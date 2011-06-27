2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
- World-class performance, state-of-the-art safety features, spacious and comfortable cabin.
- Complicated COMAND system, standard V8 models not as much fun to drive as BMW 7 Series.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With sizable increases in performance, safety and refinement, Mercedes-Benz has shown that it's not about to take a backseat to anyone else in the premium luxury sedan market.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, there is more power for the S55 and S600 models, both of which now put out nearly 500 horsepower. Also Pre-Safe, a system that detects an imminent impact and quickly adjusts seating positions as well as seatbelt tension to better safeguard the occupants, debuts. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system becomes available on the S430 and S500 and a minor freshening inside and out are meant to keep these big Benzes near the top of luxury car buyer's shopping lists.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
FRANK,12/01/2008
Excellent vehicle. has power style and ride. I get 24 miles/gal highway. Not good in snow. Other than regular oil change very little maintenance cost. Excellent sound and heating system. Handles well.
S600 Owner,10/16/2009
Have owned the car for about a month now and I am no sure I still love it. The straight line speed is second to none, I have driven ferraris that won't throw you back in your seat like this does. Being able to spin the rear-wheel at any speed under 50mph is incredible. Burnouts are as simple as turning off traction control and giving half throttle. However, the handling does not compare to the BMW 760Li I own. The understeer is so overwhelming it is almost dangerous, you are stunned the first time you take an off ramp at 50 and the tires begin to squeal yet the car keeps traveling in the same direction-scary. Also, driving in the rain is asking for trouble, traction control MUST stay on.
Jersey guy,04/03/2010
Owned the car for 3 yrs, bought used at 38,500 mi. Beautifully styled exterior and luxurious, comfy interior -- wonderful to look at and to ride in. However, I have never owned a more problematic Benz (this is my fifth). Most of the issues were electronic defects, most notably gear shift that jammed in "P" because of defective sensor, which took dealer months to figure out; A/C sensor needed replacement after a few yrs; the V-belt broke apart on the highway, causing loss of power; front-end vibration required new engine mount; air suspens. struts replaced; CD remote multi-changer stopped working -- and more. I bid farewell to the car today, more in sorrow than in anger.
Chris Hudson,03/21/2016
S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
Driving this car a routine number of miles (in my case about 130,000 mi over 10 years), the residual value of around $2000 in casual-sale value is very thin for what the value actually represents. No news flash here: at that valuation, the car is of far more use and value to me than a sale could bring and I will maintain and hold it so long as that is true. Oct. 2018 update: no significant change; this machine has been a good value long-term and the car keeps doing what one would hope at 228,000 miles- keeping on.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
