1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Big Mercedes sedans have always been the ultimate automobiles. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard, and keep the general public at bay. The S-Class projects confidence, prestige, and a certain amount of cold indifference.
Starting at just under $70,000 for the surprisingly speedy S320 six-cylinder sedan, and topping out at double that price for a S600 twelve-cylinder behemoth, the S-Class doesn't seem much like a mega-buck automobile on the inside. The switchgear feels relatively chintzy, the flimsy dash panel above the central vents is totally unacceptable in a car of this caliber, and the cheesy terry cloth fabric covering the lower dash feels and looks low rent.
Ergonomics are slightly marred by a plethora of confusing pictographs. Otherwise, the dash layout is perfect, as is the seating position. Step out and close the door; the thunk as it shuts exudes quality craftsmanship. The exterior styling is slab-sided and massive, making the car look fat. Aside from the traditional grille, the S-Class is devoid of exterior character, more so than the pedestrian Lexus LS400, and in startling contrast to the BMW 7-Series.
For 1996, Mercedes has developed an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for the S-Class, and other Mercedes models, that helps the driver retain control of the big Benz at all times while driving in adverse conditions. ESP is standard on the V12 models and optional on V8 models. A new electronic five-speed transmission is installed on V12 and V8 models, and all S-Class sedans get a power glass sunroof standard. Gone is the S350 Turbodiesel.
Prices are way out of line, but evidently some people feel that the S-Class is worth it. Mercedes sold about 15,000 of these cars in 1994. We think some of those folks would have been happier with the BMW 7-Series or the Lexus LS400. We would.
1996 Highlights
