Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55022,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,895$6,585 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Premium 1 Package Magic Body Control Silk Beige/Espresso Brown; Exclusive Leather Nappa Upholstery Executive Rear Seat Package Rear Seat Package Driver Assistance Package Rear Seat Entertainment Package Warmth & Comfort Package Night View Assist Plus Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Exclusive Interior Wood Trim Splitview Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Burl Walnut Wood Trim Exclusive Leather Nappa This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SURROUND VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera EXECUTIVE REAR SEAT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE Rear Seat Audio Controls Entertainment System EXCLUSIVE LEATHER NAPPA EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 20 5-SPOKE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS Night Vision WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Seat Memory REAR SEAT PACKAGE A/C Rear A/C DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats MAGIC BODY CONTROL Power Steering BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim SPLITVIEW Entertainment System All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB5EA036492
Stock: EA036492
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 97,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,966$5,298 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. If you are looking for a great low mileage S-Class, you can't go wrong with this one. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Mercedes-Benz S-Class is equipped with a 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes-Benz S-Class's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes-Benz S-Class like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Dunn Loring!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB1EA009239
Stock: 009239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,796 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,566$4,755 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 38,796 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Accokeek. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB1EA023478
Stock: 023478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,400$838 Below Market
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz S550 is a **CARFAX One-Owner** with a **Clean CARFAX History**!!!! It is equipped with **PRE-SAFE Brake System** **Navigation** **Active Blind Spot Assist** **Active Lane Keeping Assist** **Exterior Parking Camera Rear** **Control Code Surround View Camera** **Leather** **Heated Active Ventilated Front Seats** **Memory seat** **All Wheel Drive** **Bluetooth** **CD player** **Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System** **Front dual zone A/C** **Power moonroof** **Remote keyless entry** **2 Sets of keys** and more!!!!! 16/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB2EA060406
Stock: S18339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 51,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,995$4,243 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Massapequa - Amityville / New York
S 63 AMG trim. LOW MILES - 51,075! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Turbo Charged, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA PACKAGE, REAR SEAT PACKAGE, POWER REAR SEATS KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Heated Driver Seat. OPTION PACKAGES: BURMESTER HIGH-END 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM 24 Speakers, 1540 Watts (9 tweeters, 8 midrange units, 4 midrange woofers, 2 frontbass, 1 subwoofer), 24-channel amplifier, analogue diplexer, additional amplifier for subwoofer, 5 sound presets (Surround, 3D-Surround, Pure, Easy Listening and Live) and Vehicle noice compensation (VNC), Dramatically reduces trunk space, REAR SEAT PACKAGE Electrically Adjustable Right Rear Footrest Front passenger seat moves forward an additional 77mm and can lay flat, PRE-SAFE Package Rear, Control Code Rear Seat Package, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Rear Seatbelt Airbags (Outboard Seats), EASY ADJUST Headrests, 4-Zone Climate Control, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE CMS (Collision Mitigation System) Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Control Code Driver Assistance Package MORE ABOUT US: At Mercedes-Benz of Massapequa, we're willing to go the extra mile to become your luxury auto dealer of choice. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional sales and service experience to drives in the Nassau Country and New York City metro area, and believe that customer service should feel just as luxurious as your next Mercedes-Benz. Our highly skilled sales staff is here every step of the way to help you search for the perfect vehicle for your specific budget and needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB2EA041016
Stock: EA041016P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 41,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,995
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock# 007304**Clean Carfax**RWD**4.6L DOHC V8 Gasoline Engine**Automatic Transmission**20 Asanti Black Label Custom Alloy Wheels**Yohohama Performance Tires**Projection Headlights**Navigation**Power Sunroof**3 Zone Automatic Climate Control**Driver Assist Package**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Leather Interior**Heated & Cooled Front Power Bucket Seats**Rear Bench Seat**Front & Rear Parking Sensors**Reverse Camera**Dual Exhaust**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB9EA007304
Stock: 007304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 64,626 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,977$1,491 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES ON USED MERCEDES BENZ*** WON'T LAST LONG***LIKE NEW *** Ever Dreamed of driving a High Quality Car? THOUSANDS UNDER MARKET PRICE!!! LOW Down Payment, Easy and Fast Approval!!! Like New 2014 Mercedes Benz S550. Equipped with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Ventilated with Massage front seats. Sunroof/Moonroof. Automatic soft door closing. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB6EA025453
