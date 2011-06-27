  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art luxury features, sport sedan performance and handling, optional all-wheel drive, prestige that comes with S-Class ownership.
  • Expensive options, turn signal stalks are awkward to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is larger, safer, more luxurious and more techno-intensive than last year's model. No surprises there, but it's also more fun to drive. For those desiring a large ultraluxury sedan that has everything and can do everything, the S-Class is the new benchmark.

Vehicle overview

For decades, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been the symbol of success among doctors, bankers, lawyers and other wealthy types seeking the ultimate luxury sedan. Powerful, luxurious and built with the solidity and precision of a bank vault, the S-Class announced prestige, quality and good taste. The outgoing model, produced for the 2000-'06 model years, was especially popular.

For 2007, Mercedes has set out to revamp its flagship sedan. That formidable task required a balancing act worthy of a Cirque du Soleil performer. The company's goal for the full redesign was to re-establish the S-Class as the premier vehicle in the premium luxury sedan segment without losing sight of the car's trademark style and personality. To accomplish this, Mercedes updated the car's exterior styling, added more power, increased the car's handling agility, improved the quality of the interior and went with an infusion of the latest luxury- and safety-oriented technologies.

Compared to the previous model, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is visually sleeker and, more controversially, bolder thanks to its engorged wheel arches. Width is increased by 0.6 inch, height is up 1.1 inches, the wheelbase is stretched 3.2 inches and overall length is 1.7 inches greater than before. For occupants, the most significant advantage of the size increase is additional rear-seat room. On the inside, major interior changes include a new control and display layout, higher-quality materials, more comfortable front seats and an easier-to-use COMAND system.

In terms of the driving experience, one will almost certainly notice the new engine in the 2007 S550. It sports a 5.5-liter, four-valves-per-cylinder V8 that pumps out 382 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. These are hefty increases over the outgoing 5.0-liter V8 -- horsepower is up 82 ponies and there's 52 more lb-ft of torque on tap. Ordinarily, the S550's standard seven-speed automatic transmission sends all this to the rear wheels, but if you opt for the winter-friendly S550 4Matic model, power goes to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. For those wanting more, the twin-turbo V12 in the S600 and the insane 6.0-liter V12 in the S65 AMG continue to be available this year. And later in the '07 run, the S63 AMG, with a 518-hp 6.2-liter V8, will slot into the lineup as a replacement for the old S55. Besides offering a diverse selection of engines, the new S-Class also steers and handles noticeably better than its predecessor.

New and updated features are in plentiful supply on the '07 S550, S600, S63 and S65 AMG. One highlight is the "Distronic Plus" smart cruise control. It has the ability to slow the car down to very low speeds automatically, making it possible to drive for very long distances on the freeway without touching the pedals. Other impressive S-Class items include a Night View Assist infrared night-vision system, a rear parking camera with a dynamic-view display, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and a panorama sunroof.

By any measure of performance, luxury, safety and sheer technological prowess, the redesigned M-B flagship sets a new standard. Superior steering feel may still give the BMW 7 Series an edge for the pure driving enthusiast, while the Audi A8 continues to rival the Benz for sumptuous cabin ambience. But all things considered, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class presents a well-rounded case for luxury sedan buyers in spite of its bracing price tag. Mercedes has successfully pulled off that tricky balancing act between progress and tradition with the new S-Class.

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

There are currently five trim levels available on the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan: the S550, the all-wheel-drive S550 4Matic, the high-performance S63 AMG, the V12-powered S600 and the über-performance S65 AMG. Notable items on the S550's standard equipment list include 18-inch wheels, an air-spring suspension, bi-xenon headlights, 14-way adjustable front seats, the COMAND all-in-one control interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system, hands-free cell phone communication, a Harman Kardon audio system with a six-disc CD changer and of course, rich leather and wood trim. With the exception of its AWD system and some accompanying chassis modifications, the S550 4Matic is identically equipped. In addition to a larger, more powerful V8 engine, the S63 AMG adds 20-inch lightweight AMG wheels, Mercedes' Active Body Control (ABC) adaptive suspension (optional on the rear-drive S550), larger brakes, specific exterior styling pieces, aluminum interior trim and sport seats.

Major options on the V8-equipped S-Class cars include ventilated front seats with a massage feature, a keyless entry and start system, the Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control and Night View Assist infrared night vision system. One can also order an AMG wheel-and-body trim package. The Rear Seat Package equips the car with power-adjustable, heated and cooled rear seats and four-zone climate control.

