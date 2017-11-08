  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ample power with any engine choice
  • Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
  • A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
  • Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
  • Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
  • Some driver assistance options have questionable value
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$55,000 - $89,888
Used S-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Even though the term "entry-level" may not be readily relatable to "premium luxury," the latest model addition to the stately 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class lineup is our pick. The new S 450 makes about 100 fewer horsepower than the S 560, but it still has more power than most drivers will ever need. Sure, there's something to be said for one-upmanship at this lofty level, but exchanging a bit of power for the cost savings is worth it in our opinion. Plus, the S 450 has all of the S 560's standard features and is eligible for just as many options.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

As the current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class reaches the halfway point in its life cycle, it receives the customary refreshening to keep it competitive against newer rivals. Those include the BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera and next year's redesigned Audi A8. To its credit, the S-Class would have remained a top pick in the premium luxury sedan class without the subtle styling tweaks and added features. That's how good it already was.

A slightly more affordable S 450 model debuts this year. Its V6 is down on horsepower compared to the S 560's larger V6, but otherwise it has the same exhaustive list of features. It's the best value here. The new driver assistance features aren't as well-executed as we would have expected, or as advanced as they might be portrayed, so we're more inclined to pass on those options. What you're left with is a stately sedan with an impeccable interior and a smooth ride that keeps occupants blissfully isolated from the harsh outside world. Quite simply, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class exceeds expectations.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available as a five-passenger sedan, four-passenger coupe and convertible (cabriolet).

The S 450 is available as a sedan only while the S 560, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65 are offered in all three body styles. The main difference among these trims is what's under the hood.

Starting things off is the S 450 sedan. It's powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.

The S 560 has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 hp, 516 lb-ft) but is otherwise equipped similarly. The all-wheel-drive system is standard on the S 560 coupe but not available on the convertible.

Standard feature highlights include adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and soft-close doors. On the inside, you get a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and memory functions), an air fragrancer and a power rear sunshade.

On the tech front, the S-Class comes with remote control over some features via a smartphone app, a wireless charging pad, a 115-volt household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a drowsy driver warning system.

The S 560 coupe and convertible add ventilated front seats, premium leather and an automated parking system but go without the household power outlet and rear sunshade. The convertible also features a folding soft top, Airscarf neck heating, and the Aircap system that deploys wind blockers atop the windshield and between the rear headrests.

Naturally, Mercedes offers a wealth of options to further solidify the S-Class' luxury status. You'll probably want the Premium package, which includes front multicontour seats with massage functions with instant heating and a surround-view camera system for the coupe and convertible while the sedan also adds ventilated front seats, power rear sunshades and the automated parking system. A head-up display is also included for the coupe and convertible. If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids.

To keep rear passengers completely comfortable, there's the Executive Rear Seat package for the sedans with its multicontour seats with massage functions and a power-reclining right rear seat with ottoman and seat cushion airbags. There's also an optional Executive Rear Seat Plus package that replaces the center seat with a console and includes an entertainment system and refrigerated compartment.

Other add-ons include Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), Magic Body Control (a predictive suspension for sedans with a tilting function when cornering), a night-vision camera, a head-up display, a rear-seat wireless charging pad and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.

The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on luxury with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system is standard along with unique exterior treatments. The AMG S 65 ups the ante with a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) and is only available with rear-wheel drive.

The AMG models include the Premium package, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, an adaptive sport suspension, a sport exhaust, unique sport modes and performance apps, the surround-view camera and an IWC clock (sedan only). The S 65 adds further enticement with standard Magic Body Control, a leather headliner, the premium audio system and the night-vision system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Sedan (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

8.0
It's not enough for a luxury car to simply wrap its occupants in leather and wood trim anymore. Today's luxury cars have to handle themselves just as well in traffic as they do at autobahn speeds. The S 450 does exactly that with communicative, powerful brakes and a nearly transparent drivetrain.

Acceleration

8.5
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 has the lowest power output of the four available engines but it's anything but underpowered, even in this big sedan. The S 450 moves smartly away from a stop, and power smoothly builds all the way to redline. There's ample passing power, even at higher speeds.

