Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 38,796 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Merlex Auto Group will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG Package comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Accokeek. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUG8CB1EA023478

Stock: 023478

Certified Pre-Owned: No

