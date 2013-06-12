Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,517 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,966$6,246 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 61,517 miles, you can feel confident that this CLS-Class is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Lanham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BBXEA094294
Stock: 094294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,885$3,387 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB8EA100772
Stock: C1109-N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 42,517 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,992$3,257 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Premium 1 Package Parktronic Lane Tracking Package Active Multicontour Driver Seat Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Almond/Mocha; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Palladium Silver Metallic Tires: 19" High-Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8EA105472
Stock: EA105472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 58,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995$2,474 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Premium 1 Package Parktronic Lane Tracking Package Illuminated Door Sills Active Multicontour Driver Seat Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Split-Folding Rear Seat Rear Trunklid Spoiler Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ash/Black; Leather Upholstery Black Black Ash Wood Trim Tires: 19" High-Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB6EA109388
Stock: EA109388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 550, Premium 1 Package, Rearview Camera, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Burmester(R) Surround Sound System, Power Tilt / Sliding Sunroof, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Garage Door Opener, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Multi-Color Ambient Lighting, Larger Fuel Tank, Power Rear-Window Sunshade, Heated Active Ventilated Front Seats, Black exterior, and Black Sport Leather interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9EA120790
Stock: TEA120790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 61,026 miles
$25,601
Advantage BMW Midtown - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 that you won't find in your average vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably curvier than most sedans-- a group that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point-- it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, Strong V8 engines, high-speed poise, superb cabin materials, and sports coupe look with a 4-door package We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8EA129366
Stock: EA129366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 69,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,400
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. * DISTRONIC, * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * VENTILATED SEATS, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * BRAKE ASSIST, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER SEATS, * HOMELINK, * Pre-qualified for 3 year / 45,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, Piano Black Lacquer Wood Trim, designo Two-Tone steering wheel, 19" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Cruise Control, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Black DINAMICA Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Box, designo Leather Upholstery, designo Light Brown Leather Package, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Navigation System, PARKTRONIC, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 1 Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear Trunklid Spoiler, Rear-View Camera, Split-Folding Rear Seat, SPLITVIEW. 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS550 DISTRONIC/DESIGNO/PREMIUM 4MATIC - $17K OPTIONS RWD Black 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin TurbochargedWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyYour car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXEA119440
Stock: 119440C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 39,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Almond/Mocha; Premium Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Lunar Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB3EA118419
Stock: EA118419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 50,416 miles
$27,900$1,805 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB4EA097127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995$762 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX.18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8EA095784
Stock: T1033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 26,680 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 26,680 miles, you can feel confident that this CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it.Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Takoma Park. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB1EA096550
Stock: 096550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,187 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,999
M Motorsport - Long Beach / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9EA111540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,721
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium 1 Package Parktronic Lane Tracking Package Illuminated Door Sills Diamond White Metallic Wheel Package Active Multicontour Driver Seat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Split-Folding Rear Seat Rear Trunklid Spoiler Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black W/Gray Stitching; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 that you won't find in your average vehicle. The CLS-Class CLS 550 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 34,507mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably curvier than most sedans-- a group that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point-- it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. Strengths of this model include class-leading tech and safety features, Strong V8 engines, high-speed poise, superb cabin materials, and sports coupe look with a 4-door package All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB6EA106684
Stock: EA106684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 90,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,985$245 Below Market
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Detailed Service Records On Carfax, CLS 550, 4D Sedan, 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged, 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Palladium Silver Metallic, Black Leather, Navigation System, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Radio, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. CLS 550 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged 4D Sedan 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS 55018/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Navi Back up Camera leather Moon RoofAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB1EA096940
Stock: 11277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Premium 1 Package Wheel Package Plus 1 Parktronic Lane Tracking Package Illuminated Door Sills Active Multicontour Driver Seat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear Trunklid Spoiler Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Almond/Mocha; Leather Upholstery Black Burl Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store in AutoNation, In. as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably curvier than most sedans-- a group that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point-- it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, Strong V8 engines, high-speed poise, superb cabin materials, and sports coupe look with a 4-door package All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9EA127125
Stock: EA127125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 8,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995
Ace Motorsports - Plainview / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB8EA102196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,904 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,998$543 Below Market
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB6EA124453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. With only 74,834 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. We here at Global Auto Outlet want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. This car can hold its own with its powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Columbia!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9EA100215
Stock: 100215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 5(67%)
- 3(33%)
Related Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dallas TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Katy TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Tacoma WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Louisville KY
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Chandler AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Grand Rapids MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Jacksonville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Atlanta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Seattle WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 Everett WA
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Ashburn VA
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020