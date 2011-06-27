  1. Home
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish exterior design, spacious interior, nimble demeanor, powerful engine offerings, high-tech features.
  • Complicated COMAND system, some cheap-feeling interior bits, BMW 7 Series is more fun to drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, luxurious and technically advanced, the S-Class should continue to be a favorite of movers and shakers.

Vehicle overview

Large Mercedes sedans have always been sought-after by the elite. They scream success, are engineered to be driven hard and make a powerful statement about the owner's financial security. The current S-Class projects confidence, prestige and good taste. For 2001, Mercedes bumps performance and amenities in the 12-cylinder-equipped S600 and offers the sporty S55.

Sporting a coupe-like profile and a traditional oval-headlight face, the 2001 S-Class looks lean and sleek while weighing nearly 500 pounds less than the previous-generation model. Careful attention to interior packaging gives the current version a roomy cabin and a large 15.4 cubic foot trunk.

Four models are available: the 275-horspower S430, which comes with a 4.3-liter V8 engine, the 302-horsepower S500, which boasts a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, the new-for-2001 S55 with a 5.5-liter V8 and 354 horsepower, and the newly introduced S600, sporting a 362-horsepower V12.

All models are suited up with a fully independent four-link front and five-link rear suspension, ABS and brake assist (which reduces braking distance in panic stops), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and BabySmart child-seat protection. Eight airbags are standard, including two head-protection curtain airbags and a passenger airbag that deploys with partial or full force, depending on the car's speed at impact. Active Body Control (ABC), which debuted on the 2000 CL500, is standard on the 2001 S600 and S55 (S430 and S500 buyers can get it as an option).

Also standard on the S-Class is the controversial COMAND (Cockpit Management And Data) system, which can be directed by voice commands, steering-wheel controls or buttons near the display screen. The system controls the navigation program, hands-free cellular phone and stereo/CD controls. Another advanced feature is Mercedes' TeleAid function, which puts a driver in touch with a Protection One representative for help in emergencies, roadside assistance or general information. A smart cruise control system, called Distronic, utilizes radar sensors to keep the car at a specified distance from the car in front of it. When the car you are following slows down, the S-Class automatically cuts power and can even apply up to 20 percent maximum braking to maintain the specific distances you have set. Distronic is standard on the S600 and is optional on V8 models.

Serious performance buffs will want to check out the S55 from Mercedes-Benz tuner AMG. Non-S55 buyers can still add some sport to their S-Class by ordering the S-Class Sport package, which includes an aggressive body kit with an AMG-designed front spoiler, sculpted rocker panels and a new rear apron. AMG Monoblock 18-inch alloy wheels are also part of the package.

Other S-Class features include a Bose Beta sound system, five-speed automatic transmission, optional ventilated seats that circulate air through the cushion, and, new this year, Internet access for e-mail junkies on the go.

Feature- and luxury-laden, the S-Class makes for an attractive executive conveyance.

2001 Highlights

One new model debuts this year with the S600. The S600 gets a powerful 12-cylinder engine along with standard Active Body Control and Internet access to keep up with life in the techno-savvy 21st century.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(54%)
4(23%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No other car compares....
adrockj,08/08/2011
i purchased my 2001 s500 with 86K miles on it for $12K. i now have 188K miles and it still drives like new. i am still amazed that people still bring their cars to the dealership for repairs??!! ANY vw mechanic can work on your benz. it is not rocket science. i needed to have my water pump replaced and it cost me $500.00 out the door including parts and labor. other than that, i just bring it to jiffy lube for the fluids and oil changes. this car has cost less in repairs than any other car i have owned and gets about 20 mpg.
Super automobile
billyq,09/07/2012
I have owned my car since 2003, it currently has 212,000 mile runs as new, everything works. Maintenance is a must- after warranty never never take to a MB dealer - find an independant shop that work on MB's. The car drives better than the new S550, just missing the technology of the newer car, but rides and handles much better. take care of the car and it will take care of you in comfort.
Beware of Dealers
jgbecker,02/09/2011
I bought my 2001 S500 with 8,000 miles back in 2004, and it presently has 110,000 miles on it. I have been generally happy with the vehicle. My worst experience in owning this vehicle is having to deal with Mercedes Benz Dealers/Dealerships/Service Departments. Once your Mercedes warranty runs out, the service departments at Mercedes dealers are forever trying to recommend unnecessary repairs to the vehicle. The dealers are constantly looking to fabricate repairs to bill to the extended warranty company. Most, if not all of these repairs are unnecessary. The Mercedes dealers make the ownership experience miserable. Stay away from them and you'll do fine.
Wha-hawpen?
Paul Jacob,03/31/2015
S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
I currently own a 1983 380SL and a 2001 S430. I have owned a 280SE and a 380SEL. My S430 radio will not receive AM anymore; a $1200 estimate by Mercedes to fix. The fob does not unlock, nor will it lock the doors; a $2400 estimate from Mercedes dealer to fix. The trunk will not open, only by the key in the fob; $1200 estimate to fix. This S430 is fragile in many places, like the seat frames and center console ash trays (doors) plastic grill, and over 100 switches between the front door buttons. The AC controls are fickle, and the "check engine" light comes on for no good reason. This S430 will be my last Mercedes Benz. I feel as though I have been snookered. Quality is fleeting. Given the multitude of buttons and the lack intuition with most of them, it is nearly impossible to make a selection without taking your eyes from road. In times of heavy traffic, it's dangerous - so you end -up tolerating the auto selections set by the "technologies designed in", until you get to your own driveway where you can spend the rest of the evening in the vain attempt to reset every damn button. Simplicity and safety are synonymous. I look forward to the self driving cars, so you just say the name of your psychiatrist and bingo, if you're lucky you'll get there before he takes his own life - found dead, sitting in HIS Mercedes Benz with the owners manual in his lap; handwritten notes all around, engine still running, and a flashing light saying "start again"!
See all 35 reviews of the 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
354 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More About This Model
More About This Model

