Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

- 18,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$59,295$9,815 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 MERCEDES BENZ S560 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8DB5JA396922
Stock: M46396922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2019
- 31,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$64,999$18,166 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
With an original MSRP of $125,145! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! PREMIUM 1 PKG, with HANDS FREE ACCESS, SURROUND VIEW, and KEYLESS GO, AMG LINE STYLE PKG, DRIVER ASSIST PKG, with DISTRONIC PLUS, PANORAMA ROOF, HIGH END BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND... This 2018 Anthracite Blue S-Class Luxury Sedan comes with the remainder of Mercedes Benz 4 year/50,000 mile Limited Factory Warranty. Special Financing rates are available! Our everyday low ''SONIC PRICE'' on this World Class S560 Luxury Sedan, our commitment to you is that the price you see here, is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value, based on year, miles, equipment and availability.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB9JA386129
Stock: LJA386129
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$74,995$7,737 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Premium Package Magic Sky Control Warmth & Comfort Package Night View Assist Plus Driver Assistance Package Rear Seat Package Rear Seatbelt Airbags For Outboard Seats Head-Up Display Heated Windshield Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Black Headliner Burl Walnut Light Wood Trim Iridium Silver Metallic Porcelain/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Tires: P245/45R19 Fr & P275/40R19 Rr All-Season Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE REAR SEAT PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Seat Memory REAR SEATBELT AIRBAGS FOR OUTBOARD SEATS Seatbelt Air Bag TIRES: P245/45R19 FR BLACK HEADLINER HEATED WINDSHIELD NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS Night Vision MAGIC SKY CONTROL IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC BURL WALNUT LIGHT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bucket Seats HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display PORCELAIN/BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz S-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8DB7JA400565
Stock: JA400565
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 18,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$55,899
Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas
4MATICÂ , Black w/Leather Upholstery, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Speed Takeover, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package (23P), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Extended Restart by Stop & Go, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Variable Heated Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Head restraints memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, HVAC memory, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GOÂ , Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Navigation Map Updates for 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Parking Pilot w/Surround View System, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power Rear-Window Sunshades, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Premium Package, Pre-Wiring for CD Player, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Route Based Speed Adaptation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed Limit Assist, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera, Traction control, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2677 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB9JA352506
Stock: 352506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 19,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,991$34,003 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson presents this 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Henderson is located at 925 Auto Show Drive, in beautiful Henderson, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8DB5JA376976
Stock: 73084
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 23,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$62,999$7,567 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 23,243 Miles! Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz S-Class delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" AMG 5-TWIN-SPOKE -inc: Tires: P255/35R19 Fr & P285/30R19 Rr All-Season, WHEEL LOCKS, WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE -inc: Heated Rear Armrests, Warmth & Comfort Package (P69), Power Rear Seats, Rear Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, touch control buttons, Heated & Active Ventilated Rear Seats, Rear Variable Heated Seats, Heated Front Armrests.*This Mercedes-Benz S-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Power Rear-Window Sunshades, Parking Pilot w/Surround View System, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Surround View Camera, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GO, Front Variable Heated Seats, AMG LINE EXTERIOR -inc: Sport Package Code, AMG Line Exterior (772) , COMFORT BOX, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 to claim your Mercedes-Benz S-Class!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6GB7JA353991
Stock: LJA353991
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 39,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$65,988$6,988 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Ontario - Ontario / California
WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE MAGIC SKY CONTROL PREMIUM PACKAGE HEAD-UP DISPLAY DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE NON-SMOKER 1 OWNER We are Driven to Delight, That's why we offer our exclusive Platinum Certification program. P latinum Certified is a Fletcher Jones E xclusive, It goes far beyond the Certification offered by our competitors, It includes an additional 80 point inspection, Every platinum Certified CPO from Mercedes Benz of Ontario comes with a Platinum Structural Integrity report. As part of our platinum program a 4-wheel alignment along with the next A or B service is performed. 3 months free XM Satellite with vehicles equipped with XM Radio. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle was completely serviced by our factory trained technicians. CONDITION: At Mercedes-Benz of Ontario our vehicles undergo a rigorous assessment to ensure they meet our strict criteria. Exhaustive system checks of electrical and mechanical components along with the meticulous inspection of the body structure you will enjoy the same peace of mind as you would a brand new vehicle. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Mercedes Benz of Ontario Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, Ontario Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more... ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Ontario is located at 3787 E. Guasti RD, Ontario. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and Pre-owned inventories in the Inland Empire. Our legacy of family is the place in which we operate from; as a Fletcher Jones Mercedes-Benz dealer we strive to deliver exceptional Service and Value. Visit or call us today to experience the Fletcher Jones Difference. Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8DB6JA369664
Stock: P7914
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 28,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$60,995$4,787 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Amg Line Exterior Premium Package Driver Assistance Package Designo Diamond White Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Navigation System Comfort Box Rear Seat Entertainment & Comfort Adapter Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Headliner Black Poplar Wood Trim Nut Brown/Black; Leather Upholstery Tires: 20" High-Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6GB5JA419597
Stock: JA419597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 22,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$96,875$9,493 Below Market
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Only 22,238 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz S-Class delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/243 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Spoke Titanium w/Black Accents LATE AVAILABILITY., Valet Function.* This Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 255/40R20 Fr & 285/35R20 Rr High-Perf, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8JB8JA389760
