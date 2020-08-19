Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This Loaded 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC AWD Sport Package 4-Door Luxury Sedan is proudly offered by Trust Auto Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class as past service records are included. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 is in a class on its own. So much so, that Mercedes-Benz didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. Equipped with AMG Sport Factory optional wheels. More information about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably more curvy than most sedans. It's also part of a growing group of models that are more styled than traditional luxury sedans--including the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. Performance is another reason to pick the CLS-Class; featuring twin-turbo V8s, it performance is quite good. There are also a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with superb cabin materials, a sports coupe look in a 4-door package, class-leading tech and safety features, high-speed poise, and Strong turbo-charged V8 engines

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ9BB1DA087751

Stock: P087751

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020