2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish exterior design, spacious interior, nimble demeanor, powerful engine offerings, high-tech features.
  • Complicated COMAND system, some cheap-feeling interior bits, BMW 7 Series is more fun to drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, luxurious and technically advanced, the S-Class should continue to be a favorite of movers and shakers.

Vehicle overview

Large Mercedes sedans have always been sought-after by the elite. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard and make a powerful statement about the owner's financial security. The current S-Class projects confidence, prestige and good taste. Last year, Mercedes bumped performance and amenities by offering the 12-cylinder-equipped S600 and sporty S55.

Sporting a coupe-like profile and a traditional oval-headlight face, the 2002 S-Class looks lean and sleek while weighing nearly 500 pounds less than the previous-generation model. Careful attention to interior packaging gives the current version a roomy cabin and a large 15.4 cubic foot trunk.

Four models are available: the 275-horsepower S430, which comes with a 4.3-liter V8 engine; the 302-horsepower S500, which boasts a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood; the S55 with a 5.5-liter V8 and 354 horsepower; and the top-gun S600, sporting a 362-horsepower V12.

All models are suited up with a fully independent four-link front and five-link rear suspension, ABS and brake assist (which reduces braking distance in panic stops), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and BabySmart child-seat protection. Eight airbags are standard, including two head-protection curtain airbags and a passenger airbag that deploys with partial or full force, depending on the car's speed at impact. Active Body Control (ABC), which debuted on the 2000 CL500, is standard on the S600 and S55 (S430 and S500 buyers can get it as an option).

Also standard on the S-Class is the controversial COMAND (Cockpit Management And Data) system, which can be directed by voice commands, steering-wheel controls or buttons near the display screen. The system controls the navigation program, hands-free cellular phone and stereo/CD controls. Another advanced feature is Mercedes' TeleAid function, which puts a driver in touch with a Protection One representative for help in emergencies, roadside assistance or general information. And this year, TeleAid's abilities have been expanded to allow travel reservations or ticket purchases to be made via this telematics system.

A smart cruise control system, called Distronic, utilizes radar sensors to keep the car at a specified distance from the car in front of it. When the car you are following slows down, the S-Class automatically cuts power and can even apply up to 20 percent maximum braking to maintain the specific distances you have set. Distronic is standard on the S600 and is optional on V8 models.

Serious performance buffs will want to check out the S55 from Mercedes-Benz tuner AMG. Non-S55 buyers can still add some sport to their S-Class by ordering the S-Class Sport package, which includes an aggressive body kit with an AMG-designed front spoiler, sculpted rocker panels and a new rear apron. AMG Monoblock 18-inch alloy wheels are also part of the package.

Other S-Class features include a Bose Beta sound system, five-speed automatic transmission, optional ventilated seats that circulate air through the cushion, and, new this year, Internet access for e-mail junkies on the go.

Feature- and luxury-laden, the S-Class makes for an attractive executive conveyance.

2002 Highlights

The TeleAid system is enhanced. Now reservations for travel as well as tickets for sporting and theater events can all be acquired from the considerable comfort of the S-Class' cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(62%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(9%)
4.2
71 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Balanced perspective
mcantwell,03/05/2013
S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
I bought a used 2002 S430 in November of 2012. It was $11,000. I immediately had an issue with the air suspension which leaked and I had Peter, a local mechanic (SilverStar Motors) who specialized in Mercedes fix it. He is much more reasonable than the dealership but the repair was $1400. He warned me the car has a history of expensive issues. I replaced the tires with ContiPro fro $600. I did not have any additional issues until recently it was side-swiped on the street and the driver mirror was tore off. The parts alone are over $1000 and I'm looking at 1300-$1,500 with labor and paint. To pile on my check engine light came on and the car has a bit of a shake and rough idle. We will see.
VERY EXPENSIVE TO REPAIR
DOMINIC,06/07/2009
Bought this car new. Thought I would keep it for 10 yrs. Or 200,000 miles. It might last but the repair bills after 100,000 miles is way out of line. Had many problems with this car. Front end work, gear selector replaced, auto doors repaired, all items you would not expect to break, could not lock doors, many other items. I made the mistake in keeping this car too long. I have had many Mercedes this was the worst for repair. Do not think I will be buying another one.
Straight talk on heavy repair costs
reality_chek,07/23/2013
The bargain price of today hides expensive repairs. It has design flaws: cup holders, knee hits seat warmer, ugly center console. It has known leak issues and electrical issues. It has air suspension issues. Auto door locks and trunk flaws. Don't forget the untreated metal that rusts from the inside. Watch for rust around tire wells all up and down sides. Rust quote was $2700. The gorgeous slick design holds water. The car is now 11 so expect collapsed engine mounts, catalytic converter rattles, drive shaft flex disk...So you can plan on buying it for $6-7K and putting 6-8K into it and you will get a beautiful smooth powerful ride that originally cost $80K+ and the engine will go to 200K mi.
My sad experience with my S600!
VML,06/08/2004
The air conditioning had to be replaced 5 months after I bought it. The entire dashboard went out (i.e. no speedometer, no dash lights, no signal indicator lights). The engine kept running AFTER the car was turned off and the key taken out of the ignition. The hydraulic system failed leaving the car sitting 6" from the ground. Replaced battery twice in 30 months. GPS is archaic - not user friendly and half the addresses are not in the system. Have to buy add'l CD-ROMs to go all over the U.S. The mobile phone with the car is not digital and the dealer said it will cost $1,100 to upgrade to a digital phone.
See all 71 reviews of the 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class S55 AMG, S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and S600 4dr Sedan (5.8L 12cyl 5A).