Braking

8.5
Brakes with this level of feel, control and power are usually found in sports cars. The pedal exactly communicates what the brakes are up to, even during a panic stop. The low-grip all-season tires hold back the outright braking performance, but 122 feet from 60 mph is still quite good for a big car.

Steering

7.5
There might be a bit too much isolation built into the steering since there's not much in the way of feel. That's not to say it isn't accurate, though, and the S 450 can be steered with confidence at sedate or elevated speeds. The steering weight changes with the drive mode, but there's not much of a difference.

Handling

8.0
The all-season tires are the limiting factor because the big Benz has solid composure and decent balance even when driven with some aggression. Comfort mode allows some body roll, but Sport essentially dials most of it out, keeping the S 450 almost flat through fast corners.

Drivability

8.5
This powertrain delivers on the luxury car experience. If driven serenely, you'd be hard-pressed to notice upshifts, and requests for aggressive acceleration return quick and decisive downshifts. Changes in throttle calibration are virtually transparent and matched well to the selected drive mode.

Comfort

8.5
Mercedes blends traditional luxury, using wood and leather, with modern technology to create one of the most luxurious automobiles on sale today. We could do without the overpowering air freshener and its gimmicky mood scents. But from the seats to the ride, this Benz is hard to top.

Seat comfort

8.5
Our tester was equipped with the Premium 1 package, which gives front-seat occupants heated and ventilated seats with active bolsters and an array of massage options. Rear passengers have to go without the massaging seats (those are optional) but are still held in a high level of comfort.

Ride comfort

8.0
Comfort mode provides fairly exceptional body control and ride comfort, even at high speeds. Sport mode seems slightly out of character for the S 450, but it does good work on a twisty road. The run-flat tires do their best to spoil the good ride and don't effectively soak up sharp bumps.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The S 450 is nearly silent under all circumstances but excels at highway speeds where all passengers could have a conversation with no need to raise voices. Only the run-flat tires bring any sort of disturbance into the cabin, but that can be easily canceled out by the audio system.

Climate control

8.5
The circular dash-mounted vents provide good coverage and adjustability, and the system works quickly and efficiently to get the cabin to the desired temperature. Rear passengers also get a decent amount of airflow.

Interior

8.5
The highest priority in the S-Class is passenger comfort, and it doesn't matter whether you sit in the front or the back to soak it all in. From the moment you get in to the moment you get out, the S 450 takes care of its occupants like almost nothing else.

Ease of use

8.5
There's a lot to a modern S-Class, so it behooves the owner to delve into the many menus. That said, the Benz is fairly easy to figure out thanks to a logical menu structure, quick response times and ergonomic controls. Only the pressure-sensitive steering wheel nubs seem unnecessary and difficult.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Whether you're athletic or you have limited mobility, any seat in the S-Class is a breeze to get in or out of. All doors, though solid, are easy to open and offer a soft-close function. And the leather seats, while providing excellent support, are easy to slide over.

Driving position

8.5
You sit closer to the windshield in the S-Class than you might expect, but the position gives the driver a better sense of control over the big Benz. The seat seems almost infinitely adjustable, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes to make drivers of varying heights very comfortable.

Roominess

9.0
Any passenger will be hard-pressed to complain about personal comfort or space. Rear-seat legroom is beyond generous, but it should be noted that adding a third rear passenger is not advisable since the center seat and seatback are narrow and rather firm.

Visibility

8.5
Mercedes-Benz managed to provide an extremely solid chassis while retaining relatively narrow window pillars and door frames. The sloping hood makes it a bit tough to estimate the front end of the car, but the high-resolution surround-view camera system makes navigating tight spaces a breeze.

Quality

8.5
The build quality, both inside and out, is nearly impeccable, as you'd expect from a flagship luxury car. The leather work is excellent on both the dash and the seats, and not a stitch is out of place. The only disappointment is the plastic surrounding the storage bin and cupholder covers.

