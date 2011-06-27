  1. Home
1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Minuscule exterior changes and a drop in price are about the only changes to the S-Class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

95 S420 my dream come true
S420 ON 20$,05/06/2010
I just bought a 95 s420 for real cheap. I was gonna buy a 96 e320 but saw & test drove it & fell in love with it ! i brought it home & changed tranny fluids & added 2 qt of LUCAS OIL it made such a difference! then i got rid of the stock intake system & replaced it with a cold air intake filter directly on the intake throttle feel hear that & LET THAT engine BREATH
S600
jonny600,03/08/2008
The 95 S600 simply put is one of the most amazing cars you will ever experience. You don't just drive this car. Interior-two toned leather seats, double stitched leather dash board,walnut throughout, brushed seude headliner, not enough words to explain the interior-9 speaker stereo amazing! Double pained windows-no road can be heard with windows up. The fit and finish of the cabin unsurpassed by any car make I know of. V12 400hp engine unlimited performance car offers electronic driving modes, in every way this car boarders on supercar status! drawbacks-8-mp, terribly expensive to repair a simple brake job. Most engine parts must be bought in pairs(the engine are two 6cyl engines)
Built Without Regard To Expense
John Throbs,01/17/2010
Love the car. It's like driving a fast, well handling, exceedingly comfortable tank. Mine has not had any problems, but I bought it with 50K miles on it and it had a complete service log showing that all maintenance had been done. These cars have two flaws: The a/c evaporator can go out, and it is a $4K, dash out job to replace it, and the engine wiring harness can deteriorate, which is a $1,500 job to replace. Make sure the car you're buying has had these two repairs done to it and you will be fine.
I wish they still made this car!!!
The Best Car Ever!,09/06/2010
We have owned our S320 LWB MBZ for 15 years this car has been solid reliable and great on fuel( strait 6cyl is a bit underpowered until u gear down and get the tranny involved). SINCE warranty,we have replaced;wiring harness, and the AC was not blowing out the vents that someone else mentioned but it was NOT 4K to fix.New head liner and the radio antenna and just recently struts($900) and catalytic converter, front suspension from wear and tear but I don't think u can fault the car for that. Also some window switches and now the left rear door window motor is out. Rear AC vent and some makeup mirror hinges have broken. This car still rides like a dream and has so many quality features!!
See all 26 reviews of the 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
148 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Diesel. Available styles include S350D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, S600 4dr Sedan, S500 2dr Coupe, S320 LWB 4dr Sedan, S320 SWB 4dr Sedan, S500 4dr Sedan, S420 4dr Sedan, and S600 2dr Coupe.

