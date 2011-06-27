  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Swift, powerful, and luxurious, the S-Class sedans are some of the most imposing vehicles on the road.
  • Imposing image comes with an equally imposing price tag. All new model is going to appear next year.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,891 - $4,070
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Big Mercedes sedans have always been the ultimate automobiles. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard, and keep the general public at bay. The S-Class projects confidence, prestige and a certain amount of cold indifference.

Starting at just under $70,000 for the surprisingly speedy S320 six-cylinder sedan, and topping out at double that price for a S600 12-cylinder behemoth, the S-Class doesn't seem much like a mega-buck automobile on the inside. The switchgear feels relatively chintzy, the flimsy dash panel above the central vents is totally unacceptable in a car of this caliber and the cheesy terry cloth fabric covering the lower dash feels and looks low rent.

Ergonomics are slightly marred by a plethora of confusing pictographs. Otherwise, the dash layout is perfect, as is the seating position. Step out and close the door; the thunk as it shuts exudes quality craftsmanship. The exterior styling is slab-sided and massive, making the car look fat. Aside from the traditional grille, the S-Class is devoid of exterior character, more so than the pedestrian Lexus LS400, and in startling contrast to the BMW 7-Series.

For 1998, Mercedes has limited changes to whatever could be pulled out of the parts bin. That means BabySmart airbag technology and Brake Assist. Brake Assist is designed to give drivers maximum braking power in a panic situation by detecting a panic application of the brake pedal and increasing braking power to its highest limit. We've not tried this new system yet, but we are somewhat hesitant of a car that thinks it knows more about our impending doom than we do. The BabySmart airbag system works in conjunction with a special Mercedes car seat, allowing moms and dads the option of putting little Suzie in the front passenger's seat without having to worry about the front airbag deploying in her face.

The S-Class costs more than just about anything printed in this book, and although the car is nice, we don't think it is quite that nice. If you've got this much money to spend, take a look at the new Jaguars or the BMW 7-Series; they might just make you happier.

1998 Highlights

The uber-Mercedes are not changed much in anticipation of the cars' imminent replacement. BrakeAssist and BabySmart appear in the lineup, but the S320s don't receive the V6 engine that now powers the E320, instead, continuing with the inline six.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(92%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S Class Quality
98 S420 and S500,03/28/2010
The 98 and 99 S420 and S500 in my opinion where the best years for the S Class. The new shape in 2000 is very nice but not the same presidence of luxury. Every vehicle has issues no matter what, however this one gave me a few since 2002 I paid exactly $6500 to do repairs. Other than that these are and where the best on Gas, Performance, Style, Luxury, Strength, and just about everything else. This is a driver not a day to day traffic car for bumper grid lock so don't use it for that, get the C Class or a Honda. You need to drive this 70% of the time on the Freeway or Hwy and you can appreciate the S Class for what it is. Mercedes Benz S Class 420 and 500 are the best hands down all the way...
1998 S320 LWB (6) Year Owner
Mark S,10/10/2009
The LWB S320 is my second Mercedes (replacing a 300E) and I hate to even consider trading it off. It is smooth, quiet although not a rocket off the line, it will hit highway speeds of 125 plus without issue. I hit and totaled a U-Haul truck that ran a red light several years ago and the Mercedes kept me safe and sound. The car was repaired and continues to be a great daily driver. I highly recommend buying and keeping a well maintained Big Body Benz. My wife enjoys driving the S320 as much as her Lexus especially on longer trips. I'm nearly 6'6" and I can tell you this is a great choice for a tall person wanting something besides an SUV or truck.
a trusted friend
peter,11/12/2009
I bought this car new in 1997 and had a few repairs over the years including transmission and a few other costly repairs took out insurance a few years ago and helped w repair costs. In short Mercedes can make a more durable car but w all that this I hesitate to trade in the car. It is so reliable and comfortable and fast. I have brought up 4 kids in the car and it still looks like a new car when waxed. It also is an innately beautiful car in terms of styling. Rec form me get one and hold on you will work out repairs and then it will be cost efficient for the years held. There is no other 6 cyl with 14 mpg that gets this performance going to an 8 is something I would never do
1998 S420
Wes Benton,07/28/2009
Great vehicle all around some small minor issues however in long drives superb!! great take off, great traction, sounf system is real cool, and speed 138mhp through Mojave Desert, CA. Stop on a dime!!! This is a First Class Car especially when its detailed Black and Black everyone looks at like a with a stare of (Who is in there?) great feeling. Must keep up service not that expensive about $800-$900 per year on the low end. Solid ride very safe.
See all 13 reviews of the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S500 4dr Sedan, S320 SWB 4dr Sedan, S320 LWB 4dr Sedan, S600 4dr Sedan, and S420 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,429.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,049.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,468.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles