Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
Too much, too often
The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better.
CHEAP MADE GERMAN CAR
After 22,000 miles, engine oil leak , software problem for a/c, stereo, and navigation system. The engine compartment is so tight,it generate so much heat which cause plastic,electric,and rubber parts to fall apart faster. This will also cause much,much,much more labor cost for consumers. The top plastic engine cover cracked when trying to remove it. The over head display for mph and direction was blur. The Cadillac is much better. To use air condition, it not simple. To turn off the fan, you have to set it at one . There is no zero like standard . The stereo sound system is horrible. Cadillac, Aston Martin, Landrover, Lexus, and Jaguar sound much better, it has a 2 second turbo lag when floor it. The expensive tires last about 11,000 miles with normal driving. That is so sad.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best sedan driver I've ever owned
I just read a few reviews of a 2017 MB S550 sedan and had lot's of troubles. I bought 8 months ago a 17 MB S550 4-Matic metallic brown exterior with the new 9-speed transmission and it's a great looking and driving vehicle. Beautiful across the board. I've never driven a smoother full loaded sedan EVER. My friend has a 2017 RR Ghost we exchanged cars for an hour and he admitted my car was equally as good as the ghost. I bought the car with 29K and 14 months on the warrantee and considerably less than half of the MSRP. You just can't beat it..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No happe with S550e
I have been driving Mercedes most of my life even when I was young growing up my father always had a Mercedes. I love the car and the comfort level is great but I have never been so disappointed with a Mercedes in all my life as much as this time. I live in a gated very nice Golf community and most of my trips to San Francisco mostly no dirt or country driving, in 6 months the windshield crack twice the first time around I took it to the dealer and the cost was about $3000 now less than six months and the windshield crack again not sure if I want to spend another 3000 at the same time hate to drive such a nice beautiful almost new car with the window cracked, I took it to the dealer hoping they will honor some kind of warranty but no luck, Also the Car went totally dead on my few time not sure whey!!! I also felt it has been an issue with the charge because when I charged it totally to 100% and within 3-5 miles it the charge is down to 20% according to the manual I should drive a little longer in 100% charge. Like I said I always drove owned and leased Mercedes but never had to deal with so many issues as much as this one it is either a lemon or Mercedes need to invest a little more time in creating the electric cars with the same high standard and quality they usually offer and deliver to customers. Thank you, ae
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
HATE THIS CAR, HATE DEALER SUPPORT EVEN MORE
I bought this car new and since the day I drove it off the lot it's knocked in the front left suspension and no one will attempt to repair it. They tell me they "can't just throw parts in the car" without replicating the sound. Well a technician heard the noises and said it's not the tires. Two dealerships recommended I change the tires to All-Season tires which I do not want on my high performance car. So they think I should be the one to "just throw parts on the car" to see if it fixed the problem? Are you kidding me?! Look, if they just made a reasonable attempt to resolve it, I'd be OK. But it's sad that I spent $170,000 on this thing with prepaid service and taxes, and they won't even attempt to solve it by changing out a shock absorber, bushing, or strut; even when the tech heard the noise and said "yep, it's not the tires". HATE IT! Probably going back to BMW. I have to be honest, if I wasn't having this issue for over a year now, the rating may be a 4 or maybe even a 5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles