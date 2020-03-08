Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Designo Classic Red/Black Leather Package Amg Carbon Fiber Trim Premium 2 Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg 10-Spoke Black Navigation System Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Designo Classic Red/Black; Designo Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery Magnetite Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S only has 20,114mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19" AMG 10-SPOKE BLACK Aluminum Wheels AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Power Folding Mirrors Bucket Seats PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor MAGNETITE BLACK METALLIC DESIGNO CLASSIC RED/BLACK, DESIGNO SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG CLS 63 S features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ7GB3JA205243

Stock: JA205243

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-16-2020