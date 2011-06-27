1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
1995 Highlights
Minuscule exterior changes and a drop in price are about the only changes to the S-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
S420 ON 20$,05/06/2010
I just bought a 95 s420 for real cheap. I was gonna buy a 96 e320 but saw & test drove it & fell in love with it ! i brought it home & changed tranny fluids & added 2 qt of LUCAS OIL it made such a difference! then i got rid of the stock intake system & replaced it with a cold air intake filter directly on the intake throttle feel hear that & LET THAT engine BREATH
jonny600,03/08/2008
The 95 S600 simply put is one of the most amazing cars you will ever experience. You don't just drive this car. Interior-two toned leather seats, double stitched leather dash board,walnut throughout, brushed seude headliner, not enough words to explain the interior-9 speaker stereo amazing! Double pained windows-no road can be heard with windows up. The fit and finish of the cabin unsurpassed by any car make I know of. V12 400hp engine unlimited performance car offers electronic driving modes, in every way this car boarders on supercar status! drawbacks-8-mp, terribly expensive to repair a simple brake job. Most engine parts must be bought in pairs(the engine are two 6cyl engines)
John Throbs,01/17/2010
Love the car. It's like driving a fast, well handling, exceedingly comfortable tank. Mine has not had any problems, but I bought it with 50K miles on it and it had a complete service log showing that all maintenance had been done. These cars have two flaws: The a/c evaporator can go out, and it is a $4K, dash out job to replace it, and the engine wiring harness can deteriorate, which is a $1,500 job to replace. Make sure the car you're buying has had these two repairs done to it and you will be fine.
The Best Car Ever!,09/06/2010
We have owned our S320 LWB MBZ for 15 years this car has been solid reliable and great on fuel( strait 6cyl is a bit underpowered until u gear down and get the tranny involved). SINCE warranty,we have replaced;wiring harness, and the AC was not blowing out the vents that someone else mentioned but it was NOT 4K to fix.New head liner and the radio antenna and just recently struts($900) and catalytic converter, front suspension from wear and tear but I don't think u can fault the car for that. Also some window switches and now the left rear door window motor is out. Rear AC vent and some makeup mirror hinges have broken. This car still rides like a dream and has so many quality features!!
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
148 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
