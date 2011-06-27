I'm 73 years old and this 2008 S550 4-MATIC will easily carry me and the missus into the sunset. I trust if you have looked for the big luxurious S class cars, you have seen how the prices have dropped significantly from the ridiculous cost new of $103,000. This is exactly why I've never purchased a Mercedes new. Figure that after you've been able to convince your wife just why paying so much for a new car, you'll have to hide because the price used after three years will be one half the new sticker cost. Through the years, I've owned many S class examples, and by far this '08 example is the best of the bunch. As you know, the huge styling change for the 2007 through 2013 was a good idea and staying away from the first year after a "biggie" brought a vehicle second to none. I'm probably looking at a paint refresh but nothing else in my plans for the car. I trust the car to take me where I need to go, either to our second home near our son and grandkids in Colorado, or my occasional legal consulting trip, (Yes, I still work 30 to 40 hours per week because I truly love my legal work). I actually look forward to driving the car, I know, go figure. I'm now bringing my review up to date on the 2008 S550 4-MATIC, July 5th, 2019. Well, not much to add except the car has about 132,000 as of today's date and so far, (knock on wood), everything is super I so enjoy driving the car because it still gets quite respectable mileage, (23.5 MPG), and is so smooth. The air shocks don't leak and everything continues to work as is should. I did have to replace the driver's side power window assembly, (no surprise there). The engine continues to run flawlessly as does the 7 speed automatic transmission, so here's hoping all will continue the same. The only items I wish were in the car are the fancy safety systems, but those weren't added until the 2014's. I was able to add aftermarket cameras to detect traffic from the right or left sides.

