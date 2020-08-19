Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
- 72,853 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,990$3,739 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 7442 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SYNC, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS / Navigation, MANAGER'S SPECIAL!, MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, NONSmoker, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3-Spoke AMG Sport Steering Wheel, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, KEYLESS GO , Manual Mode for Transmission, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 1 Package, Rear-View Camera, Wheel Package.2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 Black**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8DA064372
Stock: DA064372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 81,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,250$1,920 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic *Clean Car Fax, *1 Owner, *Premium 1 Package, *4Matic, *Navigation, *Rear View Camera, *Heated & Ventilated Seats, *Leather, *Keyless Go, *Rear Deck Spoiler, *Blind Spot Assist, *Lane Keeping Assist, *Full Led HeadLamps, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *RARE CLS AWD, *19 INCH 5 SPOKE WHEELS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BBXDA061472
Stock: DA061472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 81,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,990$2,218 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 with 81k miles. Black with Almond and Mocha Leather.Factory options include:Premium 1 Package,Lane Tracking Package,Active Blind Spot Assist,Active Lane Keeping Assist,Electronic Trunk Closer,Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats,KEYLESS GO,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXDA063336
Stock: 005194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 64,472 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC AWD Sport Package 4-Door Luxury Sedan is proudly offered by Trust Auto Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class as past service records are included. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 is in a class on its own. So much so, that Mercedes-Benz didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. Equipped with AMG Sport Factory optional wheels. More information about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably more curvy than most sedans. It's also part of a growing group of models that are more styled than traditional luxury sedans--including the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. Performance is another reason to pick the CLS-Class; featuring twin-turbo V8s, it performance is quite good. There are also a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with superb cabin materials, a sports coupe look in a 4-door package, class-leading tech and safety features, high-speed poise, and Strong turbo-charged V8 engines *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB1DA087751
Stock: P087751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 96,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,822$1,288 Below Market
Arlington Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Florida state owned Mercedes CLS equipped with AMG Package that has been kept in Great Condition Inside and Out. You won't often come across fully loaded CLS such as this one. Premium Seats equipped with Dynamic bolsters Luxury Steering Wheel Massage Seats Aromatic Suspensions 19 Inch AMG Wheels Premium Harman Kardon Sound System and many more ameneties. The Vehicle has passed a rigorous MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB5DA071182
Stock: 071182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,732 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,995$1,848 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified CLS today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz CLS also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8DA070933
Stock: DA070933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 50,207 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,991
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium I Pkg Parktronic W/Active Parking Assist Lane Tracking Pkg Active Multicontour Driver Seat Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Almond/Mocha; Leather Seat Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Cuprite Brown Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB2DA079884
Stock: DA079884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 93,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988$976 Below Market
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. GPS / NAVI / NAVIGATION, SUNROOF / MOONROOF / ROOF, Leather, NO ACCIDENTS ON CARFAX REPORT, NONSmoker, Local Trade, MUST SEE!, Fresh Oil Change, Passed Dealership Inspection, Freshly Detailed, EXCELLENT CONDITION, LOOKING FOR LUXURY AT ITS BEST ,ITS HERE ,THIS CLS 500 HAS JUST LANDED AT BEAVER TOYOTA IN ST AUGUSTINE!HURRY AND COME SEE THIS CAR ,ITS A BEAUTY!!AGAIN WHEN YOU BUY A USED CAR AT BEAVER TOYOTA WE WILL HAVE THE BEST USED CARS IN THE MARKET!!, Power moonroof.Diamond White Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 4MATIC 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin TurbochargedWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Diamond White Metallic 2013 Beaver Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 is a 4D Sedan AWD . This Florida Sedan has a 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number C051271M, the Florida 2013 Beaver Mercedes-Benz CLS . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BBXDA065800
Stock: C051271M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 90,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,988
Mac Haik Ford Pasadena - Pasadena / Texas
Spotless. Black exterior and Ash/Black interior, CLS 550 trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Non-Smoker vehicle. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 with Black exterior and Ash/Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 402 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE 'The 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is one of the most attractive luxury sedans you can purchase.' -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US We at Mac Haik Ford Pasadena are dedicated to all of your automotive needs. Namely, that includes helping you find the model that best suits your lifestyle and your budget through conversations with our sales consultants and Ford lease and financing experts. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB3DA072752
Stock: 81728A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 95,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 **NO ACCIDENTS**V8 Twin Turbo 4.6L, Automatic 7-Spd, RWD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Bags: Knee, Air Conditioning, Alarm System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bi-HID Headlamps, Blind-Spot Alert, Bluetooth Connection, CD: MP3 (Multi), Camera: Backup/Rear View, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Harman Kardon Sound, KEYLESS-GO, Keyless Entry, Keyless Entry: Passive, LED Headlamps, Leather, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Mirrors: w/Turn Signals, Navigation System, Parking Sensors: Front & Rear, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Pkg 1, Privacy Glass, Rollover Protection, Roof: Power Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Seat: Memory, Seat: Power Driver, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Seats: Memory, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls: Audi, Theft Recovery System, Tilt & Telescoping Wheel, Tilt Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, USB Connection, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy, Wheels: Premium, mbrace2....YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9DA064008
Stock: DA064008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 86,401 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this Loaded 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 550 4-Door Luxury Sedan w/ Sport Package. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550? Like new high-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. Upgraded wheels enhance the look of this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. More information about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably more curvy than most sedans. It's also part of a growing group of models that are more styled than traditional luxury sedans--including the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. Performance is another reason to pick the CLS-Class; featuring twin-turbo V8s, it performance is quite good. There are also a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the world's first LED headlights. Interesting features of this model are superb cabin materials, a sports coupe look in a 4-door package, class-leading tech and safety features, high-speed poise, and Strong turbo-charged V8 engines *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXDA071565
Stock: P071565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 90,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 MERCEDES CLS550 4MATIC GREAT COLOR COMBINATION FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BLUETOOTH AUDIO / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHT / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / MASSAGE SEATS/ ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB7DA067987
Stock: LLM7284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 46,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,777
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB0DA060959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,892 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,990
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 63 AMG? In Gray.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7EB5DA075831
Stock: U9160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 60,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,500
Nimey's The New Generation - Utica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9DA064587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,770 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,850
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB2DA060351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,182 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,998
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB3DA068120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,873 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,981
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 **Power Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation, Factory Leather Seating, Clean CarFax, 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Brake assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Radio, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS, Appointed with the CLS 550 Trim and is finished in Steel Gray Metallic over Black w/Leather Upholstery inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB1DA074919
Stock: W074919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
