Consumer Rating
(27)
2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly appointed and spacious cabin, feels nimble for its size, state-of-the-art safety features, strong resale value.
  • Complicated COMAND system, not as athletic as some of its competitors, a few low-grade interior materials.
Used S-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

After a minor refresh last year, the S-Class is once again a top choice when it comes to a no-compromise luxury sedan.

2005 Highlights

Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is now a no-cost option on the S430 and S500 models. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(74%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(7%)
1(5%)
4.4
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car
Mr. Marques,08/18/2008
This is my first ever own Benz the 2004 Black on Black AMG. It is my retirement gift and it is everything that I could ever ask for in a sedan. The only bad thing I can say is the gas mileage but hey when you can go that fast what the heck. It's a beast and when I'm in heavy traffic on the Interstate I can hit the pedal and go yeah. So if you dare get one you won't be dissapointed. It's true to its form.
Great car but expensive to repair
Rich,01/23/2017
S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
I bought my 2005 S430 2 years ago when it had 126,000 miles on it. It is by far the most comfortable car I've ever owned and I've owned several. Great reliable engine, sufficient power. good in snow (I live in northern climate). The Nav did not work when I got it, but that's ok what with iPhone and google maps. Radio sound quality is average. The only drawback is that the repairs are expensive. If you keep that in mind, you will love this car.
S55 AMG
pat g,12/23/2006
The S55 AMG has a perfect blend of comfort, styling and performance. I look forward to road trips in this car. It is incredible. It has tons of room, especially in the back. When I start the car with the keyless go, a cool option, the engine sound is incredible. The exhaust and supercharger emit a sound that lets the occupants know that there is plenty of power available when needed. The supercharger has a subtle and very cool whining sound that is downright stimulating. The active body control suspension is amazing and definitely adds a very connected and sporty but smooth feel to the ride. This is the ultimate sedan. Period.
High Cost of Maintenance - Great Car!
Krista,04/19/2010
This is my first Benz and I really like the car. My fiance bought a 2004 C Class the same day and has not had as good an experience as I. Great interior size, great performance, great styling. White Exterior, cream interior - just yummy looking! Stereo system sounds great, but the iPod connection is subpar, to say the least. Handles well in all weather and the brakes are second to none; I feel very safe in this vehicle. The only major issues are: electronics are touch and go on this vehicle, maintenance costs are expensive on all MB, storage is NON EXISTANT on this vehicle (interior or trunk - you are hard pressed to fit 10 bags of groceries). But the leg room in back is truly wonderful!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class S55 AMG, S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A), S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A), S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), and S600 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,690.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,185.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,862.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

