Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 6310,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$92,899
Mercedes-Benz of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® Selenite Gray Metallic4MATIC®, designo Black w/designo Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive suspension, AMG Exclusive Floormats, AMG Red Painted Brake Calipers, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Black DINAMICA Headliner, Black SoftTop, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover, Carbon Fiber Exterior Trim, Carbon Fiber Package, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, designo Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, designo® Black Piano Lacquer Wood Trim, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Armrest, Glass rear window, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Night View Assist® PLUS, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear side impact airbag, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Swarovski Crystal LED Headlamps, Ventilated front seats, Warmth & Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Silver 10-Spoke Forged. Certified. 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V Bi-TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle HistoryReviews:* Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK7JB2HA019579
Stock: 1149
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 12,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$74,995$12,353 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this nine-speed, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 (4MATIC/AWD). This super luxury car boasts a brawny engine and refined driving dynamics, as well as a lovely interior with a wide array of high-tech convenience and safety features. The S 63's V8 engine yields 557 horsepower! With its odometer now reading 12,420, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until July 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION - HEAD-UP DISPLAY - NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS - AMG EXTERIOR NIGHT PACKAGE - SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM - A HEATED WINDSHIELD - EXCLUSIVE TRIM PACKAGE - AMG RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Warmth & Comfort Package - CONTROL CODE WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE - HEATED FRONT DOOR PANELS and CENTER CONSOLE - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - FRONT HEATED ARMREST - HEATED REAR SEATS Driver Assistance Package - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with STOP/GO FUNCTION and DISTRONIC PLUS - FRONT CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-SAFE BRAKE with PEDESTRIAN RECOGNITION COLLISION WARNING - MULTI-COLLISION BRAKING - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST OVERTAKING SENSOR - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING [which can activate the brakes] - TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION - BLUETOOTH TELEPHONY - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION - SMART DEVICE REMOTE ENGINE START - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC A/C - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB0HA316273
Stock: 24605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,988$16,037 Below Market
Ferman Chevrolet of Brandon - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.Black w/Leather Upholstery. KBB Fair Market Range High: $80,986 17/25 City/Highway MPG RWDReviews:* Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: EdmundsS-Class
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK8CBXHA020241
Stock: GM15117B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 28,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,980$9,858 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr S 550 4MATIC Sedan features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 13 Speakers, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Premium audio system: COMAND, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB7HA331190
Stock: 331190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 25,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,477$9,950 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
2017 Mercedes S550 4-Matic with only 25k....This 1 owner S-Class is Finished in Black Exterior over Espresso Brown Leather for an Elegant Color Combination.....Great Options such as..... Premium 1 Package (Ventilated Front Seats Keyless Go) Surround View System Drivers Assistance Package (Distronic Plus w/ Steering Assist) Navigation Streaming Audio Bluetooth Dual LCD Monitors in front Mobile Hotspot 14 way Driver and Passenger Seats Power Steering Column Refrigerated cooler in Console and so much more.......................Please call for appointment 978-355-7484
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB5HA331432
Stock: 3183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995$5,211 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Premium Package Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Cloth Headliner Black Poplar Wood Trim Iridium Silver Metallic Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB0HA341043
Stock: HA341043
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 33,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,990$8,646 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*S550..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..MASSAGING SEATS..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB2HA309330
Stock: HA309330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 13,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,996
Mears Volvo Cars - Lubbock / Texas
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 Leather. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Exceptionally serene ride quality effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice several high-powered engine options seemingly endless safety and comfort features eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB5HA288912
Stock: 00029626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 20,616 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$82,920$8,881 Below Market
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
LOW mileage, 1-Owner S-Class! LOADED S 63 AMG 4MATIC with Driver Assistance Package, Warmth & Comfort Package, Memory Package, AMG Styling Package, 360* Surround View Camera, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Park Assist, Rear End Collision Warning an Protection System, GPS Navigation System, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Dynamic Front Seats, Dynamic LED Headlamps, 20 AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS and more!**Previous Canadian vehicle. Includes owner's manual and 2nd key.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ7JB5HA023077
Stock: 31771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 26,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$52,199$6,970 Below Market
