2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegantly appointed and spacious cabin, feels nimble for its size, state-of-the-art safety features, strong resale value.
- Complicated COMAND system, not as athletic as some of its competitors, a few low-grade interior materials.
List Price Estimate
$2,761 - $6,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
After a minor refresh last year, the S-Class is once again a top choice when it comes to a no-compromise luxury sedan.
2004 Highlights
An industry-first seven-speed automatic transmission is now standard. The navigation system is now DVD-based, and the Keyless Go system is now built into the SmartKey. Newly styled 18-inch wheels are optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
john77084,08/17/2012
S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A)
After turning 40 recently, I decided to properly kick-off my mid-life crisis. I was going to go with either a boat or a car. A 2004 S430 won. I found one with 114,000 miles on it on Autotrader. I suppose I got the "base" model 430, but it is absolutely remarkable. The suspension, coupled with the car's sheer size, makes for an airplane like ride (sport settings are also present). I've taken it on 2 long road trips and been in very good spirits after arriving. Tips for Buying Used: *Comparison shop! These cars depreciate wildly. I paid too much. Find the KBB price and stick with it. *Have a genuine STAR diagnostics ran. *Beware the "stuck in park" potential
Lionel,11/10/2010
Purchased this car used with 55kms, it is now 7 years old and has 130kms. It continues to drive as well as it did 3 years ago and have not had any issues with it. Besides being smooth, comfortable, solid, reliable, powerful and surprisingly economical; it is has a sense of dependability and agelessness about it. It is a serious vehicle, you know, not a gimmicky in your face car,
S500Driver,12/18/2003
Luxury, Performance, and Fuel Economy; what else can one ask? Maybe a lower price, but trust me the S class is worth every penny!
Gary Brown,04/08/2016
S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
When I purchased this Southern California car it was a one owner eleven year old $95K S Class MB with 63K miles. I paid 13% of the original price. As far as I'm concerned it is just broken in good. The price that I paid (lol) wasn't much more than the tax paid on the original purchase so I am appreciating depreciation. Sometimes its good to be second. This is a great automobile, solid, quiet, powerful, looks great and has a long life ahead of it. When you buy a used car of this caliber you are getting a first class top tier motor car for less money than the cheapest new base vehicle that will be rattling in a year. You give up the latest in technology but who needs it; yesterdays technology, for the difference in money, is pretty good.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