The V12-equipped S600 and S65 AMG sedans come with almost all of the above features as standard. Although vastly more powerful, the S65 basically takes the same approach to performance as the S63 and features the same upgraded running gear and cosmetic additions.

2007 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been fully redesigned for 2007. For this revamp of the flagship luxury sedan, Mercedes focused on improving performance and handling as well as expanding the luxury envelope with new technology-oriented features such as Distronic Plus cruise control and the Night View Assist infrared night-vision system.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 sports a 5.5-liter V8 that makes 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. In testing, we've found that this is enough for a 6.1-second 0-60-mph time. A standard seven-speed automatic transmission routes power to the rear wheels. Opt for the S550 4Matic and this same transmission routes power to all four wheels, transforming the big luxury sedan into a serious snow vehicle. The Mercedes S63 AMG has a 6.2-liter V8 capable of 518 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The S63 also uses the seven-speed automatic, but it's recalibrated for faster, firmer shifts.

A pair of 12-cylinder engines are found in the two remaining S-Class models. The S600's twin-turbo V12 is of the same displacement as the V8, but provides 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. For the S65 AMG, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 develops a Herculean 604 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says the S65 AMG can hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. On the V12s, Mercedes sticks with a five-speed automatic, because the seven-speed unit isn't capable of handling the V12's torque output. The S65 has a sport-tuned version of this automatic that provides quicker shifts.

Safety

Since this is an all-new Benz, the latest advances in safety equipment have been incorporated. Stability control, eight airbags (including side window curtain airbags) and brake assist (which automatically applies full power braking if it senses a panic stop situation) are all onboard. So is Mercedes' Pre-Safe system, a useful bit of technology that can sense an impending crash and automatically tighten up the seatbelts and reposition the power seats for maximum airbag protection.

Driving

The S-Class suspension utilizes Mercedes' Airmatic System wherein four air bellows support the weight of the vehicle. Under lateral weight transfer during cornering, the outside bellows inflate to reduce body lean by as much as 40 percent. Ride and handling are what you'd expect -- and what you wouldn't. The ride is compliant and fitting for a luxury sedan, dispatching bumps and ruts with nary a shake to the cabin, while the tight handling makes the S550 feel two-thirds its size. "Nimble" may be too strong a descriptor, but considering the 2007 S-Class weighs at least 4300 pounds, it feels surprisingly agile. The steering is fairly quick and precise with a decent heft to the wheel, though we'd still give the BMW 7 Series a slight edge in road feel.

