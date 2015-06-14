Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package and you will just know, this is your ride. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 43,576 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Fort Belvoir. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUG8FB4FA161514

Stock: 161514

Certified Pre-Owned: No