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4009 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/AMG Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, 13 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Head restraints memory, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio. Gray 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V818/26 City/Highway MPGWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB8HA311549
Stock: TP5408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$77,711$7,232 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., *** Warmth Comfort Package,Driver Assistance Package,Premium Package*** ***Designo Blac, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Front Seats, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Black DINAMICA Headliner, Burmester Surround Sound System, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Warmth Comfort Package, Dark Red Soft Top, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, Front Heated Armrest, Front Variable Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Night View AssistÂ PLUS, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist, Surround View Camera, Swarovski Crystal LED Headlamps, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20' 5-Spoke, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel*** Odometer is 3163 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK8CB2HA019150
Stock: 20615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 50,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,966$7,256 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Want a car with low miles? This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 50,845. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Drives strong! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB7HA284615
Stock: 284615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 55043,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,898$8,150 Below Market
Keyes European - Van Nuys / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle HistoryBlack w/Leather Upholstery, 13 Speakers, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Brake assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Compass, Control Code Surround View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Variable Heated Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Head restraints memory, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, KEYLESS GO®, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multicontour Seats w/Massage Feature, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger door bin, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power Rear Window Sunblinds, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Surround View Camera Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Please call the Internet Sales Department at (818) 461-3977 for more information.Reviews:* Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB3HA311488
Stock: 300368
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 35,241 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$80,990$12,536 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*DRIVING ASSISTANCE PKG*CARBON FIBER PKG*NIGHTVIEW ASSIST*WARMTH AND COMFORT PKG*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK7JB4HA018028
Stock: 018028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,939
Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas
Recent Arrival! 4MATICÂ , Crystal Gray/Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMANDÂ System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Head restraints memory, HVAC memory, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GOÂ , Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 28440 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews: * Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB6HA327597
Stock: 327597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 21,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,997$10,545 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. designo Black w/designo Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Front Seats, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, Front Variable Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera. Odometer is 4123 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK8CBXHA021924
Stock: 333507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 25,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,598$5,768 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
Mercedes-Benz Certified - Herb Chambers Certified - One Owner - Low Miles Before selling a pre-owned vehicle, we put it through a rigorous 164 point safety inspection. Our factory trained technicians mounted 1 brand new tire and performed a 4 wheel balance, flushed the brake fluid, installed a new cabin air filter, changed the oil, and replaced the wiper blades. We also gave it a full interior and exterior detail. In total, we spent $2,367.85 making sure this vehicle was ready for you to bring home. COMAND navigation gets you to every destination on your list. The rear view camera has a surround view function, so you'll also be able to see everything in your immediate surroundings. PARKTRONIC helps you identify suitable parking spaces, along with Active Parking Assist to safely guide you in and out. Plush nappa leather upholstery has heated and cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. The rear seat isn't too shabby either - those seats are also heated and cooled, so you'll be perfectly comfortable no matter where you're sitting. The panorama roof helps you better soak up the sunshine and fresh air when the weather is nice. Burmester surround sound ensures exceptional audio quality, no matter what's playing. The rest of the Driver Assistance package includes a full suite of additional features that will help keep you and your passengers safe at every turn. We're sure you're going to love this vehicle as much as we do. Schedule a test drive today and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB3HA331509
Stock: M12080
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 46,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,465
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * DISTRONIC, * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * VENTILATED SEATS, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * BRAKE ASSIST, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER SEATS, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 7 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 19" Multispoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Cruise Control, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Front Seats, Black SoftTop, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package Code, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Variable Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, Surround View Camera, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel. 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 CONVERTIBLE DISTRONIC/PREMIUM - $7K OPTIONS RWD Iridium Silver 4.7L V8 BiTurboWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXK8CB2HA025837
Stock: 025837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
