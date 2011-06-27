We have owned our S320 LWB MBZ for 15 years this car has been solid reliable and great on fuel( strait 6cyl is a bit underpowered until u gear down and get the tranny involved). SINCE warranty,we have replaced;wiring harness, and the AC was not blowing out the vents that someone else mentioned but it was NOT 4K to fix.New head liner and the radio antenna and just recently struts($900) and catalytic converter, front suspension from wear and tear but I don't think u can fault the car for that. Also some window switches and now the left rear door window motor is out. Rear AC vent and some makeup mirror hinges have broken. This car still rides like a dream and has so many quality features!!

