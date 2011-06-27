  1. Home
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Big Mercedes sedans have always been the ultimate automobiles. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard, and keep the general public at bay. The S-Class projects confidence, prestige, and a certain amount of cold indifference.

Starting at just under $70,000 for the surprisingly speedy S320 six-cylinder sedan, and topping out at double that price for a S600 twelve-cylinder behemoth, the S-Class doesn't seem much like a mega-buck automobile on the inside. The switchgear feels relatively chintzy, the flimsy dash panel above the central vents is totally unacceptable in a car of this caliber, and the cheesy terry cloth fabric covering the lower dash feels and looks low rent.

Ergonomics are slightly marred by a plethora of confusing pictographs. Otherwise, the dash layout is perfect, as is the seating position. Step out and close the door; the thunk as it shuts exudes quality craftsmanship. The exterior styling is slab-sided and massive, making the car look fat. Aside from the traditional grille, the S-Class is devoid of exterior character, more so than the pedestrian Lexus LS400, and in startling contrast to the BMW 7-Series.

For 1996, Mercedes has developed an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for the S-Class, and other Mercedes models, that helps the driver retain control of the big Benz at all times while driving in adverse conditions. ESP is standard on the V12 models and optional on V8 models. A new electronic five-speed transmission is installed on V12 and V8 models, and all S-Class sedans get a power glass sunroof standard. Gone is the S350 Turbodiesel.

Prices are way out of line, but evidently some people feel that the S-Class is worth it. Mercedes sold about 15,000 of these cars in 1994. We think some of those folks would have been happier with the BMW 7-Series or the Lexus LS400. We would.

1996 Highlights

No cosmetic improvements to the S-Class this year; everything new is under the skin. ESP is standard on the S600 and optional on V8 models. ESP is a stability control system designed to help the driver keep the S-Class under control at all times. V8 and V12 versions get a new five-speed automatic, and all models get a standard power glass sunroof and smog-sensing climate control system. The S350 Turbodiesel is history.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S320SWB
GIUSEPPE,03/29/2003
A FABULOUS USED CAR AT 25 GRAND AND FIVE YRS OLD AT TIME OF PURCHASE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW PERFECT SHAPE NO PROBLEMS HAD ORIGINAL TIRES WHEN BOUGHT AT 48 K MILES.COMPARES TO BEST OF LUXURY SEDANS EVEN WITH SIX CYL.HAS GOOD POWER AND QUIET BEYOND BELIEF RIDE
Best car ever
Ned,05/24/2010
This car is amazing. It rides smoothly, has the power when it is needed, and it still has the looks after 15 years.
MB S600
tareq,10/08/2008
A fabulous car from 13 years the date I bought and still feels and looks new. It is a great car with great power of 12 cylinders. I love this car. I bought a new 2008 Lexus and I had to do some repairs after 6 months, but the Mercedes I had nothing to do but the checkups every year
Best Car at 60+ mph
Steve at California,09/23/2003
The above title stated clearly: this is the best car I ever ride on highway. A perfect balance between performance and luxury. With the 5.0 litter V-8, the S- 500 is, (may I say), sporty at highway speed. Plenty of passing power/touque, and the car achieves the speed in such a quiet and effortless manner. The gas mileage is not too bad, since most of the time I do not need to rev the engine high to extract performance.
See all 10 reviews of the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class Coupe. Available styles include S420 4dr Sedan, S600 2dr Coupe, S320 LWB 4dr Sedan, S600 4dr Sedan, S500 2dr Coupe, S500 4dr Sedan, and S320 SWB 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,507.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,793.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