Interior

Mercedes' COMAND (Cockpit Management and Data) system is much easier to use than before, as there is a larger screen mounted to the right of the instruments and many controls are redundant. The only ergonomic flaw is the turn signal stalk, which is located somewhat awkwardly down low and away from the driver. Simple elegance marks the cabin decor, with high-quality materials, richly polished woods and soft leather all around. The optional Dynamic Multicontour seats have 11 air chambers that essentially allow you to mold the seat to your body. During aggressive driving the side bolsters automatically pump up and down in response to cornering forces, to better hold you in place. These seats can also provide a soothing back massage. Another interesting feature is the optional Night View Assist system. Unlike thermal (heat-sensing) systems, this one uses infrared beams to provide sharper images and light up inanimate objects that don't give off heat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(71%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 3rd S-Class, with Lexus as Backup Car
SFPizzaMan,08/09/2015
S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I have owned three generations of the Mercedes S-Class and like the ads say, this car is like no other. I've driven its smaller Mercedes siblings as loaner cars, but would never consider buying them. There is no comparison. This is the epitome of a flagship sedan for the entire industry. The 'W221' chassis design with the prominent fender arches, in my opinion, is a work of art and the most masculine design Mercedes has ever put on the road. The power surges smooth as it takes you from 0-60 MPH in 5 seconds - that is Porsche territory, but this is a car with four doors! Technology was leading edge at the time it came out, but the navigation system has become outdated compared to today's smartphone apps. The speedometer is a computer generated image and can be swapped for other information. I appreciate the nice features such as ambient lighting along the dash and doors, massaging seats, and automatic door closers. Only minor complaint is that the Harman Kardon stereo sound in the S-Class is not as good as the Mark Levinson in a Lexus and radio reception is not great for a car this expensive. The car is deceptively large so you will need parking sensors and a rear camera to aid with maneuvering shopping mall lots. All that aside, when you own a $100K vehicle, the maintenance doesn't come cheap. The brakes will wear every 10-15K miles and set you back about $400-600 for front or rear sets. The A service oil changes at $150-$250 are every 10K miles, but I did mine every 5K-7K miles. B Service oil changes are more involved and expensive, but you can save some money by changing the cabin filter yourself. Transmission changes must be done every 40K miles at about $600-800 per service. Coolant and brake fluid services are reasonable at about $150 per event. The suspension will wear and begin squeaking or making noises like a bad mattress as it get close to 100K miles. The airmatic suspension will fail at some point and cost you $1000-$1500 per suspension to replace, depending on whether you go OEM or aftermarket. During the times I experienced these issues, I had a very dependable Lexus sedan as a backup. Make sure you have about $2000 a year budgeted for repair and maintenance. For the most part, my S550 ran well until I was told that the car had a blown head gasket and became a prime candidate for a trade in. That was a major disappointment for me considering I had maintained my vehicle like clockwork. Also, the 2007-2008 model S-Classes were also prone to problems with an engine balance shaft issue and many other engine or transmission glitches. In spite of the last engine failure, I feel I got lucky with a fairly trouble free ownership experience. If you are looking for a W221 S-Class, save yourself the hassle and purchase a model year 2009 onward. At this point, I am waiting to buy the new 2014-2015 W222 chassis body style as a certified pre-owned after there is enough reliability information available.
transmission problem
drs777,11/21/2011
i been around mercedes since 1968 starts with 190D, 300SDL, S420, S500 which is fair and now this S550 is worst in all 22,000 miles the transmission is slipping on me compared to my 2000 S500 besides a rough ride it gave me 99,000 miles before the strut broke, Mercedes should recall this problem i had to restart the ignition to get the transmission going
Great car
al,09/23/2006
Great car, easy to use. The electronics are vey easy to understand, the controller and dash controls are great. The transmision is terrific, and the fuel consumption on the highway is 24mpg, which is pretty good for a car this size. The only thing that I don't like is the design of the front bumper. The front grille is too close to the edge of the bumper and offers very little front end protection. Be careful where you park this car. Keep clear of SUVs and any vehicle with a wheel mounted on the rear. Mercedes is going to sell a lot of grilles for this car.
Issues with Suspension
MBZs550SoCal,06/05/2007
I purchased my 2007 S550 9/06. I have read many posts about front suspension issues. My vehicle starting making noise fron the front wheels. At first it sounded like a squeek and then got worse. Sometimes it goes away, then comes back. The first time I took it in they said it was an issue with a bolt on the suspension they tightened. I was suspicious. I got the car back and sure enough the issue was not resolved. I took it in last week for the same problem. Now, they got the shop forman in the issue and guess what, they are changing the entire front chasis. I have interior ratle noise and humming too.
See all 71 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
More About This Model

Having jumped into thousands of new cars over the course of nearly three decades, it isn't often that you're hit with a car so unfamiliar that it takes you a full minute to figure out how to just pull out of a parking spot. Encountering the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 for the first time requires a recalibration of the "been-there, done-that" attitude and an appreciation of the fact that some people are still thinking hard and long about the nature of the automobile and where it's going.

To begin with, the new 2007 Mercedes S550 is without a conventional shifter. Selecting "Park," "Drive" and "Reverse" on the seven-speed transmission — that's right, seven — is the work of a tiny stalk to the right of the mighty steering wheel. The parking brake function has also been reassigned to a smallish paddle to the left of the wheel. No more ratchety E-brake noise on engagement. Instead, a solenoid somewhere opens a circuit and the parking brake is applied by silent electronic gremlins.

In the center of the console where you expect to find the shifter, you see instead a machined aluminum knob that acts as one of the four interfaces to what Mercedes calls its COMAND system, short for "Cockpit Management and Data System." The push-and-turn knob is actually a computer mouse that activates menus that appear on the 8-inch thin-film transistor color display screen in the center of the dash. The mouse/knob navigates you through the screen menus to control the audio system (AM/FM, weatherband, optional satellite radio, CD, MP3 or DVD audio, PCMCIA memory card slot and iPod docking), some seat functions like dialing up the aggressiveness of the seat massage feature, the navigation system, the telephone and address book, and a number of vehicle functions like the security system. Sitting above the mouse is an ellipsoid pod that opens up clamshell fashion to reveal the phone keypad.

Thankfully, the future comes equipped with backup systems, workarounds and alternatives. The mouse is only one of four ways of accessing frequently used features. There are a) conventional buttons that will activate functions directly, b) switches on the steering wheel and c) the voice control system if you get lost in the Matrix and start screaming for your controller to get you back to the real world. And no one would blame you for screaming. Learning to navigate all the systems is a little like getting lost in a house of mirrors. You find what looks like a way out and keep running into yourself coming the other way.

