Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$57,990$7,923 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Not your avarage S550 coupe! Heavily optioned! * Designo diamond white pearl over Designo Saddle Brown interior * 360 degree camera system * Burmester High End sound system * Heated / cooled / massage seats * Panoramic sunroof * Sport pkg * 20" AMG wheels * Lane keep assist * Blind spot monitoring * Steering assist * Nigh vision * Laser guided cruise control * LED lights * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners - 2nd owner purchased the car as certified pre-owned * Service records available per Carfax report * 2 keys + books APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FBXFA007081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,990$9,073 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr 4dr Sedan S 63 AMG 4MATIC features a 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Active Multicontour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 13 Speakers, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Navigation system: COMAND, Premium audio system: COMAND, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB3FA096494
Stock: 096494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 37,728 milesGreat Deal
$41,999
Patterson Cadillac - Wichita Falls / Texas
***FRESH TRADE ALERT*** Thank you for looking at this vehicle located at Patterson Auto Center 315 Central Freeway Wichita Falls,TX. 76302. Online price or Simplified Price may reflect rebates. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4DR SDN S550 RWD. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: With a base price of over $90,000--and prices that can range to near double that for a well-equipped S65 AMG, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class lineup isn't cheap. That's always been beside the point, though; the S-Class continues to showcase the leading edge of automotive technology--including some world firsts for active safety--and in ride comfort and interior ambiance. With Mercedes-Benz' PRE-SAFE technologies, owners get some of the most sophisticated accident-avoidance systems in the world. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is also the first regular-production car to move entirely to LEDs for lighting--with the entire car now using more than 400 LEDs, including up to 56 for the headlamps. This model sets itself apart with limousine-like interior (especially with Executive package), Strong, smooth powertrains, innovative technology, long-held reputation for durability, and a luxury benchmark Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB7FA081323
Stock: M9683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 34,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,790$5,224 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium 1 Package Driver Assistance Package Wheels: 20" Multispoke Exclusive Interior Wood Trim Designo Metallized Ash Wood Trim Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Comfort Box Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Crystal Gray/Seashell; Leather Upholstery Gray Cloth Headliner Palladium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB6FA188122
Stock: FA188122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 43,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,966$4,205 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package and you will just know, this is your ride. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 43,576 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Fort Belvoir. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB4FA161514
Stock: 161514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,500$6,830 Below Market
Capital Nissan of Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Capital Nissan of Wilmington is proud to offer this stunning 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Silver S 550 with the following features:Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 12233 miles below market average! 16/26 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyOur Internet Value Pricing Mission at Capital Nissan is to present Value Pricing to all our Customers. Preowned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 preowned websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every preowned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business over 30 years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB6FA143502
Stock: NP5632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 69,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,494$4,585 Below Market
Viti, Inc. - Tiverton / Rhode Island
MB CERTIFIED, NAVIGATION, KEYLESS GO, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PARKTRONIC W/ PARK ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS W/ ACTIVE MULTI CONTOUR, DISTRONIC PLUS, LANE KEEPING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND, LED HEADLAMPS W/ CURVE ILLUMINATION, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS, PANORAMA SUNROOF, AND MORE! This S550 4matic sedan comes in classic Black with a Black Nappa leather interior. Mercedes Pre Owned Certification has been performed giving a 1 year unlimited mileage warranty and peace of mind. Nicely equipped and in immaculate condition this flagship sedan is priced to sell and ready to roll. So stop in, call us, email us, or have VITI bring this S550 to you for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB1FA148610
Stock: SZ8201A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 40,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$53,175$9,854 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB8FA117016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,980$4,255 Below Market
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This superb Mercedes S550 comes at an incredible price of over 60% off MSRP. Did we mention that this car also comes with the Premium 1 Package, Sport Package, and Driver Assistance Package to name a few options? What a deal and we would love to let you drive it for yourself! Optional Features: Sports Package ($5900) Po1 Premium 1 Package ($4500) Driver Assistance Package ($2800) Surround View Camera ($900) 20 AMG Multispoke Wheel ($750) Comfort Box ($350)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB2FA123848
Stock: 00092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 52,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,883$5,060 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., ***Po1 Premium 1 Package,Sport Package,Driver Assistance Package,Exclusive Trim Package*** ***Leather, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, Black Dinamica Headliner, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Premium 1 Package, Control Code Surround View Camera, designo Black Piano Lacquer Trim, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Hands-Free Access, Heated Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated front seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Leather Upholstery, Memory Rear Seats, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Night View AssistÂ PLUS, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Seats, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Wheels: 20' AMG Multi-Spoke*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB7FA121058
