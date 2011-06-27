  1. Home
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • World-class performance, state-of-the-art safety features, spacious and comfortable cabin.
  • Complicated COMAND system, standard V8 models not as much fun to drive as BMW 7 Series.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With sizable increases in performance, safety and refinement, Mercedes-Benz has shown that it's not about to take a backseat to anyone else in the premium luxury sedan market.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, there is more power for the S55 and S600 models, both of which now put out nearly 500 horsepower. Also Pre-Safe, a system that detects an imminent impact and quickly adjusts seating positions as well as seatbelt tension to better safeguard the occupants, debuts. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system becomes available on the S430 and S500 and a minor freshening inside and out are meant to keep these big Benzes near the top of luxury car buyer's shopping lists.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(78%)
4(20%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
76 reviews
76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 S500
FRANK,12/01/2008
Excellent vehicle. has power style and ride. I get 24 miles/gal highway. Not good in snow. Other than regular oil change very little maintenance cost. Excellent sound and heating system. Handles well.
Straight Line Speed and Comfort
S600 Owner,10/16/2009
Have owned the car for about a month now and I am no sure I still love it. The straight line speed is second to none, I have driven ferraris that won't throw you back in your seat like this does. Being able to spin the rear-wheel at any speed under 50mph is incredible. Burnouts are as simple as turning off traction control and giving half throttle. However, the handling does not compare to the BMW 760Li I own. The understeer is so overwhelming it is almost dangerous, you are stunned the first time you take an off ramp at 50 and the tires begin to squeal yet the car keeps traveling in the same direction-scary. Also, driving in the rain is asking for trouble, traction control MUST stay on.
Farewell to all that
Jersey guy,04/03/2010
Owned the car for 3 yrs, bought used at 38,500 mi. Beautifully styled exterior and luxurious, comfy interior -- wonderful to look at and to ride in. However, I have never owned a more problematic Benz (this is my fifth). Most of the issues were electronic defects, most notably gear shift that jammed in "P" because of defective sensor, which took dealer months to figure out; A/C sensor needed replacement after a few yrs; the V-belt broke apart on the highway, causing loss of power; front-end vibration required new engine mount; air suspens. struts replaced; CD remote multi-changer stopped working -- and more. I bid farewell to the car today, more in sorrow than in anger.
2003 S430 purchased 2006; good overall value
Chris Hudson,03/21/2016
S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
Driving this car a routine number of miles (in my case about 130,000 mi over 10 years), the residual value of around $2000 in casual-sale value is very thin for what the value actually represents. No news flash here: at that valuation, the car is of far more use and value to me than a sale could bring and I will maintain and hold it so long as that is true. Oct. 2018 update: no significant change; this machine has been a good value long-term and the car keeps doing what one would hope at 228,000 miles- keeping on.
See all 76 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class S55 AMG, S-Class Sedan. Available styles include S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A), and S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 is priced between $7,495 and$7,495 with odometer readings between 86274 and86274 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 86274 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,326.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,492.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,535.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,233.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

