2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly appointed and spacious cabin, feels nimble for its size, state-of-the-art safety features, strong resale value.
  • Complicated COMAND system, not as athletic as some of its competitors, a few low-grade interior materials.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby.
Edmunds' Expert Review

After a minor refresh last year, the S-Class is once again a top choice when it comes to a no-compromise luxury sedan.

2004 Highlights

An industry-first seven-speed automatic transmission is now standard. The navigation system is now DVD-based, and the Keyless Go system is now built into the SmartKey. Newly styled 18-inch wheels are optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rolled The Dice - Bought High Mileage
john77084,08/17/2012
S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A)
After turning 40 recently, I decided to properly kick-off my mid-life crisis. I was going to go with either a boat or a car. A 2004 S430 won. I found one with 114,000 miles on it on Autotrader. I suppose I got the "base" model 430, but it is absolutely remarkable. The suspension, coupled with the car's sheer size, makes for an airplane like ride (sport settings are also present). I've taken it on 2 long road trips and been in very good spirits after arriving. Tips for Buying Used: *Comparison shop! These cars depreciate wildly. I paid too much. Find the KBB price and stick with it. *Have a genuine STAR diagnostics ran. *Beware the "stuck in park" potential
Everyone should own one
Lionel,11/10/2010
Purchased this car used with 55kms, it is now 7 years old and has 130kms. It continues to drive as well as it did 3 years ago and have not had any issues with it. Besides being smooth, comfortable, solid, reliable, powerful and surprisingly economical; it is has a sense of dependability and agelessness about it. It is a serious vehicle, you know, not a gimmicky in your face car,
Luxury, Performance, and Fuel Economy
S500Driver,12/18/2003
Luxury, Performance, and Fuel Economy; what else can one ask? Maybe a lower price, but trust me the S class is worth every penny!
Appreciating Depreciation
Gary Brown,04/08/2016
S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
When I purchased this Southern California car it was a one owner eleven year old $95K S Class MB with 63K miles. I paid 13% of the original price. As far as I'm concerned it is just broken in good. The price that I paid (lol) wasn't much more than the tax paid on the original purchase so I am appreciating depreciation. Sometimes its good to be second. This is a great automobile, solid, quiet, powerful, looks great and has a long life ahead of it. When you buy a used car of this caliber you are getting a first class top tier motor car for less money than the cheapest new base vehicle that will be rattling in a year. You give up the latest in technology but who needs it; yesterdays technology, for the difference in money, is pretty good.
See all 72 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class S55 AMG, S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A), S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A), S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), and S600 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,085.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,785.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,720.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,573.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

