Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

- 32,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,965$6,126 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Premium 2 Package Driver Assistance Package Illuminated Door Sills Amg Line Active Multicontour Driver Seat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Navigation System Split Folding Rear Seats Rear Trunklid Spoiler Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Ash Wood Trim Saddle Brown/Black; Leather Upholstery Selenite Grey Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SADDLE BROWN/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM SELENITE GREY METALLIC ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR DRIVER SEAT WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS (PIO) WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE AMG LINE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz CLS. A rare find these days. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0JA204426
Stock: JA204426
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,878$5,086 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 in Black. Beautifully equipped with Remainder Factory Warranty, One-Owner, Fully Serviced and White Glove Detailed, and AWD, Driver Assist Package Code, Driver Assistance Package (Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Rear, Collision Monitoring System (CMS) Pedestrian, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS, PRESAFE Brake, and Speed Limit Assist), KEYLESS GO Package Code (Electronic Trunk Closer and KEYLESS GO), Mirror Package (Power Folding Mirrors), Parking Assist Package (PARKTRONIC and Surround View Camera), Parking Assist Package Control Code, Premium 2 Package (Full-LED Headlamps, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, and Power Rear Window Sunshade), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon Speakers, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Seatbelt memory, Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery, Split Folding Rear Seats, Steering wheel memory, and Wheels: 18' AMG 5-Spoke w/Black Accents! At AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB6JA204249
Stock: AB1353X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 14,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,991$1,985 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bakersfield - Bakersfield / California
CLS 550 trim. Mercedes-Benz Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 14,628 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, Quad Bucket Seats, PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, AMG LINE, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Turbocharged Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Power Rear-Window Sunshade, Full-LED Headlamps, Mirror Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS-GO Package Code, Electronic Trunk Closer, KEYLESS-GO, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, PRESAFE brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRESAFE Brake, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, Collision Monitoring System (CMS) Pedestrian, Driver Assist Package Code, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, active parking assist, Surround View Camera, AMG LINE Sportline Package, 3-Spoke AMG Sport Steering Wheel, WHEELS: 19" AMG MULTI-SPOKE Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P285/30R19 Rear, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, REAR TRUNKLID SPOILER. Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 with Selenite Grey Metallic exterior and Black Leather w/ Topstitching interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 402 HP at 5000 RPM*. Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Carfax Vehicle History Report, NO Deductible, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Trip-Interruption Services Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9JA204408
Stock: 15560
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 18,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$53,661$936 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Premium 2 Package Lane Tracking Package Amg Line Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Navigation System Split Folding Rear Seats Rear Trunklid Spoiler Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Burl Walnut Wood Trim Lunar Blue Metallic Saddle Brown/Black; Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Delray's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 with 18,797mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: LANE TRACKING PACKAGE SADDLE BROWN/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) LUNAR BLUE METALLIC PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE AMG LINE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mercedes-Benz CLS makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7JA204052
Stock: JA204052
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 24,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 PREMIUM II PACKAGE $3,900 PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE $1,290 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $85,110 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! COLLISION PREVENTION ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! LANE KEEP ASSIST ! ATTENTION ASSIST ! PREMIUM 18” AMG ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! LED ! WOOD ! PREMIUM HARMAN SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER TRUNK ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Iridium Silver Metallic on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB6JA204348
Stock: 204348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$50,998$1,256 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLS delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS: 19" 5-TWIN-SPOKE -inc: Tires: P255/35R19 Front & P285/30R19 Rear, LANE TRACKING PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist.*This Mercedes-Benz CLS Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 9G-TRONIC -inc: driver-adaptive, sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles,, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R18 Front & P285/35R18 Rear -inc: All season, Systems Monitor.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Mercedes-Benz CLS come see us at WI Simonson, 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8JA204092
Stock: LJA204092
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 14,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$57,886
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE, *MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, *1 OWNER-CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, *HEATED FRONT SEATS, *REARVIEW CAMERA, *P02 PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *LANE TRACKING PACKAGE, *AMG WHEELS, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke w/Black Accents.Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistancePlease feel free to call one of our Sales Managers directly at (877) 458-2377 or call the showroom directly at (215) 646-7700 to schedule an appointment. Visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BBXJA203850
Stock: RJA203850P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 14,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,887
Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands - Woodlands / Texas
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2018 CLS, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10118 miles below market average! Certified. Blind Spot Assist, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Illuminated Star, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GOÂ , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Mirror Package, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Surround View Camera, Wheels: 19 AMG Multi-Spoke. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7JA204102
Stock: U204102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$77,788
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Designo Classic Red/Black Leather Package Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Premium 2 Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg 10-Spoke Black Navigation System Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Designo Classic Red/Black; Designo Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery Magnetite Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S only has 20,114mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19" AMG 10-SPOKE BLACK Aluminum Wheels AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Power Folding Mirrors Bucket Seats PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor MAGNETITE BLACK METALLIC DESIGNO CLASSIC RED/BLACK, DESIGNO SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB3JA205243
Stock: JA205243
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 31,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$48,999$729 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Check out this 2018! It delivers style and power in a single package! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 4 passenger coupe just recently passed the 30,000 mile mark! Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, front and rear air conditioning, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0JA206631
Stock: PJA206631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 6,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$58,455
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * VENTILATED SEATS, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * AMG SPORT, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER SEATS, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, Blind Spot Assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Mirror Package, Navigation System, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Power Folding Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Rear Trunklid Spoiler, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sportline Package, Surround View Camera. 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS550 PREMIUM 2/BLIND SPOT/AMG SPORT - $10K OPTIONS RWD designo Diamond White Metallic 4.7L V8 BiTurboWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0JA206516
Stock: 206516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 35,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,898$1,750 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Westwood / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 in Black, *MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED*, Clean Carfax!, Carfax One Owner!!!, 3-Spoke AMG Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Line, Blind Spot Assist, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Mirror Package, Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Sportline Package, Surround View Camera.As part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB3JA204547
Stock: M30365
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 229 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$57,996
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
Only 229 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLS delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Mercedes-Benz CLS Features the Following Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 9G-TRONIC -inc: driver-adaptive, sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles,, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R18 Front & P285/35R18 Rear -inc: All season, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Autobahn Motors, 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 to claim your Mercedes-Benz CLS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXJA206183
Stock: JA206183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2019
- 36,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,363
Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CLS 550 RWDBLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS DUAL POWER SEAT, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID CAR, ALLOY WHEELS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, MERCEDES ME CONNECT. 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon® Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Navigation System w/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, and Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke.Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as; Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar and Ice Cream, Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Local Shuttle, Free Wi-Fi and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 designo Diamond White Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7JA203466
Stock: PBC5191
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,166
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
Located at our Irondale Campus**Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned**Active Blind Spot Assist**Active Lane Keeping Assist** BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist** DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist** DISTRONIC PLUSÂ ** Driver Assistance Package** Full-LED Headlamps** Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats** Intelligent Highbeam Assist** KEYLESS GOÂ ** Parking Assist Package** PARKTRONIC** Premium 2 Package** PRESAFE Brake** Surround View Camera** Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, with unlimited mileage. We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXJA206278
Stock: P206278
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 56,023 miles
$39,998
CarMax Sample Rd (Pompano Beach) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pompano Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB2JA204072
Stock: 18917580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,999
Ed Morse Sawgrass Buick Chevrolet GMC - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 White CARFAX One-Owner.18/26 City/Highway MPG14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon? Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Na
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB5JA204213
Stock: GW4575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 34,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,962
Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln - Hoover / Alabama
Recent Arrival!2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo White18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7JA205704
Stock: 0825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
