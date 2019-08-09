Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Want a car with low miles? This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 50,845. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Drives strong! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUG8FB7HA284615

Stock: 284615

Certified Pre-Owned: No