Stock: 10749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 11,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$64,800$4,459 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,176 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.WHY BUY FROM USHere at Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new car. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Salisbury NC, Mount Airy NC and Lexington NC. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6GB6JA369373
Stock: P8841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 40,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,995$7,795 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
This Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Machined Accents.*This Mercedes-Benz S-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P245/50R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by AMG Auto - Somerville located at 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB9JA347936
Stock: 347936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 52,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,995$5,191 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery.19/28 City/Highway MPGFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6GB0JA343299
Stock: T0779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 32,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$55,000$5,883 Below Market
Koons Mazda of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC ONE OWNER, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4MATIC , Black w/Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Black 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4MATICLIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB1JA391638
Stock: 000P7810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 60,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,189$3,329 Below Market
Volkswagen of Macon - Macon / Georgia
MB OFF LEASE PURCHASE FROM OUR MB DEALERSHIP, **CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, **ONE OWNER**, GREAT SERVICE RECORDS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, WARMTH AND COMFORT PACKAGE, HEATED AND VENTILATED REAR SEATS, 4MATICÂ , Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Automatic Speed Takeover, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package (23P), Extended Restart by Stop & Go, Front Variable Heated Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated & Active Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Armrests, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GOÂ , Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Parking Pilot w/Surround View System, Power Rear Seats, Power Rear-Window Sunshades, Premium Package, Rear Memory Seats, Rear Variable Heated Seats, Route Based Speed Adaptation, Speed Limit Assist, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera, Warmth & Comfort Package, Warmth & Comfort Package (P69), Wheels: 19 Twin 5-Spoke. **OUR BEST PRICE UPFRONT, EVERYDAY AND FOR EVERYONE. See Dealer for details.** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurboRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB6JA355184
Stock: P6280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 49,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$65,900$4,234 Below Market
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB1JA374878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$75,886$6,503 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Arcadia - Arcadia / California
**CERTIFIED**UNLIMITED MILEAGE COVERAGE** 2018 S560 in Anthracite Blue Metallic with Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa Leather interior comes with Bluetooth, Premium I Package with KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, Control Code Surround View Pkg, Power Rear Side Window Blinds, Ventilated Front Seats, Active Multicontour Seats, Surround View Camera, HANDS FREE ACCESS and Front Variable Heated Seats, AMG Line, Warmth and Comfort Package with Power Rear Seats, Rear Memory Seats, Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Variable Heated Seats Front and Rear Heated Armrests, Driver Assistance Package with Active Lane Changing Assist, Extended Restart by Stop and GO Traffic, Route Based Speed Adaptation, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, Speed Limit Assist and Automatic Speed Takeover, High Gloss Burl Walnut Light, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, 20 inch AMG Multispoke Wheel, Panorama Sunroof, Head Up Display, Porcelain Cloth Headliner, Exclusive Trim Package and Burmester Surround Sound System. Mercedes Benz Certified Pre Owned Warranty Good Until 11/29/22 for Unlimited Mileage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8DB7JA369205
Stock: 35P00778
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 10,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$82,998$3,472 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Edison - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 4MATIC?, Mahogany/Silk Beige w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Line Exterior, AMG Line Exterior (772), Automatic Speed Takeover, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package (23P), Extended Restart by Stop & Go, Front Variable Heated Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated & Active Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Armrests, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GO?, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Parking Pilot w/Surround View System, Power Rear Seats, Power Rear-Window Sunshades, Premium Package, Rear Memory Seats, Rear Variable Heated Seats, Route Based Speed Adaptation, Speed Limit Assist, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera, Warmth & Comfort Package, Warmth & Comfort Package (P69). Ray Catena Motor Car has been selling the finest pre-owned vehicles for over 50 years. Our selection, inspection and reconditioning process is like no other dealer, we are the standard by which all others are judged. Call today for a test drive. You take care of your family, your work, your life we'll take care of your car. Experience the Ray Catena difference for yourself. Call or visit us today!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0Yet another reason you can buy it better at Ray Catena Motor Car. NO STRESS PRE-OWNED PRICING POLICY We at Ray Catena Motor Car know the stressful process that you go through in buying a Pre-owned vehicle. Over half our customers start their buying process by spending endless hours gathering informatio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB5JA346209
Stock: P87701
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 12,215 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$77,877$3,493 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium Package Magic Sky Control Driver Assistance Package Magma Grey/Espresso Brown; Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery Power Rear Seats Exclusive Trim (Additional Wood Trim) Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Anthracite Blue Metallic Black Poplar Wood Trim Grey Dinamica Headliner Tires: P245/45R19 Fr & P275/40R19 Rr All-Season Wheels: 19" Twin 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-560 4-matic with $18,000 in options and incredibly low miles!. This Mercedes-Benz includes: GREY DINAMICA HEADLINER POWER REAR SEATS Seat Memory ANTHRACITE BLUE METALLIC MAGMA GREY/ESPRESSO BROWN, EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control EXCLUSIVE TRIM (ADDITIONAL WOOD TRIM) PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bucket Seats MAGIC SKY CONTROL BLACK POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This exceptional 2018 S-Class S 560 has passed the Mercedes-Benz stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 is in a league of its own Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Delray's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 with 12,215mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: GREY DINAMICA HEADLINER POWER REAR SEATS Seat Memory ANTHRACITE BLUE METALLIC MAGMA GREY/ESPRESSO BROWN, EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control EXCLUSIVE TRIM (ADDITIONAL WOOD TRIM) PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bucket Seats MAGIC SKY CONTROL BLACK POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 has met those standards. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray This Mercedes-Benz includes: GREY DINAMICA HEADLINER POWER REAR SEATS Seat Memory ANTHRACITE BLUE METALLIC MAGMA GREY/ESPRESSO BROWN, EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control EXCLUSIVE TRIM (ADDITIONAL WOOD TRIM) PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bucket Seats MAGIC SKY CONTROL BLACK POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz S-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB1JA370894
Stock: JA370894
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
