Consumer Rating
(8)
1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The 400SE becomes the 400SEL in order to compete with the longer wheelbase sedans from BMW.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
See all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Magic Carpet Ride
double140,08/10/2013
I have to remind myself Iam driving because the ride is so smooth ,you can easily fall asleep behind the wheel.And is so quite it's like watching a silent movie when you roll up all the windows and turn the radio off, and I own a 93 400sel best ride of any car I ever rode in by far. I keep up on service like clock work which sometimes make you wish you had a Chevy . But if you never been on a Majic carpet ride you better go get a s-class now ,It's still turns heads and get thumbs up from people when I pass by them . The best car ever made ,that's my opion and by far the best ride unless you own a Majic carpet .
Best Ride Going
Jake,10/24/2007
One of the biggest, heaviest, safest, most comfortable cars ever made. Longer, heavier, more fuel capacity, etc than the next body style in 2000, the W140 body M-B's were, and still are, some of the best road cars ever made. If you drive long, fairly straight and for long distances, this is the car for you. On the highway I get 20-22 mpg, same as the highway MPG for the 2007 Toyota's, so how can you go wrong. This car will make you feel you should be riding in back, not driving it.
Great Car - Luxury and Performance
400sel,10/08/2002
The 400SEL is a great car, luxuriously appointed, and performs great. The long wheel base version is very roomy and one of the finest class of cars Mercedes has built. It's robust construction will provide years of driving pleasure. I'm hooked to the S- Class now:-)
400 S - It doesn't get any better ...
5bob5,12/04/2002
I have had several Merceds Automobiles. The 400S is clearly the finest automobile I have ever owned. THe ride is eceptional, the handling terrifi and the safety, quality and reliability second to no-one. There is a difference and I wish I hadn't waited so long to take advantage of the finest there is.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Overview

The 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class is offered in the following submodels: 400-Class Sedan. Available styles include 400E 4dr Sedan, and 400SEL 4dr Sedan.

