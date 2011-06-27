  1. Home
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art luxury features, handling and performance of a smaller sport sedan, eye-watering acceleration of AMG models, available all-wheel drive, famed S-Class prestige.
  • Expensive options, COMAND system is not intuitive, turn signal stalks are awkward to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the benchmark for those desiring a large ultra-luxury sedan that has everything and can do everything.

Vehicle overview

Perhaps no luxury sedan has ferried so many celebrities, foreign dignitaries and well-to-do professionals as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In recent years, this flagship four-door, with its über-luxurious interior, brand prestige and host of high-tech options, has been one of the finest luxury sedans one can buy short of much more expensive options from Bentley, Maybach or Rolls-Royce.

Although the 2009 S-Class has a bulky curb weight to match its imposing street presence, any of the available engines can pull the sedan's weight with ease. From a 5.5-liter V8 that delivers 382 horsepower to a twin-turbo V12 pumping out 604 hp, the S-Class offers a range of power plants that are sure to impress. Inside, the richly appointed cabin is adorned with high-quality leather and polished wood. High-tech accessories such as a hard-drive-based navigation system, adaptive seats, the Active Body Control (ABC) suspension technology and Distronic Plus cruise control offer an impressive range of capabilities that set the S-Class apart from the pack.

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will no doubt satisfy just about any ultra-luxury-sedan buyer. But it's still worth taking a look at other options. Specifically, the all-new 2009 BMW 750i should be a more athletic-handling alternative to the S550, and the often-overlooked Audi A8 remains a favorite of ours due to its understated yet classy demeanor. And for those who can't decide between the two high-performance AMG models, the Bentley Continental Flying Spur sits nicely in between, both power- and price-wise. Still, Mercedes' S-Class essentially sets the standard here -- and that's something the world's celebrities, foreign dignitaries and well-to-do professionals will no doubt testify to.

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

Five trim levels are available on the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan: the S550, the all-wheel-drive S550 4Matic, the V12-powered S600, the high-performance S63 AMG and the über-performance S65 AMG. Standard equipment on both S550 models includes 18-inch wheels, an automatic air spring suspension, bi-xenon headlights, an electronic trunk closer, heated and active ventilated front seats with 14-way power adjustments, leather upholstery, the COMAND control interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system, an in-dash memory-card reader, Bluetooth and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. Optional on the S550 is the Premium 2 package that includes a rearview camera, a park distance system and keyless ignition and entry, as well as a sport package that includes 19-inch AMG wheels, dual-chrome exhaust and a body kit.

The S63 AMG, in addition to a larger, more powerful V8 engine, comes standard with all the features of the S550 and adds 20-inch lightweight AMG wheels, Mercedes' ABC adaptive suspension (optional on the rear-drive S550), larger brakes, park distance sensors, a rearview camera, specific exterior styling pieces, keyless ignition and entry and sport seats with massage function. An optional AMG performance package adds different 20-inch wheels and carbon-fiber trim, and the top speed of the car is raised from 155 mph to 186 mph.

The V12-equipped S600 comes standard with 18-inch wheels and all the features found on the S550, plus the Premium 2 package, the ABC suspension system, a panoramic sunroof, Night View Assist, the Distronic Plus system, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, dynamic-adjusting front seats with massage function, and power rear sun blinds. The S65 AMG includes all these features plus 20-inch wheels, dedicated AMG exterior and interior styling, special sport seats and a leather-trimmed sport steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles.

Many standard features found on the higher-end S-Class models are available as stand-alone options on models without these features as standard. In addition, a glovebox-mounted iPod integration kit is optional on all models.

2009 Highlights

Only minor equipment changes make their way onto the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive versions of the S550 now come standard with the Premium 1 package, which adds an electronic trunk closure, as well as heated and active ventilated front seats.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550 sports a 5.5-liter V8 that makes 382 hp and 391 pound-feet of torque. In testing, we've found that this is enough for a 6.1-second 0-60-mph time. A standard seven-speed automatic transmission routes power to the rear wheels. Opt for the S550 4Matic and this same transmission routes power to all four wheels. The Mercedes S63 AMG has a 6.2-liter V8 capable of 518 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The S63 also uses the seven-speed automatic, but it's recalibrated for faster, firmer shifts.

A choice of two 12-cylinder engines is found in the two remaining S-Class models. The S600's twin-turbo V12 is of the same displacement as the V8, but provides 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. For the S65 AMG, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 develops a positively ludicrous 604 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Anything more would have to be fueled by nuclear fission. Mercedes says the S65 AMG can hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. On the V12s, Mercedes sticks with a five-speed automatic since the seven-speed unit isn't capable of handling the V12's torque output. The S65 has a sport-tuned version of this automatic that provides quicker shifts.

Fuel economy is predictably mediocre for a heavy sedan with this much power. The S550 is rated at 14 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. The S550 4Matic comes in at 14/21/17 mpg. The S600, S63 AMG and S65 AMG all somewhat surprisingly achieve the same 11/17/13 mpg.

Safety

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has some of the most advanced safety systems on the market today. Active headlights, stability control, eight airbags (including full-length curtain and side rear airbags) and brake assist are all standard, as well as Mercedes' PreSafe system, which can sense an impending crash and automatically tighten the seatbelts and reposition the power seats for maximum airbag protection. The optional Night Vision Assist uses infrared technology to detect objects far beyond headlight range.

