Simply put, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the finest cars in the world. There's no need for qualifiers like "for the money" or "within its class." Now available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, every Mercedes S-Class delivers a world-class blend of engineering, technology and luxury that permeates everything from the suspension to the seats. This is a car that can scan the road ahead for bumps and actually alter the suspension to make sure you don't feel them. It can help you avoid collisions and drive for you on the highway. And, for good measure, you can sample from six seat massage settings, four fragrance scents, as many as 24 speakers and five powertrains that range from 436 to 621 horsepower.

Really, we could continue waxing poetically about the S-Class, but the fact of the matter is its greatness is evident. Just look at the multitude of available features, its eye-opening performance figures and pictures of its elegant interior. The only way it falls short relative to other flagship luxury sedans is the driving experience; if you want some driver engagement, you can do better than the isolating S-Class. But that's a matter of taste rather than a fault. And as for the coupe and convertible, they really have only one competitor: the Bentley Continental GT. When you're cross-shopping with a Bentley, you know you're in rarefied air.

Indeed, the S-Class sedan also seems a little closer to that upper echelon of luxury automobiles than other flagship sedans out there. Everything about it just seems a little more advanced and overtly luxurious than an Audi A8, BMW 7 Series or Jaguar XJ. Even the Bentley Flying Spur, which is as decadent as it gets, can't match the master Benz's technology and engineering. So, you won't find many reasons to not buy an S-Class here because it's impossible to imagine being disappointed by one of its many gilded models.

Few cars on Earth are available with as many safety features as the Mercedes S-Class. Standard equipment includes stability and traction control, crosswind assistance, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, front side pelvic airbags and a driver knee airbag. Standard electronic safety features include a drowsy driver warning system and a collision prevention system that will warn the driver of a potential collision and fully apply the brakes if necessary. Mercedes' Mbrace emergency telematics includes automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle location assistance, alarm notification, an SOS emergency services button, geo-fencing for valets and teenage drivers and remote vehicle controls (via mobile app or computer) that can unlock or lock the car, for instance.

The Driver Assistance package (standard on the S600 and AMG S 65) includes an active blind-spot monitoring system (will steer you back to your lane if you fail to heed its warning), an active lane departure warning system (ditto), pedestrian recognition for the collision prevention system, a rear-impact detection and preparedness system, and an advanced adaptive cruise control system that not only matches the speed of the car in front of you but will also apply the brakes and the accelerator in stop-and-go traffic and keep you in your lane. Effectively, it drives for you on a gridlocked freeway.

The Executive Rear Seat package now includes a special seat-mounted airbag in the right rear seat that prevents its occupant from sliding forward under their seat belt. Other options include a night-vision system (detects pedestrians and animals through infrared sensors and displays them in the instrument panel) and a surround-view parking camera system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S550 sedan with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 115 feet. The S550 coupe with summer tires stopped 2 feet shorter. An AMG S 63 sedan stopped in 108 feet, which is typical for a performance car on summer tires.