Stock: 025453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 49,673 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$37,498
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
EDITION 1-PREMIUM 1-WARMTH AND COMFORT PKG-$12K IN FACTORY OPTIONS-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2014 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 AUTOMATIC 4.6L V8 F. BEAUTIFUL BROWN (DESIGNO MOCHA BLACK) EXTERIOR WITH BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY, MASSAGING, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, EDITION 1 ($6,500), PREMIUM 1, WARMTH AND COMFORT PACKAGE, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER MEMORY HEATED AND COOLED REAR SEATS, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, COLLISION ASSIST, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, POWER REAR SUNSHADE, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPEN/CLOSE TRUNK, PARK ASSIST, 19 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/SD/HD/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM ($6,500), AND MUCH MUCH MORE....REAR-VIEW CAMERA WITH KEYLESS GO AND BLUETOOTH....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS LUXURIOUS CITY CRUISER MERCEDES-BENZ S550 EDITION 1 WITH POWER SUNROOF AND NAVIGATION....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB1EA009161
Stock: NP009161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 63,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Diamond White Metallic Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: With a base price of $93,825--and prices likely to range to near double that for a well-equipped S65 AMG, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class lineup isn't cheap. That's always been beside the point, though; the S-Class continues to showcase the leading edge of automotive technology--including some world firsts for active safety--and in ride comfort and interior ambiance. With Mercedes-Benz' Pre-Safe technologies, you get some of the most sophisticated accident-avoidance systems in the world. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is also the first regular-production car to move entirely to LEDs for lighting--with the entire car now using more than 400 LEDs, including up to 56 for the headlamps. Interesting features of this model are long-held reputation for durability, a luxury benchmark, Strong, smooth powertrains, limousine-like interior (especially with Executive package), and innovative technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB7EA037465
Stock: EA037465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 22,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,991$1,117 Below Market
Mall of Georgia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Buford / Georgia
****CAR IS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AND NOT ALWAYS AT THIS LOCATION**** 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® Black *AutoCheck Accident Free*, *Local Trade*, 4MATIC®, Black Leather, Control Code Surround View Camera, Heated Rear Seats, SPLITVIEW, Surround View Camera Package. Odometer is 24526 miles below market average! Tuned ECU by RENNtech in Florida, 709HP, 715 ft/lbs. of Torque! RENNtech Exhaust Package, and lowered by RENNtech.3M Ceramic Tint All the Way Around in Addition to Recent Ceramic Coating on the Exterior. Don't Let Delay....Call to Set Your Appointment Today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB1EA001204
Stock: P11886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 67,130 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,837$2,655 Below Market
Lexus of Riverside - Riverside / California
**Driver Assistance Package**, **Navigation**, **Premium 1 Package**, **Surrond View Camera**, **Pristine Condition**, **Extra Low Miles**, **Well Maintained**, S 550, 4D Sedan, 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD. Iridium Silver Metallic 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550At Lexus of Riverside, we want you to feel confident about your next purchase. Each PreOwned vehicle has been rigorously inspected by our Factory Trained, Certified Technicians, and exceeds our high standards. Each vehicle, both Lexus and Non Lexus, receives an oil change and a full interior/exterior detail. No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles, at competitive prices, while delivering exceptional customer service! Come in and experience the difference today at Lexus of Riverside! Recent Arrival!DISCLAIMER Photo may not be of actual vehicle. See dealer for details. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB5EA049873
Stock: 0005518A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,639 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$43,990$545 Below Market
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
What a Good Looking Car!!! Original MSRP of $118,045!!!!! 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, Adaptive suspension, Air Balance - Ionization, Perfume, Filtration, Air Balance Package, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Compass, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Premium 1 Package, Delay-off headlights, DISTRONIC PLUS , Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Access, Head restraints memory, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Seats w/Memory, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 1 Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package Code, Sport Package Plus One, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyTysinger has been providing "World Class" service before, during and after the sale since 1926. Let us show you what "World Class" service really means!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB6EA018924
