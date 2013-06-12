Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 26,680 miles, you can feel confident that this CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it.Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Takoma Park. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ9BB1EA096550

Stock: 096550

Certified Pre-Owned: No