Utility

8.0
Passengers' comfort is clearly prioritized over cargo space, but the S 450 still offers a nicely sized and easy-to-open load-and-close trunk. Storage inside is ample, and most everything can be hidden away behind the attractive, if slightly plasticky, wood veneer.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's adequate storage space in the front of the cabin to hold plenty of small items. But the S 450 can also usually conceal everything, including the size and layout of compartments, behind its wood veneer. Front and rear door storage are padded, and rear-seat passengers have center-armrest storage.

Cargo space

8.0
With 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space, the S-Class has more room than the Audi A8 (14.2 cubic feet) but trails the BMW 7 Series, which offers a very generous 18.2 cubic feet. The rear seats do not fold, but there is a center seat pass-through. The trunk is, of course, power-operated.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Isofix anchors are concealed but clearly labeled, and access is straightforward. The amount of space in the rear seats should make mounting even the largest car seats relatively easy.

Technology

9.0
This is where the S 450 distinguishes itself from the competition. And even though our test car wasn't fully optioned, it still offered a mind-boggling array of entertainment and safety features. The fully configurable digital dashboard is second to none, as is the remarkable audio system.

Audio & navigation

9.5
The navigation and audio controls are located on the center-mounted 12.3-inch display. The crisp graphics and sheer size of the display make it easy to discern information at a glance. Live traffic proved accurate, and the standard 13-speaker 540-watt Burmester audio system is one of the best we've encountered.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and worked seamlessly, although the graphics of both systems pale in comparison to what the S-Class offers. Bluetooth phone and audio connections were quick and faultless.

Driver aids

8.0
Our test car has the Driver Assistance package, which includes enough assists to all but navigate most roads by itself. We found the technology to be interesting but often too conservative in some applications, often going well below the speed limit on gently curving roads.