No thanks, I'll ride in the back
While the driver and front passenger can have fun pushing buttons, the rear occupants live in a limousinelike cocoon of comfort. They have their own fixed-glass moonroof, power-operated sunshades for the side windows and rear glass, climate controls, flip-down center console, power seats and enough head-, leg- and elbow room to qualify for a separate ZIP code.

No joke, you can put on a motocross back there. Or at the very least a Security Council meeting. And, of course, it's all done up in leather, highly polished wood and triple-chrome control buttons.

More electromarvels
Maybe the two coolest electrogizmos on the S550 are the Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control system and the Night View Assist system. The easiest way to describe the Distronic Plus is to call it a cruise control with a tractor beam function. Once engaged at your chosen speed, a couple of radar beams scan the road ahead. If you're closing in too quickly to the car in front of you, the Distronic system will decelerate, and brake if necessary, to keep you at a safe distance. If you're approaching at a dangerous speed, you'll also get an audible signal to wise up and check your environment. If the car ahead accelerates, Distronic will also accelerate to match the car's speed right up to your preset limit. Granted this is a great safety feature but it also provides loads of entertainment on freeways and city streets. You find yourself playing chicken with the digital domain.

The other very cool feature is the Night View Assist. Unlike most automotive night vision systems that amplify ambient light levels, this system throws out its own infrared light beam. Two beams actually, one from each headlight assembly. The result is captured by an infrared camera mounted in the windshield and displayed on the instrument panel. The black-and-white video image of what's ahead replaces the digital speedo in the IP. There's something mesmerizing about that image. It's like being part of your own police chase or watching an Italian neo-realist film.

Enter the bomber
We were so impressed with the level of tech in the S550 we decided to solicit comments from someone who deals with some of the most advanced hardware on the planet on a daily basis. Our candidate was Craig Bomben, call sign "Bomber." He's a test pilot at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base. Bomben flew combat missions in a Hornet during the first Gulf War and for him, dealing with electrowizardry holds more than a passing intellectual interest. He's out there at the radical fringe of technology separating wheat from what can get you shot down in combat.

The first thing that impressed Bomben was the S550's buttery-smooth power delivery and the massive torque. This is M-B's first use of its new-generation V8 engine family that features four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing and a lightweight crankshaft assembly. This engine and transmission combination sets a new benchmark for smoothness and rapid-onset power delivery. Conventional metaphors like "turbine" or "gyroscopic" smoothness just aren't up to the job of describing this engine adequately. Maybe greased pigs on a waterslide or Vaselined eels wrestling in liquid Teflon.

In testing, the 5.5-liter V8 with 382 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque propelled the 4,270-pound S550 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds. The quarter-mile flew by in 14.2 seconds with a trap speed of 101 mph. The quickest runs were accomplished by letting the engine and seven-speed transmission do all the work. Manually shifting by means of the steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons actually produced slower times, an indication that the shift algorithms have been massaged as much for speed as smoothness. In real-world driving on flat terrain, the engine is barely ticking over at 2,000 rpm at 80 mph, thanks to a combination of the 0.73-to-1 top gear and 2.65-to-1 final drive ratio.

It's like a G-suit
The S550's 14-way adjustable, leather-trimmed front seats take 2nd place to no one. Not only do they have a nearly infinite combination of adjustments, they also have a heating and cooling feature and what M-B calls a drive dynamic feature plus a massage function. You can choose one of four massage levels from fast aggressive to slow and gentle. Some drivers loved the massage. Others thought it was like accidentally sitting on a live raccoon. The bottom and side bolsters can also be inflated to fit your level of comfort while the active lumbar feature fully inflates and deflates a lumbar bladder twice per minute to give the spine a subtle adjustment.

What knocked Bomben out was the dynamic seat feature that automatically inflates the outside back bolster under G-loading. You can dial up the level of bolster response under cornering from a vertical scale on the digital display by using the mouse. Take the S550 hard into a corner and the bolster cradles up against your back like a comforting hand. As you unwind, the bolster slowly deflates until the next corner. I asked Bomben how the seat compares to the chair in the Hornet and he said, "It doesn't have any adjustment. You get what you get. This seat, fantastic. It's like a G-suit."

