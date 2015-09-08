Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    81,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,698

    $3,853 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    114,064 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $3,807 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    107,216 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,598

    $2,729 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    95,908 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,264

    $1,306 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    97,817 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,000

    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    93,306 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,000

    $2,193 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    117,433 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,799

    $1,341 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    133,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,895

    $1,385 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    102,086 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    76,785 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,439 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    152,639 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $303 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,937 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    145,473 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $537 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    85,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    $869 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    77,403 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $511 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    125,400 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,120 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    123,552 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $235 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    62,112 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,998

    


Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.571 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (3%)
My 3rd S-Class, with Lexus as Backup Car
SFPizzaMan,08/09/2015
S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I have owned three generations of the Mercedes S-Class and like the ads say, this car is like no other. I've driven its smaller Mercedes siblings as loaner cars, but would never consider buying them. There is no comparison. This is the epitome of a flagship sedan for the entire industry. The 'W221' chassis design with the prominent fender arches, in my opinion, is a work of art and the most masculine design Mercedes has ever put on the road. The power surges smooth as it takes you from 0-60 MPH in 5 seconds - that is Porsche territory, but this is a car with four doors! Technology was leading edge at the time it came out, but the navigation system has become outdated compared to today's smartphone apps. The speedometer is a computer generated image and can be swapped for other information. I appreciate the nice features such as ambient lighting along the dash and doors, massaging seats, and automatic door closers. Only minor complaint is that the Harman Kardon stereo sound in the S-Class is not as good as the Mark Levinson in a Lexus and radio reception is not great for a car this expensive. The car is deceptively large so you will need parking sensors and a rear camera to aid with maneuvering shopping mall lots. All that aside, when you own a $100K vehicle, the maintenance doesn't come cheap. The brakes will wear every 10-15K miles and set you back about $400-600 for front or rear sets. The A service oil changes at $150-$250 are every 10K miles, but I did mine every 5K-7K miles. B Service oil changes are more involved and expensive, but you can save some money by changing the cabin filter yourself. Transmission changes must be done every 40K miles at about $600-800 per service. Coolant and brake fluid services are reasonable at about $150 per event. The suspension will wear and begin squeaking or making noises like a bad mattress as it get close to 100K miles. The airmatic suspension will fail at some point and cost you $1000-$1500 per suspension to replace, depending on whether you go OEM or aftermarket. During the times I experienced these issues, I had a very dependable Lexus sedan as a backup. Make sure you have about $2000 a year budgeted for repair and maintenance. For the most part, my S550 ran well until I was told that the car had a blown head gasket and became a prime candidate for a trade in. That was a major disappointment for me considering I had maintained my vehicle like clockwork. Also, the 2007-2008 model S-Classes were also prone to problems with an engine balance shaft issue and many other engine or transmission glitches. In spite of the last engine failure, I feel I got lucky with a fairly trouble free ownership experience. If you are looking for a W221 S-Class, save yourself the hassle and purchase a model year 2009 onward. At this point, I am waiting to buy the new 2014-2015 W222 chassis body style as a certified pre-owned after there is enough reliability information available.
Report abuse
