  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art luxury features, the handling and performance of a smaller sport sedan, eye-watering acceleration of AMG models, available all-wheel drive, that famed S-Class prestige.
  • Expensive options, COMAND can command too much driver attention, turn signal stalks are awkward to use.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$12,950 - $21,981
Used S-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is perhaps the most advanced car on the planet, with precision engineering, groundbreaking technologies and an interior fit for foreign dignitaries. For those desiring a large ultraluxury sedan that has everything and can do everything, the S-Class is the benchmark.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to large luxury sedans, few convey as much grandeur and success as the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For decades, the Mercedes flagship has been the quintessential premium sedan for well-to-do doctors, lawyers, high-ranking executives and foreign oil magnates who seek the finest automobile money can buy -- without seeking out models from Bentley, Maybach or Rolls-Royce. Now in its second year since a complete redesign, the four S-Class varieties are still at the top of a very prestigious mountain of high-end sedans.

If the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class could be summed up in three words, they would be power, elegance and technology. The power bit is taken care of in good order by four engines, each of which motivates this supremely hefty Benz as if it weighed hundreds of pounds less. At the bottom of the totem pole is the S550's 5.5-liter V8 that delivers 382 horsepower through a seven-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels or all four in the 4Matic model. The S63 AMG, developed by Mercedes' in-house tuning division, features a naturally aspirated 518-hp V8. The V12-powered S600 features twin turbochargers that produce 510 hp and 604 pound-feet of torque. If that seems slow to you, you may need a psychiatrist, but otherwise, the S65 AMG and its biturbo V12 makes 604 hp and an NHRA-challenging 738 lb-ft.

The elegance part is taken care of by tasteful styling that is particularly striking with the AMG body modifications on the S63 and S65. Inside, Mercedes' new COMAND system creates a classy and uncluttered cabin free of the zillions of buttons typical of many luxury cars. Rich leather covers most surfaces, while real wood trim is tastefully applied in an orbit around the cabin, with soothing lights hidden beneath. Finally, technology like a 20GB hard drive-based navigation system, adaptive seats, Active Body Control suspension technology and Distronic Plus cruise control offer an impressive range of capabilities that set the S-Class apart from the pack.

Depending on which of the five models is in consideration, S-Class competitors range from the Audi A8 and BMW 750i to the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. Against any of them, though, the 2008 S550, S550 4Matic, S600, S63 AMG and S65 AMG provide a brilliant mix of elements that is tough to match: abundant power, competent handling, high-tech features, an opulent interior and magnificent presence. Those foreign oil magnates won't be disappointed.

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

There are currently five trim levels available on the flagship 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan: the S550, the all-wheel-drive S550 4Matic, the V12-powered S600, the high-performance S63 AMG and the über-performance S65 AMG. Notable items on the S550's standard equipment list include 18-inch wheels, an air spring suspension, bi-xenon headlights, 14-way adjustable front seats, the COMAND all-in-one control interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system, hands-free cell phone communication, a Harman Kardon audio system with a six-CD changer and, of course, copious amounts of leather and wood trim. With the exception of its AWD system and some accompanying chassis modifications, the S550 4Matic is identically equipped. In addition to a larger, more powerful V8 engine, the S63 AMG adds 20-inch lightweight AMG wheels, Mercedes' Active Body Control (ABC) adaptive suspension (optional on the rear-drive S550), larger brakes, specific exterior styling pieces, aluminum interior trim and sport seats.

Major options on the V8-equipped S-Class cars include ventilated front seats with a massage feature, a keyless entry and start system, the Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control and Night View Assist infrared night vision system. One can also order an AMG wheel-and-body trim package for the S550, while a performance package for the S63 provides a limited-slip rear differential and raises the top-speed limiter from 155 mph to 186. The Rear Seat Package equips either model with power-adjustable heated and cooled rear seats and four-zone climate control.

The V12-equipped S600 and S65 AMG sedans come with almost all of the above features as standard. Although vastly more powerful, the S65 basically takes the same approach to performance as the S63 and features the same upgraded running gear and cosmetic additions.

2008 Highlights

Standard satellite radio is the only new feature added to the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550 sports a 5.5-liter V8 that makes 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. In testing, we've found that this is enough for a 6.1-second 0-60-mph time. A standard seven-speed automatic transmission routes power to the rear wheels. Opt for the S550 4Matic and this same transmission routes power to all four wheels, transforming the big luxury sedan into a serious bad-weather vehicle. The Mercedes S63 AMG has a 6.2-liter V8 capable of 518 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The S63 also uses the seven-speed automatic, but it's recalibrated for faster, firmer shifts.

A choice of two 12-cylinder engines is found in the two remaining S-Class models. The S600's twin-turbo V12 is of the same displacement as the V8, but provides 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. For the S65 AMG, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 develops a positively insane 604 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Anything more would have to be fueled by nuclear fission. Mercedes says the S65 AMG can hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. On the V12s, Mercedes sticks with a five-speed automatic since the seven-speed unit isn't capable of handling the V12's torque output. The S65 has a sport-tuned version of this automatic that provides quicker shifts.

Safety

It may be a stretch to compare the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to a tank, but with its state-of-the-art safety systems, it's one of the closest things to one. Stability control, eight airbags (including full-length curtains and side rear airbags) and brake assist (which automatically applies full power braking if it senses a panic-stop situation) are all onboard. So is Mercedes' PreSafe system, a useful bit of technology that can sense an impending crash and automatically tighten up the seatbelts and reposition the power seats for maximum airbag protection. Active headlights are also standard, while Night Vision Assist uses infrared technology to detect objects far beyond headlight range.

