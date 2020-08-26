Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    certified

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    22,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,895

    $6,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    97,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,966

    $5,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    38,796 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,566

    $4,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    81,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,400

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    51,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,995

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    41,229 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    64,626 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,977

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    49,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $37,498

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    63,356 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,983

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    22,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,991

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    67,130 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,837

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    43,639 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,990

    $545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC®

    61,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,800

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    87,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

    $370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®

    31,537 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $46,999

    $906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    57,012 miles

    $36,995

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    22,926 miles

    $43,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

    68,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,180

    $2,846 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Write a review
Best Vehicle Driven. Period
Tom D,02/26/2018
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Bought CPO 2014 S550 with 49k on odometer. Silent engine, stunning interior and a bunch of safety options. Distronic Plus, Active lane assist, Night Vision along with 360 degree camera makes driving super safe. The active seats are amazing and the 5 different settings for massage are well designed. So refined, so technologically advanced it makes others wanna be MB. Cruise down a darkened highway knowing your vehicle is scanning the distance for humans or large animals, as it maintains the lane and speed all the while a hot stone massage is lowering your stress level. Nothing short of amazing.
