2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Ample power with any engine choice
- Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
- A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
- Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
- Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
As the current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class reaches the halfway point in its life cycle, it receives the customary refreshening to keep it competitive against newer rivals. Those include the BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera and next year's redesigned Audi A8. To its credit, the S-Class would have remained a top pick in the premium luxury sedan class without the subtle styling tweaks and added features. That's how good it already was.
A slightly more affordable S 450 model debuts this year. Its V6 is down on horsepower compared to the S 560's larger V6, but otherwise it has the same exhaustive list of features. It's the best value here. The new driver assistance features aren't as well-executed as we would have expected, or as advanced as they might be portrayed, so we're more inclined to pass on those options. What you're left with is a stately sedan with an impeccable interior and a smooth ride that keeps occupants blissfully isolated from the harsh outside world. Quite simply, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class exceeds expectations.
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available as a five-passenger sedan, four-passenger coupe and convertible (cabriolet).
The S 450 is available as a sedan only while the S 560, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65 are offered in all three body styles. The main difference among these trims is what's under the hood.
Starting things off is the S 450 sedan. It's powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.
The S 560 has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 hp, 516 lb-ft) but is otherwise equipped similarly. The all-wheel-drive system is standard on the S 560 coupe but not available on the convertible.
Standard feature highlights include adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and soft-close doors. On the inside, you get a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and memory functions), an air fragrancer and a power rear sunshade.
On the tech front, the S-Class comes with remote control over some features via a smartphone app, a wireless charging pad, a 115-volt household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a drowsy driver warning system.
The S 560 coupe and convertible add ventilated front seats, premium leather and an automated parking system but go without the household power outlet and rear sunshade. The convertible also features a folding soft top, Airscarf neck heating, and the Aircap system that deploys wind blockers atop the windshield and between the rear headrests.
Naturally, Mercedes offers a wealth of options to further solidify the S-Class' luxury status. You'll probably want the Premium package, which includes front multicontour seats with massage functions with instant heating and a surround-view camera system for the coupe and convertible while the sedan also adds ventilated front seats, power rear sunshades and the automated parking system. A head-up display is also included for the coupe and convertible. If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids.
To keep rear passengers completely comfortable, there's the Executive Rear Seat package for the sedans with its multicontour seats with massage functions and a power-reclining right rear seat with ottoman and seat cushion airbags. There's also an optional Executive Rear Seat Plus package that replaces the center seat with a console and includes an entertainment system and refrigerated compartment.
Other add-ons include Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), Magic Body Control (a predictive suspension for sedans with a tilting function when cornering), a night-vision camera, a head-up display, a rear-seat wireless charging pad and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on luxury with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system is standard along with unique exterior treatments. The AMG S 65 ups the ante with a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) and is only available with rear-wheel drive.
The AMG models include the Premium package, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, an adaptive sport suspension, a sport exhaust, unique sport modes and performance apps, the surround-view camera and an IWC clock (sedan only). The S 65 adds further enticement with standard Magic Body Control, a leather headliner, the premium audio system and the night-vision system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|9.0
Features & Specs
Safety
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a forward collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there is adequate space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