Driving

The S-Class suspension utilizes Mercedes' Airmatic suspension system wherein four air bellows support the weight of the vehicle. Under lateral weight transfer during cornering, the outside bellows inflate to reduce body lean by as much as 40 percent. Ride and handling capabilities are exactly what you'd expect from a high-end sedan -- yet also what you wouldn't. The ride is compliant and fitting for a luxury sedan, dispatching bumps and ruts with nary a shake to the cabin, while the tight handling makes the S550 feel two-thirds its size. "Nimble" may be too strong a descriptor, but considering the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class weighs a minimum of 4,300 pounds, it feels surprisingly agile. The steering is fairly quick and precise with a decent heft to the wheel, though we'd still give the BMW 7 Series a slight edge in road feel.

Interior

Mercedes' COMAND (Cockpit Management and Data) system is much easier to use than before, as there is a larger screen mounted to the right of the instruments and many controls are redundant. The only ergonomic flaw is the turn signal stalk, which is located somewhat awkwardly down low and away from the driver. Simple elegance marks the cabin decor, with impeccable materials quality, richly polished woods and soft leather all around.

The optional dynamic multicontour seats have 11 air chambers that essentially allow you to mold the seat to your body. During aggressive driving, the side bolsters can automatically pump up and down in response to cornering forces to better hold you in place. These seats can also provide a soothing back massage, which will no doubt decrease business for in-car masseurs. Those in the rear seat will also be well taken care of, particularly when the S-Class is equipped with the Rear Seat package that adds power adjustment, heating and cooled seats, and its own set of two-zone automatic climate controls. The only thing missing is a butler named Cavendish.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(88%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Front Differential Seize Up
moebaz,03/11/2013
I was stopped at a red light. When the light turned green and I was moving forward at about 15-20 miles per hour, the car came to a sudden stop. The vehicle behind me almost ran into my back since there were no brake lights illuminated when this unfortunate malfunction took place. I immediately looked the control panel for any malfunction alarm and there were none. The root cause of the problem was front differential seize up without any warning. There were the right amount of oil in the reservoir so the problem was no due to lack of lubrication. The car was repaired by MB dealer and I was given a bill for (hold on to your pants) $8,252. I called MB customer service to find out if there are any recall on this malfunction. I was told none reported. I have a hard time believing that I am the only one with this problem. I almost came to a decision to sign over the title and have them sell the car to recover the repair cost. Obviously the dealer is not at fault here. However you would expect that a car of this caliber would be better designed and supported. As you have guessed I am unhappy with my MB. By the way if you are trying to sign on for MB online owner community and want to choose the username "UNHAPPY", you can't. It is already taken. Try it with some #s.
One sweet ride
FN SIK,07/03/2007
This car is absolutely fantastic! Everything about the car exudes quailty and hand built craftsmanship. The touch of the control buttons, the steering, the road grip (with not a hint of body roll at any speed I've traveled so far) The AMG leather is better than in the 600 and the seat comfort is unmatched with almost limitless adjustments. opperating the many features is easy and nearly intuitive through the command control or one of the redundant feature buttons. I havn't been able to pull the 4.5 sec.0-60 times reported, only able to get it to 6.3 (ironic) but I am not a professional driver and haven't managed to time my shifts correctly yet. Either way the car is a blast to drive.
Oh Yes,.... The Moosemobile Rides Again!
David D. Johnson,05/26/2018
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I'm 73 years old and this 2008 S550 4-MATIC will easily carry me and the missus into the sunset. I trust if you have looked for the big luxurious S class cars, you have seen how the prices have dropped significantly from the ridiculous cost new of $103,000. This is exactly why I've never purchased a Mercedes new. Figure that after you've been able to convince your wife just why paying so much for a new car, you'll have to hide because the price used after three years will be one half the new sticker cost. Through the years, I've owned many S class examples, and by far this '08 example is the best of the bunch. As you know, the huge styling change for the 2007 through 2013 was a good idea and staying away from the first year after a "biggie" brought a vehicle second to none. I'm probably looking at a paint refresh but nothing else in my plans for the car. I trust the car to take me where I need to go, either to our second home near our son and grandkids in Colorado, or my occasional legal consulting trip, (Yes, I still work 30 to 40 hours per week because I truly love my legal work). I actually look forward to driving the car, I know, go figure. I'm now bringing my review up to date on the 2008 S550 4-MATIC, July 5th, 2019. Well, not much to add except the car has about 132,000 as of today's date and so far, (knock on wood), everything is super I so enjoy driving the car because it still gets quite respectable mileage, (23.5 MPG), and is so smooth. The air shocks don't leak and everything continues to work as is should. I did have to replace the driver's side power window assembly, (no surprise there). The engine continues to run flawlessly as does the 7 speed automatic transmission, so here's hoping all will continue the same. The only items I wish were in the car are the fancy safety systems, but those weren't added until the 2014's. I was able to add aftermarket cameras to detect traffic from the right or left sides.
MB Quality is Back
Review by Owner,12/01/2007
After having a couple of MBs with quality issues we are extremely pleased with the rock solid, problem- free S550 we have now had for several months and 3,000 miles. We waited 6 months to get an S with the ABC option but ABC provides such a great combination of ride and handling that it was worth it. COMMAND is very easy to use (I have never opened the manual) and allows for a dash that is free of button clutter (particularly compared to Lexus LS). You can get gas mileage well into the 20's on the highway but it can degrade to below 15 mpg in urban driving. But you feel so great in this vehicle that you hate to have to get out when you reach your destination
See all 24 reviews of the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class S65 AMG, S-Class S63 AMG. Available styles include S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A), and S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC is priced between $12,950 and$17,999 with odometer readings between 85593 and119429 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 is priced between $21,981 and$21,981 with odometer readings between 57896 and57896 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2008 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,950 and mileage as low as 57896 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,312.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,737.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,439.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,229.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles