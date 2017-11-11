Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560

    18,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $59,295

    $9,815 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC®

    31,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $64,999

    $18,166 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560

    20,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $74,995

    $7,737 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450

    18,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $55,899

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560

    19,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,991

    $34,003 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC®

    23,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $62,999

    $7,567 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560

    39,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $65,988

    $6,988 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC®

    28,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $60,995

    $4,787 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    22,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $96,875

    $9,493 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC®

    11,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $64,800

    $4,459 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450

    40,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,995

    $7,795 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC®

    52,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,995

    $5,191 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450

    32,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $55,000

    $5,883 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450

    60,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,189

    $3,329 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC®

    49,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $65,900

    $4,234 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560

    13,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $75,886

    $6,503 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC®

    10,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $82,998

    $3,472 Below Market
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC®

    12,215 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $77,877

    $3,493 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.210 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Back In The "High Life" Again!
abacomike,11/11/2017
S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a truly refined automobile. I traded in my 2017 BMW 740i for the 2018 S450. There is very little comparison to the two cars. The Mercedes is quick, smooth riding and handling, stays in a straight line with little driver input which was not the case with the BMW 7 Series. The vehicle corners precisely and does not handle like a 4500+ pound luxury sedan - but more like a 3800 pound vehicle. This car is, without doubt, the most beautiful, fun-to-drive and most comfortable luxury sedan I have every driven - and I have owned more than 40 luxury sedans in my lifetime. The pricing on this car is about $10,000 less than the S560 - mostly due to the V6 bi-turbo as opposed to a V8 bi-turbo. I drove both models and found the S450 to be a bit more nimble. Be prepared to surround yourself in the epitome of luxury, performance, audio, as a well as a myriad of driver safety features like adaptive cruise, adaptive lane departure, adaptive blind spot monitoring (which cause the car to remain in the lane if a car is detected on either side of you. Self-steering is precise as is the adaptive cruise. I'll update my review as I build up the miles. In summary, this is a luxury sports sedan while the BMW 7 series tends to be a more sporty handling vehicle. The new 9 speed transmission and driver-selected ride and handling options (Comfort, Sport, Economy) make the world of difference in this new S Class entry. Audio System is not to be believed - like listening to a live performance.
