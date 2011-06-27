  1. Home
1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This Car is Awesome!!!
Benjamin V.,09/02/2002
Hello, my name is Benjamin V. Me and my wife Taryn Balcomb have had this car for like 9 years. We bought it used from a Ron-Tonkin Dealer. It's an overall great car. I like the leather and the handling. The engine is good, but not great. If you like Sedans and you would like a very stylish car, get this car.
Best car I've ever owned!
Ricky Reed,09/03/2005
I am now at 265,000 miles on this car, and I'll keep it till it will run no more! Just had the head rebuilt, which would be the only major repair I've had in 4 years and 150,000 miles I've put on the car. I drive a car hard, and this one will take it. Bought it used for $16,300 in 2001 with 115,000 miles on it. The car still turns heads today, and people tell me "You can tell who makes the money". Can you imagine that on any other car with this mileage? If you can find one of these with around 100,000 miles on it that's been cared for, buy it! You'll love the durability and the comfort. By the way, I can still get 23 MPG even with the way I drive!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
134 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class Overview

The Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class is offered in the following submodels: 350-Class Sedan. Available styles include 350SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, and 350SDL Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan.

