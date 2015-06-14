Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

1,419 listings
S-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,419 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    23,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $57,990

    $7,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    57,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,990

    $9,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    37,728 miles
    Great Deal

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    34,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,790

    $5,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    43,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,966

    $4,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    41,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,500

    $6,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    69,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,494

    $4,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    40,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $53,175

    $9,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    55,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,980

    $4,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    52,385 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,883

    $5,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    39,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $70,223

    $5,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    42,648 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $55,966

    $5,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    25,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,383

    $2,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    16,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,498

    $3,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    15,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $48,999

    $3,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    26,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $60,377

    $2,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    59,577 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $48,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    76,508 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $38,750

    $3,627 Below Market
    Details

  Home
  Mercedes-Benz
  Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.530 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Our 3rd S Class
ecurry,06/14/2015
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
We've owned 5 MB's and to be honest I can identify with the people who have had problems. I've had issues with MB in the past but fortunately for us this time seems to be a charm. We did however have to have the battery replaced. It seems if one has the push button start/stop feature, one has to be sure the car is off and not in standby mode or it will deplete the battery. Now to the good stuff. This car rocks!! This is the best luxury car on the road bar none. I'd put it up against anything out there where luxury is concerned, including Rolls or Bentley. When compared to the uber luxury cars the new S-Class is a champ!
Report abuse