Driving

Ride and handling on the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class are compliant and fitting for a luxury sedan, yet the heavyweight four-door's capabilities go beyond what you'd expect. The Airmatic suspension system does a fine job gliding over bumps and ruts, and body lean is effectively minimized when the S-Class is equipped with the ABC system. The steering is fairly quick and precise with decent heft to the wheel, though we'd still give the BMW 7 Series a slight edge in road feel. Tight handling makes the car feel smaller than it is, even if we wouldn't exactly call the S-Class athletic.

Interior

Fit and finish is impeccable on Mercedes' flagship, and the materials quality is truly superb. When it comes to usability, many find Mercedes' COMAND system quirky and unintuitive, although the current generation of the interface is easier to use than in the past. Another pet peeve is the S-Class' turn signal stalk, which is located down lower than on most cars and is somewhat inconvenient to reach.

Optional dynamic multicontour seats have 11 air chambers that fill and deflate as you drive, which allows the seat to cradle your body in virtually any position. During aggressive driving, the side bolsters can automatically pump up and down in response to cornering forces to better hold you in place. These seats can also provide a soothing massage. Those in the rear seat can be taken care of in similar fashion, particularly when the S-Class is equipped with the rear-seat package that adds power adjustment, heating and cooled seats, and its own set of two-zone automatic climate controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(88%)
4(6%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't forget about the oil !!
Terry,09/30/2009
When you're talking about fuel economy don't forget about the oil usage. I have 3000 miles on my new 2009 S63 and I've put 2 qts. of oil in it already. Went to the Mercedes service counter and was advised--"That's pretty good, Mercedes specs are 800 miles a quart." I thought he was kidding, but Mercedes customer service confirmed. But, a little piece of mind---"it doesn't BURN oil --it just USES a quart every 800 miles. Why don't they put this in their commercials !
Best in CLASS
doctorbenz911,10/07/2014
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2009 S550 is a real monster, great powerful and excellent to drive. This is the best car I have ever owned. I just clocked 66531 miles on this baby she is smooth as silk and powerful like a lion. I have owned 5 other MBZ but this is the one to die for. You feel the safety, the handling and a big body benz will never leave you empty handed. The S- Class is fully loaded and more the Interior is well laid out with all controls within easy access. I am averaging over 25 MPG in mixed city and highway driving. 4 Matic works great in all weather. This S550 is truly a a dream to drive and exceptional ride. The Eagle has landed.
Bar None
itzsyk,12/17/2011
This is my 5th S-Class, second one from this generation. Over the years the car has grown be the real luxury sedan it is known to be. If you're looking for a sport sedan, go for the AMG or Panamera. If you're looking for the most relax daily driver on the market, you can't go wrong with this. The pedal feels firm where you can feel the power through each inch you press. For 13" front and 11" rear brakes, the car stops effortlessly. The 7-spd transmission is one of the best I've driven so far. The car has been flawless over the years. The only problem I've ever had, was to replace the wiper blades.
Not the Legendary Reliability of Yester Years
kwbenzer,12/10/2012
Generally I loved to drive this car. Reasonable performance for a full-size sedan. However, it's exceedingly thirsty. As always, the published fuel economy is way more optimistic than real world driving condition. A typical mix of city and highway gets about 450km out of a 100l tank. Do the math -- consumption is generally high teens per 100km. After just over 4 years of age, and about 52000 kilometers, the transmission failed. The cost of parts and labour to replace the entire transmission was over $14,000. So where's the "legendary reliability, to quote Mercedes? It's a legend!
See all 16 reviews of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
More About This Model

Mercedes-Benz is to automotive luxury what Kleenex is to tissues or Q-tips are to cotton swabs, so much has the brand become ingrained in the vernacular. The S-Class sedans are among the most glittering rocks in the manufacturer's display case, and are favored by those with the resources to afford the very finest. The S550 is the volume seller of this storied class. Luxury sedans are expected to telegraph elegance, and the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550 doesn't disappoint. With its haughty sheet metal — marked by a swooping hood and a prim bustle of a back end — the sedan exudes old-money sumptuousness. It's a more classic look than you'll find in any of its competitors — less youthful, perhaps, but impeccably refined.

It's not just its distinguished appearance that makes the S550 so appealing to the Bel-Air and Hamptons set. With ferocious acceleration and a forgiving yet communicative ride quality, the car's handling judiciously balances comfort with performance. The exhaustive amenities list adds every conceivable high-tech indulgence that a moneyed driver could hope to buy, though it should be noted that these options added a hefty $20 large to our test car's price tag.

Of course, this Mercedes isn't the only worthy German in the room. The more performance-oriented BMW 7 Series is the enthusiast's choice, and with the lowest price tag of the three, Audi's well-crafted A8 offers loads of value. However, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550 outdoes them both when it comes to grandeur. Hands-down, it's the definitive luxury sedan.

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class S65 AMG, S-Class S63 AMG. Available styles include S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A), and S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC is priced between $12,999 and$19,481 with odometer readings between 66520 and123805 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,999 and mileage as low as 66520 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,541.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,707.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,322.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

