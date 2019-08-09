Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

1,419 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,419 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    10,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $92,899

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    12,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $74,995

    $12,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    21,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,988

    $16,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    28,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,980

    $9,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    25,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,477

    $9,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    1,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,995

    $5,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    33,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $48,990

    $8,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    13,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,996

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 4MATIC®

    20,616 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $82,920

    $8,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    26,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $52,199

    $6,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    15,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $77,711

    $7,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    50,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,966

    $7,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    43,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,898

    $8,150 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    35,241 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $80,990

    $12,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    11,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,939

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    21,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,997

    $10,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®

    25,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,598

    $5,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550

    46,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $62,465

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz S-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,419 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.114 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Too much, too often
Walter,09/08/2019
S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The qualifier. I have had almost everything, Cadillac, Jaguar XJL, Rolls Royce, Lincoln, BMW, Lexus and Infinity and several Mercedes - all the upper end models. This 2017 S 550 has to go into the shop too often and costs too much. Brakes and rotors, $2,400, windshield wipers $200, tires (9 of them) at $438 because the run flats bubble when you hit a bump. Engineers say it is because of Houston streets. I ask you, if you buy a $110,000 car in Houston, where do they expect you to drive it? They should designate different tires and solve the porblem. Left turn signal cornering light, $3,567.00, you have to replace the entire assembly. Steering wheel got stuck in the up and extended position. I felt like I was driving a Metro Bus until I got it in the shop. Satellite system went out and had to be replaced. Console retracting door gets stuck. It really goes on and on. Some of it covered under warranty and some of it not but you still have to take it in. I am stuck in a lease until March of 2020 and that will be the last Mercedes. Captain of Industry or Captain Dummy? I can afford it, but I just can't deal with it. Sometimes I think they count on us putting up with that nonsense. It is my fault for buying one, but never, I mean never again. Rolls Royce and Lexus do much better.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings