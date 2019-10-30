2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
What’s new
- The CLS is redesigned for 2019
- New styling, engines and interior
- Now seats five passengers instead of four
- Represents the start of the third CLS generation
Pros & Cons
- Powerful six-cylinder engine delivers decisive acceleration
- Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
- Long list of available advanced safety features
- Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
- Rear headroom is limited by the sloping roofline
- Uses Mercedes' older COMAND infotainment system
Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Depending on your perspective, Mercedes-Benz made the 2019 CLS either a practical coupe or an impractical but stylish sedan. You see, the CLS' sloping roofline puts the squeeze on larger passengers seated in the back, and its trunk volume is nowhere near what the more traditional E-Class sedan offers up. But the CLS' styling is much more aggressive and swoopy. It's all about what you prioritize.
The 2019 Mercedes CLS, which is fully redesigned, does have some significant changes. A new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine has replaced the previous CLS 550's V8. Used in both the new CLS 450 and AMG CLS 53, the engine also comes with a 48-volt integrated starter-generator system. It's kind of a mild hybrid system that helps with initial acceleration and smooths out the engine stop-start operation.
On the inside, the new CLS features seating for five, whereas the older model only sat four. Due to reduced headroom and a narrow cabin, we don't think the middle passenger will be very comfortable on anything but short trips, but at least the option is there. Technology-wise, the CLS features a large 12.3-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and Mercedes' COMAND navigation and infotainment system. This last bit is an odd move since other new Mercedes models feature the more appealing MBUX system.
From a ride and comfort perspective, the CLS is stiffer and sportier than an E-Class but softer and more comfortable than the AMG GT range of sports cars. Other competitors to the CLS are varied. For starters, you could look at cars such as the Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. And if you want to punch higher in the luxury and performance range, there's the Porsche Panamera and the Audi S7. But for a sedan that looks the part of a coupe, the new CLS is certainly among the best.
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a coupe-styled luxury sedan with seating for five. The CLS 450 and the CLS 450 4Matic utilize the same powertrain and standard features, but they differ in their driven wheels: The 4Matic is all-wheel-drive, while the standard model is rear-drive only. The AMG CLS 53 features all-wheel drive, a more powerful engine and numerous performance features as standard equipment.
The CLS 450 comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting.
On the tech front, the CLS comes with a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.
Notable options include a Warmth & Comfort package (rapid front-seat heating, heated front armrests and a heated steering wheel), a Premium package (a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, satellite radio and an inductive smartphone charging system), and an Energizing Comfort package (an in-cabin air purification and fragrance system).
A Parking Assist package adds active assistance that helps drivers find suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spots, a surround-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert. Additionally, you can add a Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control with active speed limit assist, active lane centering, evasive steering assist, front and rear automatic braking and collision mitigation, and active blind-spot assist.
Other stand-alone options include a 25-speaker Burmester sound system, multicontour front seats and sound-reducing windows.
The AMG CLS 53 adds a more powerful engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). Additionally, the nine-speed transmission features quicker shifting for quicker acceleration while the standard all-wheel-drive system uses a dynamic system to transfer torque between the front and rear axles. An air suspension is standard, and the AMG features its own interior trim, steering wheel and 19-inch wheels. Most of the above options are also available for the CLS 53.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- appearance
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just leased this car after previously leasing a 2016 CLS400. Huge leap ahead. Other than seats that are too aggressively bolstered for a everyday sedan, I love this vehicle. Best parts are an amazing powertrain with effortless and endless power, beautiful interior, great stereo and safety features and a 5th seat. Technology isn’t always intuitive but learning curve isn’t steep. Truck shrunk a bit as well from the last generation. It may not have a ton of personality as most cars are just snout perfect nowadays but it’s truly a fantastic vehicle I’d recommend to anyone and makes a great family vehicle for my wife, me and our 2 year old.
Complete disappointment.
I love love this car and I traded a 2016 Bentley V8s convertible for it. My car is matte selenite grey and one report said it is difficult to care for. I generally wash it my self and it is the easiest car I’ve ever had to keep clean. If the wheels are clean the car alwa6s looks clean no matter how dirty I might be
Features & Specs
|CLS 450 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$69,200
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$71,700
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$79,900
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CLS-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and beeps if you signal in that direction. It also steers you away if you drift toward it.
- Car-to-X Communication
- Transmits important safety vehicle status updates over the air to nearby vehicles, which can then alert their drivers of the situation.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Audi A7
Both of these coupe-style sedans have been fully redesigned for 2019. Front-seat passenger room is similar between the A7 and the CLS 450. But if frequently transporting passengers in the rear seat is a critical mission, you should opt for the Audi due to its slightly roomier back seat.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
While both the CLA and the CLS share similar swooping rooflines, the CLA has a much smaller passenger compartment. Thanks to its size, the CLA is more agile in the city. But out on the open road, the CLS will ride better and handle more like a traditional sports car. Of course, the CLS is a lot more expensive, but you're also getting a much nicer and desirable car.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class is also available as a traditional two-door coupe, but the E-Class sedan and the CLS are similar in size and layout, at least for the front passengers. For regular rear-seat duty, opt for the E-Class sedan since it has better leg- and headroom. The E-Class also comes in a wider range of models and prices.