Stock: 20803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$70,223$5,570 Below Market
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ7JB0FA008175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,648 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$55,966$5,906 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1 is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 42,648 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1 is in prime condition. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1. Compare and see for yourself. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Hyattsville! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB7FA000640
Stock: 000640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$43,383$2,082 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16522 miles below market average! Nut Brown/Black Leather. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo17/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB0FA189086
Stock: J0X181798A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 16,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,498$3,672 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Offered in stunning gloss Black, our One Owner, Accident-Free 2015 Mercedes-Benz S 550 is an incredible executive luxury saloon. Power is courtesy of a Twin-Turbocharged 4.6 Liter V8 that produces 449hp which is tethered to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sedan offers effortless acceleration, an incredible ride thanks to the adjustable AIRMATIC suspension, nearly 26mpg on the open road, and attractive styling highlighted by adaptive LED headlamps, a Panoramic sunroof, and the AMG Styling Package with distinctive bumpers, side skirts, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our S 550 offers a Burr Walnut wood- and Nappa leather-trimmed haven from the outside world with heated and ventilated, power-adjustable, dynamic multi-contour front seats offer memory and massage settings that ensure you are relaxed no matter your journey's length. Other amenities include power-deployable rear window sunshades, ambient lighting, a perfume atomizer, dual-zone automatic climate control, soft-close doors, keyless entry/ignition, a multi-function steering wheel, and rear-seat vanity mirrors. Additionally, Mercedes' superb COMAND full-color infotainment system offers available navigation, Bluetooth, a variety of connectivity options, smartphone integration, and a concert-quality Burmester audio system to keep you informed and entertained.Our Mercedes-Benz offers adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, front/rear cross-traffic and collision mitigation assist, active park assist, active lane-keeping with steering assist, a back-up camera with surround view, front/rear parking sensors, Attention Assist, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe. Our S 550 not only pampers and cossets you on every drive, but it also provides peerless peace of mind. You owe it to yourself to Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB0FA097590
Stock: 116396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 15,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,999$3,016 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Only 15,227 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features the Following Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Driver-adaptive w/sport and comfort shift modes, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P255/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 can get you a reliable S-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB8FA132604
Stock: MFA132604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$60,377$2,027 Below Market
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Iridium Silver Metallic SPORT PKG, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LOW MILES, BLUE TOOTH, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, 3-Spoke Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera, Warmth & Comfort Package.Odometer is 8816 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Market research pricing insures you the best value on any car that you purchase from Ourisman Lexus. We strive to provide you all the information you need to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from Ourisman Lexus. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification charges to their price quotes. Our advertised price is transparent. Just add tags, taxes and processing charges. Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB6FA007840
Stock: BA007840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 59,577 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,998
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Sport Package Code, Sport Body Styling, PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE -inc: Head Up Display, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Surround View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Bluetooth Connection.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB4FA006816
Stock: SFA006816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 76,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$38,750$3,627 Below Market
Tempe Kia - Tempe / Arizona
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 gets 17/26 City/Highway MPG. Here are some of the features: 4.7L V8 BiTurbo 7-Speed Automatic Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, 13 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, Air Conditioning, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, COMAND® System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Premium 1 Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Hands-Free Access, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO®, Memory seat, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Power steering, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Wheels: 20" Multispoke.At Tempe CJDR and Kia, we are committed to providing our customers with SAFE and RELIABLE vehicles at the RIGHT PRICE! All pre-owned vehicles are subject to an extensive 110 point inspection, and ALL reconditioning costs are already included in the price of the vehicle. *Tempe $1,000 Finance Bonus Cash discount only available for standard prime lender conventional financing arranged through Tempe Dodge OAC. We reserve the right to determine customer eligibility for the $1,000 Tempe Finance Bonus Cash discount.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB5FA144225
Stock: LK20011B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz S-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- 5(70%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(3%)
Related Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Roanoke VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Athens GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Elizabeth NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Memphis TN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Mckinney TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Austin TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Madison WI
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Arlington VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Ocala FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2