2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available as a sedan and coupe. Both body styles are available as S550, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65, while the sedan adds an additional S600 and S550 Plug-In Hybrid. Each of the models corresponds to a different engine. The new Mercedes-Maybach S600 is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the S550 models includes an adjustable air suspension, all-LED lighting (including adaptive headlights and automatic high beam control), automatic wipers (with advanced washers and heated blades), keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control (with air purification and cabin fragrance systems), 12-way power front seats (with heating, four-way lumbar and memory settings), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather seat upholstery, "MB-Tex" simulated leather interior trim, auto-dimming mirrors, soft-close doors, a power trunk lid and a power rear sunshade. A panoramic sunroof is standard on both body styles, but the coupe's can be upgraded with optional Magic Sky Control, which applies varying degrees of tint at the push of a button.

Standard electronics features include the COMAND interface (with two 12.3-inch display screens and a touchpad/rotary knob controller), a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, traffic information, voice controls, an in-car WiFi hotspot, Mercedes mbrace telematics and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system with a six-CD/DVD changer, two USB audio inputs, an iPod/media player interface, HD and satellite radios, TuneIn Internet radio and 10GB of digital music storage.

The sedan version differs with 18-inch wheels. The coupe has 19-inch wheels, all-wheel-drive, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parallel parking system and upgraded leather upholstery. All are available on the sedan.

The sedan's Premium package adds the front and rear parking sensors, and automatic parallel parking system. It also includes hands-free trunk opening, power rear side window shades and heated and ventilated active multicontour front seats (with additional adjustments, six massage programs and rapid heating functionality).

The coupe's Premium package adds the active multicontour front seats, a head-up display and a surround-view parking camera system.

The S 63 AMG includes all of the above, but gets a different engine and transmission, 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension components, performance brakes, more aggressively bolstered seats and styling differences.

The following are options on the S550 and the S 63 sedans. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control (with steering assistance and automated braking and accelerating) and a variety of electronic safety aids (detailed in the Safety section below). The Rear Seat package adds four-zone automatic climate control, rear seatbelt airbags, upgraded headrests, a power right-rear footrest and power-adjustable rear seats (available separately). The Executive Rear Seat package adds "multicontour" rear seat adjustments with memory settings and extra passenger-side recline. The Warmth & Comfort package also provides the power-adjustable rear seats, but adds heating and ventilation, front and rear heated armrests and a heated steering wheel. The Sport package adds different exterior styling elements and 19-inch AMG wheels.

The S550 and S 63 coupes also can be had with the Driver Assistance package and their own Warmth & Comfort package, which has heated rear seats and a heated wood and leather steering wheel.

Stand-alone options on the S550 and S 63 sedans and coupes include 20-inch wheels, a night vision system, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, an in-car WiFi hotspot and a 24-speaker Burmester 3-D surround-sound audio system. The Magic Body Control suspension, the surround-view camera, heated rear seats and a rear seat entertainment system with individual screens and COMAND remotes can be added separately to the sedan models. Headlight assemblies accented with Swarovski crystal are available separately on the coupe models.

All of the above options are standard on the S600 and S 65 AMG. The latter also gets the S 63's AMG-specific performance items.

Stand-alone options on all S-Class sedan models include a head-up display, a refrigerated rear center console, a heated windshield and a split-view front center display screen (also available on the coupe: driver and passenger can see different things). The Executive Rear Seat Package Plus splits the rear seats with a full-length center console complete with heated and cooled cupholders and airplane-style fold-out tray tables.

There are also a variety of special "designo" paint, leather colors and trim types available. Carbon-ceramic brakes can be added to the AMG models.