Please answer the following questions:

  1. Are you important?
  2. Do people wearing ski masks have a propensity to discharge firearms in your general direction?
  3. Do you make a lot of money?
  4. Do people want to get your money?
  5. Do you collect your paycheck from a government agency that officially doesn't exist?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you might need a more secure form of personal transportation than can otherwise be provided by your average rusted-out '73 Ford Pinto with broken door locks. You need something big and preferably Teutonic. This should be a vehicle that you could trust to protect yourself and your family (or other blue-suited government types with sunglasses permanently attached to their heads). You need a vehicle that can stop attacks ranging from sledgehammer blows to .44 Magnum rounds. You need, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz S500 Guard.

The S500 Guard is Mercedes' first official factory-offered armored car to be available to the U.S. public. It is not, however, the company's first armored-car product. Mercedes has a long history of offering factory-built protection vehicles to the rest of the world. The very first Mercedes automobile with special protection was the W 08/460 Nürburg, built in 1928. A variety of armored cars became available starting in the mid '60s (think the Cold War had anything to do with this?), including the Mercedes-Benz 600, the 280 SE 3.5, the 350 and 450 DE/SEL, and the 380 and 560 SE/SEL.

The main advantage of the S500 Guard over other modified armored cars is that the S500 Guard is purpose-built from the factory. Mercedes starts the armoring process when the car is still a freshly minted body shell. This allows Mercedes to more fully integrate the armored components into the car. Specialized technicians are responsible for installing all of the upgraded and armored components. As such, Mercedes says the effectively hand-built S500 Guard takes five times longer to build than a regular S500. Aftermarket security companies often have to start with a regular production car, meaning they have to disassemble the vehicle completely, install the armored components and then put the car back together.

Mercedes is quick to point out that the S500 Guard is not supposed to be a street-legal version of the M1 Abrams tank. Armor adds weight, and one of Mercedes' goals for the car is to maintain a high level of handling, acceleration, braking and stability. The purpose of the armoring is to survive an initial attack, thereby allowing the car to expedite its occupants safely from a hazardous situation. These hazardous situations might include carjackings, kidnapping attempts and other types of street-level violence.

To match up against these potential threats, the S500 Guard's armor meets the international ballistic protection standard of B4. The B4 rating certifies that the occupants are safe from all acts of mechanical violence (such as hammer or baseball-bat blows) and handgun rounds up to .44 Magnum in caliber. Mercedes does offer the S500 Guard with higher levels of protection, but only in other markets. Buyers in Russia, for instance, can get an S500 Guard that offers B7 protection, a level that is certified to stop all types of military automatic rifles and most hand grenade and bomb attacks.

Mercedes outfits the S500 Guard with a variety of components to make sure it meets B4 certification. Extensive steel armor plating is used for the entire occupant shell, including the doors, the A-, B- and C-pillars, the roof, the firewall and the rear bulkhead. Armoring prevents bullets from passing through door locks and the gaps where the doors are shut. On the doors where metal adjoins window glass, a meticulously tested labyrinth system prevents bullets from entering the cabin.

The windows themselves are composed of thick multi-layer polycarbonate security glass that does not splinter when hit or shot at. The glass is amazingly distortion free, and looks completely like normal glass until you power down the front windows and see that they are about 1 inch thick. Additional security upgrades include run-flat tires with a tire pressure warning system and an optional self-sealing fuel tank that resists fuel leaks when punctured by small-arms fire. To compensate for the additional weight that the armoring adds, the S500 Guard has reinforced suspension components and upgraded brakes.

Because of the aforementioned purpose of being an escape vehicle and not a tank, Mercedes does not provide armor protection for the engine or the trunk. The S500 Guard weighs 802 pounds more than a regular S500, a weight equal to carrying four or five adult occupants. Mercedes says more weight would degrade handling and acceleration too much. Additionally, it is highly unlikely a bullet fired into the engine compartment would disable the engine immediately.

The rest of the S500 Guard is surprisingly stock. In fact, from the outside, it is exceptionally hard to tell the difference between a regular S500 and the Guard edition. External dimensions and body panel styling between the two are nearly identical. About the only cues are the Guard's special wheels for the run-flat tires and its lack of a sunroof. No sunroof is offered on the Guard because it is considered too much of a security risk. Tele Aid, Mercedes' emergency calling system, is standard equipment.

To see if all of these additions changed the S500's character, we were given a chance to briefly compare an S500 to an S500 Guard. If you open the doors, the additional heft of the steel armor is quickly apparent. But once safe and snug inside the cabin, the Guard seems exactly the same as any other S-Class. All of the trim and controls are the same. In terms of handling, the Guard simply feels stiffer and heavier. It does not roll excessively, and ride quality is still quite acceptable. Mercedes says that the S500 Guard's additional weight adds about one second to its zero-to-60 mph acceleration time and about 5 feet to its 60-to-zero mph braking time. The car's top speed is still 130 mph.

In terms of a factory-built armored car that is covered by the factory warranty, the S500 Guard's only competition is the BMW 740iL or 750iL Protection. Both the Mercedes and the BMW offer similar levels of ballistic protection and feature content. The S500 Guard is more expensive, however, with an MSRP of $153,950 at the time of this writing. But as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you can't afford it. This is a real armored car for a world with real threats.

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class S55 AMG, S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and S600 4dr Sedan (5.8L 12cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,329.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,978.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,284.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