Voice control

8.0
Both Siri and Google voice recognition are available when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is connected, but the built-in Mercedes voice controls work fairly well. The system only occasionally got tripped up when we attempted to say a street or street number.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology9.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
4.2
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Back In The "High Life" Again!
abacomike,11/11/2017
S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a truly refined automobile. I traded in my 2017 BMW 740i for the 2018 S450. There is very little comparison to the two cars. The Mercedes is quick, smooth riding and handling, stays in a straight line with little driver input which was not the case with the BMW 7 Series. The vehicle corners precisely and does not handle like a 4500+ pound luxury sedan - but more like a 3800 pound vehicle. This car is, without doubt, the most beautiful, fun-to-drive and most comfortable luxury sedan I have every driven - and I have owned more than 40 luxury sedans in my lifetime. The pricing on this car is about $10,000 less than the S560 - mostly due to the V6 bi-turbo as opposed to a V8 bi-turbo. I drove both models and found the S450 to be a bit more nimble. Be prepared to surround yourself in the epitome of luxury, performance, audio, as a well as a myriad of driver safety features like adaptive cruise, adaptive lane departure, adaptive blind spot monitoring (which cause the car to remain in the lane if a car is detected on either side of you. Self-steering is precise as is the adaptive cruise. I'll update my review as I build up the miles. In summary, this is a luxury sports sedan while the BMW 7 series tends to be a more sporty handling vehicle. The new 9 speed transmission and driver-selected ride and handling options (Comfort, Sport, Economy) make the world of difference in this new S Class entry. Audio System is not to be believed - like listening to a live performance.
UPDATE ON MY S 450 SEDAN
abacomike ,01/11/2018
S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
My S450 now has 6350 miles on the odometer. It continues to be problem free - never have had to return it to dealership for any adjustments or problems. Fuel economy continues to excellent - 31.5 mpg highway - 21 mpg around town - 23.5 mpg average. The twin turbo V6 engine continues to awe me because I still can’t believe the power and acceleration in this car. It still rides and handles the same as the day I picked up the car new. I really can not recommend any changes to this vehicle - it is smooth riding, handles effortlessly, is comfortable to sit in any seat (front or back), the audio is crisp and clear like sitting in a music hall, 360 degree camera shows your car’s position relative to the surroundings, interior is exquisite and functional for driver and passengers, and the adaptive cruise control is a treasure when driving on the interstate for an extended period of time. I’ve tried the self-parking feature but prefer not using it since I never have to parallel park. Technology is impressive - but I caution those interested in this vehicle that the learning curve for the myriad of technologies and their use is long. I would estimate that it took me 3 months of driving it to master most of them. Every so often I come across something new that I did not know existed. I guess it kind of awes you as you learn more and more about this car’s capabilities. This one’s a KEEPER! I LOVE THIS CAR!
Buyer Beware!!!! Defective Car - Bad Care
Dissatisfied in Tennessee,11/11/2018
S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought this car new in September from a Sonic dealership. Gorgeous car. By the first week of October, it was in the shop. The convertible top started to raise, then froze with the boot open. The top could not be raised or lowered. After 8 days, service manager of dealer called to explain that it could not be repaired, that this was a problem with 2018 S class cabriolets. He says that production has been canceled and that MBUSA had just bought about 10-12 of the cars back. I asked about a loaner and was promised one -- three separate times. I never got one -- apparently they know this will be a long process. Service manager advised that Mercedes wanted me in any other car ... just not an S class cabriolet. I researched and made a selection. At one point, my sales person even sent me a link to the proposed replacement car, at another Sonic dealer. After a couple of weeks, I called and asked where the car was. Difficulty dealer trading for it, I was told. Furious, I called MBUSA, who denied knowing anything. Then my dealer sales person texted that MBUSA was going to buy me out, and it would be an "ordeal." MBUSA denied when I called, said they had issues with the dealer, and said they would be back in touch. Days go by before I hear back (despite a promise to call me the next day). Eventually, I am told that they are recommending a buyout, but it will be 2-4 weeks for regional "approval." Fortunately, after pitching a fit, I hear the next day that I will be bought out, but it the process will be turned over to a third party logistics firm to handle. I got all documents to them within 24 hours, and have yet to hear anything; they advised process will take up to 4 weeks. In sum, I bought a new Mercedes flagship vehicle; it was operated over about 2.5 weeks before it ceased to function; my dealer tells me it's defective and promises a new, slightly more expensive and different car (but never responds to requests for a loaner); I call MBUSA; dealer and manufacturer point fingers at each other; eventually I am promised a buyout (MBUSA never answers directly the question of whether this is a recurring defect for S class cabriolets); and I am still waiting on my money, paying insurance since I still own the car, more than 5 weeks after the car left my possession and almost four weeks to the day I was promised a new car. I've owned a Porsche, a Range Rovers, BMW M3, 2 Audi A8Ls, an early Infinity Q45, and two Hondas in my life. All great cars. This has been the single worst customer experience for any product, let alone the most expensive car I've ever bought.
AMAZING LUXURY SEDAN 2018 S560
William Beal,01/13/2019
S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
This is by far the finest luxury car I have ever driven. Read all the owner reviews. When Mercedes redesigned the S560 in 2015 they had to get it right to reclaim their status at the top of luxury cars. They did get it right and even owners of a Bentley and Rolls have told me it is superior to their sedans. It is perfection on wheels and the awesome technology wraps you in safety as well as comfort. The refined Distronic Plus allows you to sit back and relax and let the car drive itself for you on the highway. It has been upgraded from my 2015 and is far more refined on the highway tracking your lane exactly. You will not be disappointed in the car. It is truly amazing.
See all 10 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
463 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
463 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S-Class models:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a forward collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Evasive Steering Assist
Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there is adequate space.
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Convertible, S-Class AMG S 63, S-Class AMG S 65. Available styles include S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 560 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 is priced between $55,000 and$68,881 with odometer readings between 14537 and42000 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC is priced between $69,990 and$85,000 with odometer readings between 5038 and36001 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC is priced between $59,236 and$59,236 with odometer readings between 37477 and37477 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 is priced between $89,888 and$89,888 with odometer readings between 2642 and2642 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2018 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,000 and mileage as low as 2642 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,260.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,409.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,036.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles