This is my first Benz and I really like the car. My fiance bought a 2004 C Class the same day and has not had as good an experience as I. Great interior size, great performance, great styling. White Exterior, cream interior - just yummy looking! Stereo system sounds great, but the iPod connection is subpar, to say the least. Handles well in all weather and the brakes are second to none; I feel very safe in this vehicle. The only major issues are: electronics are touch and go on this vehicle, maintenance costs are expensive on all MB, storage is NON EXISTANT on this vehicle (interior or trunk - you are hard pressed to fit 10 bags of groceries). But the leg room in back is truly wonderful!