Stock: MT20561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 61,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,800$1,772 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2014 Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG 4MATIC,*Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior over Black Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $145,075.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,800),*DISTRONIC Plus with Steering Assist, BAS Plus with Cross-Traffic Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Pre-Safe Plus, Pre-Safe Brake,Collision Mitigation System Lane and Rear,*Surround-View Camera (Originally $900),**Exclusive Trim Package (Originally $950),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Keyless Go Entry System with Push Button Engine Start, Hands-Free Access,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, DISTRONIC Plus with Steering Assist,BAS Plus with Cross-Traffic Assist, Pre-Safe Plus, Pre-Safe Brake,Collision Mitigation System Lane and Rear, Occupant Classification System,PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Surround-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio with 6-Disc DVD/CD-Player, Media Interface,590-Watt Burmester Premium Surround Sound System with 13-Speakers,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Wood/Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column,Heated/Ventilated Power Active Variable Multi-Contour Front Leather Seats with Memory,Front Comfort Headrests, Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Panorama Sunroof with Sunshade,Heated Magic Vision Control, Power Rear Window Sunshade and Rear Side Window Shades,Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Air Balance Package,Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents, Exclusive Interior,Ambient Interior Lighting, Black DINAMICA Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Illuminated Door Sills, Electronic Trunk Closer,Automatic Intelligent LED Headlights, Adaptive Highbeam Assist,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail-Lights, LED Brake-Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Reservoir,Infrared Reflecting Glass, Soft-Close Doors, Sport Bodystyling,5.5L DOHC Bi-Turbo 577-HP 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine with ECO Start/Stop System,AMG Speedshift MCT 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Driver Selectable Mode,4MATIC Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,4-Corner Auto Leveling Suspension with Rear Air Springs, Silver Painted Brake Calipers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch AMG 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG7JB6EA037535
Stock: 13645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 87,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,995$370 Below Market
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged 4MATIC®, Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/Leather Upholstery, 19* AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, Air Balance - Ionization, Perfume, Filtration, Air Balance Package, BAS PLUS, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Premium 1 Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Driver Assistance Package, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Hands-Free Access, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO®, Navigation System, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB9EA042193
Stock: MBWddug8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,537 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$46,999$906 Below Market
Flow GMC Buick - Greensboro / North Carolina
2014 MercedesBenz SClass S 550 4MATIC EDITION 1 Package. Local Trade...LOW MILES, Equipped with Premium 1 Package, Edition 1 Package, Warmth and Comfort Package, Surround Camera, Air Balance Package, Driver Assistance package, plus much more. SUPER CLEAN, call today to set up your test drive..33629915004MATIC, Brown.Flow Auto Center is honored to offer this terrific 2014 MercedesBenz SClass Brown Metallic S 550 with the following features** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow Auto Center's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call Internet Sales Dept at (336) 2991500 to set schedule a test drive, or visit us at https//www.flowauto.com Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8FB4EA018433
Stock: 9P9730A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 57,012 miles
$36,995$1,513 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **LOADED**PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE**SURROUND VIEW CAMERA**AIR BALANCE PACKAGE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**DIAMOND WHITE**4.7 V8 TWIN TURBO GAS**CUSTOM WHEELS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MASSAGE SEATS**BURMESTER PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Power Sun Roof**Cooled Seats**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Premium Sound** 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged, 7-Speed Automatic, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM.****BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES ARE SOLD SEPARATELY***** 2014 Mercedes Benz S 550 RWD Luxury Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CB0EA053720
Stock: 28761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 22,926 miles
$43,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CBXEA006551
Stock: 19209705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,180$2,846 Below Market
Camelback Toyota - Phoenix / Arizona
Bluetooth, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Leather Interior, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Black w/Exclusive Leather Nappa Upholstery.RWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged Iridium Silver MetallicAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Studywww.camelbacktoyota.com Excellent Selection of NEW and USED vehicles, Financing Options, Serving the great Phoenix Area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8CBXEA008932
Stock: 76685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