As night fell, Bomben activated the Night View Assist and after a few minutes decided that he could learn to drive the S550 without looking out the windshield. "The clarity is terrific. It's better than the NVDs [night vision devices] we use because you don't get big heat blooms on this. Oncoming headlights don't blow out the rest of the field like an NVD would." And in truth, you could drive the S550 entirely through the infrared portal. All it takes is nerves, faith in the hardware and a very understanding insurance agent.

Variable rate helical air
The concept of a truly active suspension system has been something of a Holy Grail for engineers since the invention of the decreasing radius curve. While the S550 doesn't reach for the stars like the old Lotus active suspension trial balloon of decades ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything that gets as close.

Conventional springs have been chucked in favor of an Airmatic System wherein four air bellows support the weight of the vehicle. Under lateral weight transfer such as cornering, the outside bellows inflate to reduce body lean by as much as 40 percent. The air is supplied by a compressor that produces 227 psi. A computer activates solenoids to inflate and deflate the springs according to road and dynamic load conditions. The driver can also raise the ride height by 1.2 inches by a button on the dash. At speeds over 68 mph, the ride height is automatically lowered by 3/4 inch and lowered 1/2 inch when the transmission is put into Sport mode. Pushing the air button repeatedly won't make the S550 buck like a low rider. We tried.

The suspension architecture is an impressive four-link front suspension and five-link rear. Bomben remarked on the S550's rapid turn-in and astonishing agility in corners. "It feels like a car that weighs a lot less." Mercedes' Electronic Stability Program (ESP) intuits the direction the driver wants to go and where the car is actually going. Using a sensor array that measures steering angle, yaw rate, G-load and wheel slippage, ESP will detect under- or oversteer conditions and apply the outside or inside brakes to maintain the intended direction of travel. On the skid pad, all that glorious hardware conspired to pull 0.83g. Not that long ago, a number like this was the exclusive domain of thoroughbred sports cars.

This latest version of ESP also monitors windshield wiper activation. When the wipers are on, the system automatically and imperceptibly applies the brakes every few seconds to wipe water off the rotors. This helps maintain full braking ability if it's needed. We clocked an impressive 122.7-foot 60-mph-to-0 braking distance.

The stopping power of the massive four-piston front calipers clamping against 13.8-inch rotors and single-piston rear calipers on 12.6-inch rotors is further assisted by M-B's BrakeAssist system. When the system senses faster-than-usual brake application, the brake booster automatically applies maximum braking effort even if the driver doesn't. It also ties into the Distronic system to determine if a collision is in your immediate future and applies the brakes accordingly.

Ejection not an option
When the question of safety came up, Bomben explained that the measure of last resort in a fighter is to abandon ship and float to earth. No such option is available in the S550. At least not yet.

What the S550 does provide is an eight-bag system that includes dual front bags, four side-impact bags (two for the front and two for the rear), two window curtain airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners for the front and outboard rear passengers and M-B's legendary cabin structure designed to reduce deformation in a collision. When deployed from the headliner, the window curtain airbag is a full 6 feet long, 14 inches in height and 2 inches thick. In its testing, M-B claims a 90-percent reduction in forces likely to cause head injuries in a side impact.

When we sat down for a debriefing that evening, Bomben summed it up by calling the S550, "The most technologically advanced car I've ever driven."

All we can say is "Ditto." By any measure of performance, luxury, safety and sheer technological prowess, the new M-B flagship has set a new standard. There's simply nothing else like it. At least, that is, until next year. That's when we can expect to see the V12 bi-turbo S600 with 500 hp. Until then, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 will just have to do as the world's new benchmark.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 9.0

Components: Our 2007 S550 came equipped with a Harmon Kardon Logic 7 audio system; it's the standard stereo on all S-Class cars sold in the U.S. The new system features a fiber optic interface that more accurately recreates sound. It plays DVD-As or stereo CDs in either 5.1 Surround Sound or conventional stereo but gives both the spacious effect of a concert hall. There's also a memory card slot and iPod docking.

This is a proprietary system and boasts a 600-watt, 13-channel DSP amp with Logic 7 processing. Each side of the car has two 1.8-inch tweeters, a 4-inch midrange, a 6.8-inch woofer and 8-inch subwoofer, 4-inch surround speaker, 4-inch center fill speaker and an 8-by-13 subwoofer in the rear. All speakers except the voice coil subwoofers use metal matrix technology. The system also has dynamic volume control which monitors ambient noise and raises or lowers the volume accordingly.

