Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado

<b>Summary</b> Welcome to The Sharpest Rides. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is in great shape. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle has a V8, 5.5L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDDJ7CB3AA161416

Stock: S47118

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020