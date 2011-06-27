Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

Too much, too often Walter , 09/08/2019 S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better. Report Abuse

CHEAP MADE GERMAN CAR CHARLES , 06/08/2019 AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful After 22,000 miles, engine oil leak , software problem for a/c, stereo, and navigation system. The engine compartment is so tight,it generate so much heat which cause plastic,electric,and rubber parts to fall apart faster. This will also cause much,much,much more labor cost for consumers. The top plastic engine cover cracked when trying to remove it. The over head display for mph and direction was blur. The Cadillac is much better. To use air condition, it not simple. To turn off the fan, you have to set it at one . There is no zero like standard . The stereo sound system is horrible. Cadillac, Aston Martin, Landrover, Lexus, and Jaguar sound much better, it has a 2 second turbo lag when floor it. The expensive tires last about 11,000 miles with normal driving. That is so sad. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The best sedan driver I've ever owned steven 33308 , 12/03/2019 S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just read a few reviews of a 2017 MB S550 sedan and had lot's of troubles. I bought 8 months ago a 17 MB S550 4-Matic metallic brown exterior with the new 9-speed transmission and it's a great looking and driving vehicle. Beautiful across the board. I've never driven a smoother full loaded sedan EVER. My friend has a 2017 RR Ghost we exchanged cars for an hour and he admitted my car was equally as good as the ghost. I bought the car with 29K and 14 months on the warrantee and considerably less than half of the MSRP. You just can't beat it.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

No happe with S550e Amal Elayyan , 10/20/2017 S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I have been driving Mercedes most of my life even when I was young growing up my father always had a Mercedes. I love the car and the comfort level is great but I have never been so disappointed with a Mercedes in all my life as much as this time. I live in a gated very nice Golf community and most of my trips to San Francisco mostly no dirt or country driving, in 6 months the windshield crack twice the first time around I took it to the dealer and the cost was about $3000 now less than six months and the windshield crack again not sure if I want to spend another 3000 at the same time hate to drive such a nice beautiful almost new car with the window cracked, I took it to the dealer hoping they will honor some kind of warranty but no luck, Also the Car went totally dead on my few time not sure whey!!! I also felt it has been an issue with the charge because when I charged it totally to 100% and within 3-5 miles it the charge is down to 20% according to the manual I should drive a little longer in 100% charge. Like I said I always drove owned and leased Mercedes but never had to deal with so many issues as much as this one it is either a lemon or Mercedes need to invest a little more time in creating the electric cars with the same high standard and quality they usually offer and deliver to customers. Thank you, ae Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value