Vehicle overview

Since 1954, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has represented the pinnacle of European automotive engineering, design and trendsetting. Features like crumple zones, disc brakes (later of the antilock variety), air suspension, airbags, radar-based cruise control and navigation were just some of the things popularized by the Mercedes flagship over the years. Like watching a fashion runway show to see what'll be in your closet next fall, the S-Class is like looking into what you'll be driving in the future.

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class brings innovation to this fabled car nameplate, thanks to the new S400 Hybrid. Featuring the world's first application of a lithium-ion battery in a production hybrid, this allows the usual bulky battery pack to be packaged in the engine bay where the regular battery would be rather than taking up valuable real estate in the trunk. This also keeps weight down, and indeed, the S400 Hybrid weighs less than the S550. However, the S400 is considered a mild hybrid, meaning that the electric motor only aids the 3.5-liter V6 rather than being able to provide propulsion by itself like the Lexus parallel hybrid system. Even so, the Benz manages to match the combined fuel economy of the Lexus LS 600h while costing almost $20,000 less. Purchasing a hybrid model rarely makes financial sense and sometimes not much environmental sense either, but the S400 could be an exception to both.

Elsewhere in the S-Class -- which ranges from the hybrid to the 604-horsepower S65 AMG über-flagship -- a minor exterior redesign keeps things fresh. A few lines are sharper, and available LED daytime running lamps give the front end a more modern appearance. The meticulously crafted interior was left alone, and that's just fine by us, considering how great everything looks and feels.

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class remains a trendsetter despite being in a class full of them. The BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ have recently been redesigned with phenomenal success, and an all-new Audi A8 is just around the corner. Porsche's new Panamera is an astonishing sedan that drives like a proper Porsche, and the Maserati Quattroporte is yet another worthy competitor. It's hard to say a bad thing about any of those, but the S-Class provides the sort of engineering, design and high-tech features that we've come to expect for 55 years.