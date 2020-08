Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 61,517 miles, you can feel confident that this CLS-Class is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Lanham!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ9BBXEA094294

Stock: 094294

Certified Pre-Owned: No