Performance: As you would expect from this audio system's impressive credentials, it sounds excellent. The highs are lifelike and brilliant without being shrill or too bright. The system has two dedicated 80-watt subwoofer channels and 11 40-watt channels. The result is two-fold: one, the bass is distinct, deep and controlled; two, separation is nearly flawless. The sound quality of this system is on par with that of the stereos found in the Rolls-Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur.

There is simply very little to complain about in terms of sound quality, and acoustic tracks sound especially terrific. We listened to Kristin Hersh's "Panic Pure" and several Emiliana Torrini songs and found that the intimacy of the vocal reproduction gave us chills. Even pop music like Madonna's "Hung Up" had a texture and sonic depth we've rarely experienced in any in-car stereo. However, some really hard rock can sound thin and distant because of the expansive quality of the sound.

The interface for this awesome sound system is a little complex but the learning curve is not frustrating. There's a large wheel that Mercedes refers to as a "turn and push mouse" mounted just to the right of the driver. Adjustments for bass and treble are easy to master and displayed via vertical hash marks. At first it seems odd but as you get into the menus it's obvious that Mercedes thought of virtually everything. For example, while adjusting the bass, the previous level remains partially dark as a reference point so you can easily see how much you're adding or subtracting. Also, there's no traditional volume knob but the small wheel located to the right of the COMMAND knob is easy to get used to.

CD tracks are displayed in a horizontal manner which isn't exactly intuitive. However, there's also a list feature which lists tracks top to bottom — this is especially helpful when navigating numerous MP3 files.

Unfortunately, there's no progressive setting for the Logic 7 effect. Some BMWs with Logic 7 allow you to increase or decrease the effect without being limited to just "on" and "off." But this is a minor point in an otherwise great sound system.

Best Feature: Dynamic and intimate sound reproduction.

Worst Feature: Some display graphics are counterintuitive (although alternatives are almost always offered).

Conclusion: This is easily one of the top 5 car stereos on the market regardless of price. It's flexible and easy to use. When it comes to complaints we're reduced to nitpicking. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Senior Editor Ed Hellwig says:
Not many people will ever get the chance to throw the 2007 S550 through a slalom course and it's too bad. If they did, they would realize that this S-Class is more than just another big luxury sedan full of gadgets and leather. Unlike most of its competitors, the S550 feels good when it's being pushed to its limits. I have no idea what its air suspension was doing as I ripped it back and forth, but the car barely rolled and its rear end tucked in around each cone like it knew exactly where it was going.

Bombing down a dead straight highway it's just as impressive in a competent, sleep-inducing kind of way. The seven-speed gearbox is perfect, wind noise is nil and the seats have few equals. The S550's cabin might bear a slight resemblance to the inside of BMW's 7 Series, but the materials and overall feel are superior in the Benz. And you can find what you want without having to consult a manual.

If there's anything that bothers me it's the exterior. The big wheel flares look better in person than in the pictures, but the rest of the car just lays there expecting you to like it because it's big, expensive and an S-Class. Audi's A8 is still a better-looking car. No fun in the slalom, but better-looking.

Senior Road Test Editor Josh Jacquot says:
It takes me 90 seconds to decide I'm not an S-Class fan. Not coincidentally, that's the exact amount of time it takes to turn on the radio, a relatively simple process once you find the switch, but tuning it is still no small matter. I just don't have the patience required for the technology this car possesses.

I can't honestly say that features like automatic braking, infrared night vision and an active driver seat will ever add value for me. I enjoy making decisions myself. I like to adjust fan speed. I like to lock doors. I like to hit the brakes. And I don't like having to program a car to do things my way when I drive it. Doesn't matter how simple that task has become. Boo for technology.

Then I discovered the S-Class's Automatic Body Control active suspension and realized how potent it makes a massive car like the S. In Malibu's Deer Canyon, which twists back on itself so many times it looks like a pretzel on a map, the S cornered flat. Perfectly flat. And it felt almost at home, which is outstanding in any sedan that weighs 4,270 pounds and is both longer and wider than its already large predecessor. Dynamically, its abilities are staggering. Hooray for technology.

The bottom line, for me, is easy. The new S-Class is an amazing automobile. You'll be in love if you've got the time, patience and interest in its ability to coddle, pamper and indulge. Just be sure you give yourself time to figure out the radio.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class S65 AMG. Available styles include S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A), S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), and S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 is priced between $11,000 and$16,816 with odometer readings between 53730 and97817 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC is priced between $9,000 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 88951 and152639 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG is priced between $33,995 and$33,995 with odometer readings between 48000 and48000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2007 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 48000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

