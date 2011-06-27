When I purchased this Southern California car it was a one owner eleven year old $95K S Class MB with 63K miles. I paid 13% of the original price. As far as I'm concerned it is just broken in good. The price that I paid (lol) wasn't much more than the tax paid on the original purchase so I am appreciating depreciation. Sometimes its good to be second. This is a great automobile, solid, quiet, powerful, looks great and has a long life ahead of it. When you buy a used car of this caliber you are getting a first class top tier motor car for less money than the cheapest new base vehicle that will be rattling in a year. You give up the latest in technology but who needs it; yesterdays technology, for the difference in money, is pretty good.

