are 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway) and 17 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) for the convertible.

The AMG S 65 has Mercedes' classic turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 good for 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. It also has AMG's seven-speed automatic, but because it is rear-wheel-drive only, its limited traction results in a slightly slower 0-60 time than the AMG S 63. Don't let that fool you; it will never feel slower. Its EPA fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).

On the other end of the spectrum is the S550e plug-in hybrid that uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, an electric motor, a seven-speed automatic and lithium-ion battery pack to produce a total of 436 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. When its estimated all-electric range of 12 miles is depleted, it returns an estimated 26 mpg combined.

Driving

Effortless. That's really the best way to describe driving 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The steering is fairly light, and when equipped with lane keeping assist and/or Distronic Plus cruise control, it will even subtly steer the car for you. Still, you'll be surprised at how adeptly this very large sedan and coupe will hunker down and go around a corner.

Now, you may think you've enjoyed a comfortable ride before, but it most likely pales in comparison to the S-Class' standard adjustable air suspension. Not only does it iron out bumps, it does so without a hint of floatiness. Plus, the ride gets even better with the sedan's optional Magic Body Control. Using a windshield-mounted camera, the car detects potholes and other imperfections in the road ahead and automatically adjusts the air suspension to compensate. We're not exaggerating when we say it'll feel as if you're slicing through speed bumps rather than going over them.

As for engine choice, every S-Class is substantially quicker than you'd expect from such an enormous car. It's really power delivery that's the biggest difference. You'll be able to tell the V8 and V12 models apart by the way they dole out their power and torque, while the AMG models are showier in the noises they make.

Interior

The cabins of most flagship luxury cars feel like bigger, fancier versions of "lesser" models, sharing a general design aesthetic and many control components. Not so the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Even though the new E-Class has borrowed a few design cues and controls, the S-Class remains a special car that exists above the rest. There is an elegance and sense of opulence that make it feel more like a competitor for a Bentley than a BMW.

Beyond aesthetics, few cars can approach the new S-Class' comfort and infotainment features. The standard seats are lovely, but we recommend the Premium package's multicontour seats with their additional adjustments, ventilation and six massage settings. That's right, six. One even simulates a hot stone massage by utilizing the seat's heating elements. And just in case your rear passengers are the jealous sort, the same opulent front-seat features (including their adjustments) are available in the sedan's enormous backseat. Plus, you can add an entertainment system, airplane-style pop-out tables and even a fridge.

Those aren't available on the coupe and convertible, but even their backseats are generously sized for a two-door car. Plus, the coupe's lack of side roof pillars provides a wide-open, windows-down driving experience that few other cars can match. You'll also find the convertible's top-up or top-down driving experience impressively serene, especially with the standard Aircap wind deflector raised.

All of the S-Class' many infotainment functions are controlled by the latest iteration of Mercedes' COMAND system, which is reasonably user-friendly given the immense number of functions it's tasked with. Just make sure to spend a lot of time trying things out and asking questions of your Mercedes salesperson or dealership concierge.

The trunk, as you might expect from a 17-foot-long sedan, is sufficiently large at 16.3 cubic feet. Note, however, that the available 24-speaker Burmester high-end sound system "significantly" reduces trunk space, according to Mercedes. The S550e plug-in hybrid also has a smaller trunk (12.2 cubic feet) because of its battery pack. The coupe's trunk is on the small side for a coupe, especially such a large one, at 10.4 cubic feet. The Cabriolet is a bit better at 12.4 cubes, but it's reduced to 8.8 when the roof is lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too much, too often
Walter,09/08/2019
S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better.
CHEAP MADE GERMAN CAR
CHARLES,06/08/2019
AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
After 22,000 miles, engine oil leak , software problem for a/c, stereo, and navigation system. The engine compartment is so tight,it generate so much heat which cause plastic,electric,and rubber parts to fall apart faster. This will also cause much,much,much more labor cost for consumers. The top plastic engine cover cracked when trying to remove it. The over head display for mph and direction was blur. The Cadillac is much better. To use air condition, it not simple. To turn off the fan, you have to set it at one . There is no zero like standard . The stereo sound system is horrible. Cadillac, Aston Martin, Landrover, Lexus, and Jaguar sound much better, it has a 2 second turbo lag when floor it. The expensive tires last about 11,000 miles with normal driving. That is so sad.
No happe with S550e
Amal Elayyan,10/20/2017
S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
I have been driving Mercedes most of my life even when I was young growing up my father always had a Mercedes. I love the car and the comfort level is great but I have never been so disappointed with a Mercedes in all my life as much as this time. I live in a gated very nice Golf community and most of my trips to San Francisco mostly no dirt or country driving, in 6 months the windshield crack twice the first time around I took it to the dealer and the cost was about $3000 now less than six months and the windshield crack again not sure if I want to spend another 3000 at the same time hate to drive such a nice beautiful almost new car with the window cracked, I took it to the dealer hoping they will honor some kind of warranty but no luck, Also the Car went totally dead on my few time not sure whey!!! I also felt it has been an issue with the charge because when I charged it totally to 100% and within 3-5 miles it the charge is down to 20% according to the manual I should drive a little longer in 100% charge. Like I said I always drove owned and leased Mercedes but never had to deal with so many issues as much as this one it is either a lemon or Mercedes need to invest a little more time in creating the electric cars with the same high standard and quality they usually offer and deliver to customers. Thank you, ae
HATE THIS CAR, HATE DEALER SUPPORT EVEN MORE
Jason Mayer,06/27/2018
AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
I bought this car new and since the day I drove it off the lot it's knocked in the front left suspension and no one will attempt to repair it. They tell me they "can't just throw parts in the car" without replicating the sound. Well a technician heard the noises and said it's not the tires. Two dealerships recommended I change the tires to All-Season tires which I do not want on my high performance car. So they think I should be the one to "just throw parts on the car" to see if it fixed the problem? Are you kidding me?! Look, if they just made a reasonable attempt to resolve it, I'd be OK. But it's sad that I spent $170,000 on this thing with prepaid service and taxes, and they won't even attempt to solve it by changing out a shock absorber, bushing, or strut; even when the tech heard the noise and said "yep, it's not the tires". HATE IT! Probably going back to BMW. I have to be honest, if I wasn't having this issue for over a year now, the rating may be a 4 or maybe even a 5.
See all 14 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class AMG S 63 4MATIC, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Hybrid, S-Class Convertible, S-Class AMG S 63, S-Class AMG S 65. Available styles include S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A), AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC is priced between $42,966 and$73,200 with odometer readings between 14033 and63117 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 is priced between $40,966 and$95,950 with odometer readings between 15379 and51315 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 is priced between $84,881 and$107,999 with odometer readings between 10475 and40971 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4MATIC is priced between $89,950 and$89,950 with odometer readings between 33673 and33673 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2017 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,966 and mileage as low as 10475 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,673.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,763.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

