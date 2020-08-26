Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium 2 Package Parking Assist Package Wheel Package Lane Tracking Package Illuminated Star Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear Trunklid Spoiler Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black W/Contrast Stitch; Leather Upholstery Wheels: 18" Amg 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BLACK WHEELS: 18 AMG 5-SPOKE ILLUMINATED STAR BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM BLACK W/CONTRAST STITCH, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY WHEEL PACKAGE LANE TRACKING PACKAGE PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. A rare find these days. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ6FB6FA145168

Stock: FA145168

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020