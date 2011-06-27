  1. Home
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek, smooth and bursting with power, the S-Class sedans are some of the most imposing cars on the road.
  • An equally imposing price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Big Mercedes sedans have always been the ultimate automobiles. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard and keep the general public at bay. The S-Class projects confidence, prestige and a certain amount of cold indifference.

Yet there is nothing cold or indifferent about driving the new engines of S-Class sedans that Mercedes rolled out for 1999. In fact, they're so sultry they could make your heart melt. Under the hood of the S320, Mercedes provides a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower. Available in a regular or long wheelbase, this sedan starts around $65,000.

Up the ante a bit to approximately $74,000 and you can find yourself in the lap of the luxurious S420 long wheelbase model, complete with 275 horses @5700 rpm and a mammoth V8 engine. The next rung up the prestige ladder brings you to the S500 sedan, offering a whopping 315 horsepower @5600 rpm and a 5.0-liter V8 for a whopping $87,500. A limited-production S500 Grand Edition is also available to 600 people and features special wheels, tires, paint, wood trim and other luxuries.

But if that's not enough, you can also reach for the brass key ring of the limited-production S600 model, which catapults you into 389 horses, a 6.0-liter V12 engine with 420 foot-pounds of torque @3800 rpm and a fine-tuned road-eating machine that few can compete with. Oh yeah, and a price tag around $134,000 that few can afford.

To keep occupants safe inside these powerful vehicles, Mercedes provides ABS, front and side airbags, Brake Assist, BabySmart child seat detection and ASR traction control. Also featured is a passenger seat occupant detection sensor, which shuts down the front and side airbags if it does not detect the presence of 26 pounds or more. Other amenities include a Bose audio system, automatic transmission, the Flexible Service System which measures vehicle use to determine the oil and filter change intervals, 12-way power front seats and a tilt/telescoping steering column.

Standard on the S600 and optional on other S-Class models is the Electronic Stability Program that detects impending spin or slide and applies selective braking to keep the car going where it is pointed.

While the S-Class costs more than just about anything printed on these pages, the cars are enticing. Still, if you've got this much money to spend, take a look at the Jaguars and the BMW 7-Series before deciding which lot to return to with your checkbook.

1999 Highlights

A limited-production Grand Edition S500 debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(90%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate Highway Cruiser
rchase,08/08/2010
This car is the ultimate highway cruiser. The 6 cyl engine has plenty of power for passing and puts many V8's to shame with its smoothness and power. I have owned this car for many years and it has been super reliable and rather inexpensive to operate. If maintained correctly a Mercedes and even a complicated S class can provide years of reliable transportation at a reasonable cost. Even though this is a large car with a 6 cylinder engine its very fast. For its size it also handles really well. I had to follow a co worker in his Nissan 350z and had no problem keeping up with him even with his attempts to loose me on back roads.
20 years of Mercedes ownership and never as happy!
Justin Holder,01/05/2016
S420 4dr Sedan
Here's the deal – if you can find one of these that's been well-maintained, there's just not a better value on the road. I am in my mid-30s and have traded fortysomething times. I am very critical and get tired of vehicles quickly. I've had Mercedes for the last 12 years – almost everyone of the models. I came across this 99 S420 that have been owned by a general. Black on black. I'm in real estate, so I put a lot of miles on vehicles. I bought it to be more of a secondary vehicle for racking up miles, but it has quickly become my primary. Huge comfortable seats, quiet ride, incredibly safe. Everything is easy to replace, for the most part, if you have any little issues come up. There hasn't been an issue that I haven't been able to look up online and take care of myself – – and I'm not handy at all. Enjoy!!!
Excellent ride, comfort, safety
HeyJohnnyK,05/09/2009
Bought this car with 48K miles, now have 60K. First S-Class I've owned. Last of the S-classes where Mercedes only used top quality materials. Doors close like a vault. This is our mini- van alternative. I've been driving this for 18 months and still puts a smile on my face every time and feel safe putting my kids in it. Double pane glass makes for incredible quiet ride. Car is 500lbs heavier then newer models, but drives nicer. I have never experienced more comfortable seats, with their separate bottom cushion controls. No mechanical issues. Fixed close-assist motor and wheel sensor. For road trips, nothing better. Arrive relaxed. Sitting in traffic in silent cabin, no problem. Just buy one
6 YEARS AND I HAVE ACHIEVED MY DREAM MACHINE
pres_bailey,09/11/2013
I bought mine a year ago, and in spite of my love hate relationship with the car, it is still my dream car. My 99 S500 is my second Mercedes, the first being a 420sel, has enough power to move like a F16 in a dog fight with a Boeing 747. She is truly a contender for the greatest car of all time, certainly a top 3 finisher, and even at 14 years old she can still turn heads.
See all 20 reviews of the 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

