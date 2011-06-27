Vehicle overview

Perhaps no luxury sedan has ferried so many celebrities, foreign dignitaries and well-to-do professionals as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In recent years, this flagship four-door, with its über-luxurious interior, brand prestige and host of high-tech options, has been one of the finest luxury sedans one can buy short of much more expensive options from Bentley, Maybach or Rolls-Royce.

Although the 2009 S-Class has a bulky curb weight to match its imposing street presence, any of the available engines can pull the sedan's weight with ease. From a 5.5-liter V8 that delivers 382 horsepower to a twin-turbo V12 pumping out 604 hp, the S-Class offers a range of power plants that are sure to impress. Inside, the richly appointed cabin is adorned with high-quality leather and polished wood. High-tech accessories such as a hard-drive-based navigation system, adaptive seats, the Active Body Control (ABC) suspension technology and Distronic Plus cruise control offer an impressive range of capabilities that set the S-Class apart from the pack.

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will no doubt satisfy just about any ultra-luxury-sedan buyer. But it's still worth taking a look at other options. Specifically, the all-new 2009 BMW 750i should be a more athletic-handling alternative to the S550, and the often-overlooked Audi A8 remains a favorite of ours due to its understated yet classy demeanor. And for those who can't decide between the two high-performance AMG models, the Bentley Continental Flying Spur sits nicely in between, both power- and price-wise. Still, Mercedes' S-Class essentially sets the standard here -- and that's something the world's celebrities, foreign dignitaries and well-to-do professionals will no doubt testify to.