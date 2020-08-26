Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
- 41,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,998$10,694 Below Market
Lumberton Honda - Lumberton / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB0FA144047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,864$3,570 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
NOW Available to the Public for WHOLESALE** Located at our Irondale Campus** Active Multicontour Driver Seat** AMG Parking Assist Package** Blind Spot Assist** Electronic Trunk Closer** Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats** KEYLESS GOÂ ** Lane Keeping Assist** Lane Tracking Package** Premium Package II** Surround View Camera. All wholesale vehicles made available to the public will be sold "As Is" and will be inspected to disclose any service work that is needed. We also offer any elected services to be purchased and performed by our service department prior to taking delivery. Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2015 CLS, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB0FA133845
Stock: U133845B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 24,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,998$9,785 Below Market
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB7FA154977
Stock: 19063471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$48,788$3,693 Below Market
Harris Mitsubishi - Everett / Washington
Clean CARFAX. *AWD 4X4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *MOONROOF SUNROOF*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, *SUPER LOW MILES*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS comes equipt with, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Sport Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Obsidian Black Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 63 S AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurboAll vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.Reviews: * Potent V8 engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds * The redesigned Mercedes-Benz CLS four-door coupe brings its muscular stance, scintillating details, and captivating style to all-new heights. Choose from 3 engines including the 329-hp V-6 in the CLS400, a 402-hp V-8 in the CLS550, and a 577-hp in the CLS63 AMG S 4MATIC that can deliver 0-60 in 3.6 seconds. The exquisitely crafted CLS cabin is tailored not just to fit you, but to suit you. Each of its four individual seats is reached via its own door, and divided by a full-length console. Supple leather and handcrafted wood envelop its attentive, intuitive innovations. Interior features include a 14-way power seats with 3 memory positions, multicolor ambient
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB2FA138027
Stock: 24799K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 61,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,000$1,943 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth *, *Automatic Headlights*, *Cooled Seats*, *Heated Seats*, *Push Button Start*, *Navigation*, *Parking Sensors*, *Moon Roof*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, *Leather Seating*, Alloy Wheels, ***WoW***, This Would Look Amazing in the Driveway!, Drive me Home Today!, 3.0L V6 BiTurbo. 19/26 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Mercedes-Benz CLS. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!Reviews:* Potent V8 engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds* The redesigned Mercedes-Benz CLS four-door coupe brings its muscular stance, scintillating details, and captivating style to all-new heights. Choose from 3 engines including the 329-hp V-6 in the CLS400, a 402-hp V-8 in the CLS550, and a 577-hp in the CLS63 AMG S 4MATIC that can deliver 0-60 in 3.6 seconds. The exquisitely crafted CLS cabin is tailored not just to fit you, but to suit you. Each of its four individual seats is reached via its own door, and divided by a full-length console. Supple leather and handcrafted wood envelop its attentive, intuitive innovations. Interior features include a 14-way power seats with 3 memory positions, multicolor ambient LED lighting, and an 8-inch central display screen displays navigation information along with other points of interest which can be controlled from the center console. ATTENTION ASSIST continuously monitors up to 70 parameters of driving behavior, and can automatically alert the driver with both visual and audible warnings if it detects signs of drowsiness on long trips. With COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS if you're approaching a vehicle ahead, or even some stationary objects, at a speed and distance that suggest a collision is likely. As soon as the driver starts to brake, its Adaptive Brake Assist automatically provides the ideal level of braking, to help prevent a collision or reduce its severity. Specifically engineered for the CLS, a harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system with Dolby Digital 5.1 has no fewer than 14 strategically placed speakers to deliver a wholly immersive listening experience. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB5FA143957
Stock: 27134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 56,261 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,995
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLS400 4-MATIC **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** ONE OWNER**LOADED WITH NAVIGATION** REAR BACK UP CAMERA** BLUETOOTH AUDIO** BLIND SPOT MONITOR** XENON LED HEADLIGHTS** REAR POWER LIFTGATE** HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM** PUSH BUTTON START** HEATED & COOLING SEATS** FRONT/REAR CUP HOLDERS** SUNROOF** VA INSPECTED** FOR MORE INFO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL DIRECTLY AT 703-368-7777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB7FA147086
Stock: 7086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2018
- 13,524 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$55,000
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB8FA155740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,778 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$50,900$1,108 Below Market
Madsen Motor Company - Cary / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB3FA146735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,380
Ferguson Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CLS 400 trim. Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 18,005! REDUCED FROM $48,755! Leather, Nav System, Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Quad Bucket Seats, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, Aluminum Wheels. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats. Mercedes-Benz CLS 400 with Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 329 HP at 5250 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'Expectations for quality and design are high with any Mercedes-Benz, and the CLS-Class meets them with ease.'. EXCELLENT VALUE AutoCheck One Owner Was $48,755. WHO WE ARE We have been providing quality Buick and GMC service in Colorado for nearly 40 years! We were built with our customers in mind, and want to provide nothing but the best possible customer service in the auto industry. Ferguson Buick GMC serves customers from Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and beyond. We take ANYTHING on Trade! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB1FA156690
Stock: T17174A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2018
- 65,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,500
Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City - Edmond / Oklahoma
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER VEHICLE !! SOLD AND SERVICED HERE SINCE NEW !! CERTIFIED BY MERCEDES BENZ 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES FROM YOUR PURCHASE DATE !! ALL RECOMMENDED SERVICES COMPLETED AND UP TO DATE !! VALUE PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE !!! Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS 63 S AMG AWD with 65092 miles.. BlackReviews: * Potent V8 engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds * The redesigned Mercedes-Benz CLS four-door coupe brings its muscular stance, scintillating details, and captivating style to all-new heights. Choose from 3 engines including the 329-hp V-6 in the CLS400, a 402-hp V-8 in the CLS550, and a 577-hp in the CLS63 AMG S 4MATIC that can deliver 0-60 in 3.6 seconds. The exquisitely crafted CLS cabin is tailored not just to fit you, but to suit you. Each of its four individual seats is reached via its own door, and divided by a full-length console. Supple leather and handcrafted wood envelop its attentive, intuitive innovations. Interior features include a 14-way power seats with 3 memory positions, multicolor ambient LED lighting, and an 8-inch central display screen displays navigation information along with other points of interest which can be controlled from the center console. ATTENTION ASSIST continuously monitors up to 70 parameters of driving behavior, and can automatically alert the driver with both visual and audible warnings if it detects signs of drowsiness on long trips. With COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS if you're approaching a vehicle ahead, or even some stationary objects, at a speed and distance that suggest a collision is likely. As soon as the driver starts to brake, its Adaptive Brake Assist automatically provides the ideal level of braking, to help prevent a collision or reduce its severity. Specifically engineered for the CLS, a harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system with Dolby Digital 5.1 has no fewer than 14 strategically placed speakers to deliver a wholly immersive listening experience. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAt Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City, we pride ourselves in providing a transparent, time-saving, and customized car buying experience. Oklahoma City's only official Mercedes-Benz Dealership! Shop new, used, certified, and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the convenience of your home. Even get a trade-in value without stopping into the dealership. Conveniently located in Oklahoma City on the Broadway Extension, just minutes from Edmond, Moore, Norman, and Yukon. While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle information and pricing, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Information subject to change; for current information on this particular vehicle please contact our staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB1FA153926
Stock: LA724141A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 63,937 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$26,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium 2 Package Parking Assist Package Wheel Package Lane Tracking Package Illuminated Star Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Rear Trunklid Spoiler Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black W/Contrast Stitch; Leather Upholstery Wheels: 18" Amg 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BLACK WHEELS: 18 AMG 5-SPOKE ILLUMINATED STAR BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM BLACK W/CONTRAST STITCH, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY WHEEL PACKAGE LANE TRACKING PACKAGE PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. A rare find these days. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB6FA145168
Stock: FA145168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 83,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,444
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 is proudly offered by Auto Holding 46 There's a level of quality and refinement in this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class that you won't find in your average vehicle. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. There are a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the implementation of the world's first LED headlights. Strengths of this model include class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB4FA134444
Stock: M46134444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 38,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $51,995 * * Check out this 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 63 AMG S-Model * * 2015 ** Mercedes-Benz * * CLS * This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 63 AMG S-Model might just be the coupe awd you've been looking for. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB7FA134393
Stock: FC172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,988$1,546 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr 4dr Sedan CLS 63 AMG S-Model 4MATIC features a 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB6FA136801
Stock: 20676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 55,457 miles
$43,998
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB4FA153080
Stock: 19041795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,399 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,895
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
Gray 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurboRecent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Potent V8 engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds * The redesigned Mercedes-Benz CLS four-door coupe brings its muscular stance, scintillating details, and captivating style to all-new heights. Choose from 3 engines including the 329-hp V-6 in the CLS400, a 402-hp V-8 in the CLS550, and a 577-hp in the CLS63 AMG S 4MATIC that can deliver 0-60 in 3.6 seconds. The exquisitely crafted CLS cabin is tailored not just to fit you, but to suit you. Each of its four individual seats is reached via its own door, and divided by a full-length console. Supple leather and handcrafted wood envelop its attentive, intuitive innovations. Interior features include a 14-way power seats with 3 memory positions, multicolor ambient LED lighting, and an 8-inch central display screen displays navigation information along with other points of interest which can be controlled from the center console. ATTENTION ASSIST continuously monitors up to 70 parameters of driving behavior, and can automatically alert the driver with both visual and audible warnings if it detects signs of drowsiness on long trips. With COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS if you're approaching a vehicle ahead, or even some stationary objects, at a speed and distance that suggest a collision is likely. As soon as the driver starts to brake, its Adaptive Brake Assist automatically provides the ideal level of braking, to help prevent a collision or reduce its severity. Specifically engineered for the CLS, a harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system with Dolby Digital 5.1 has no fewer than 14 strategically placed speakers to deliver a wholly immersive listening experience. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB3FA154181
Stock: FA154181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 62,701 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,997
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr 4dr Sedan CLS 400 RWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB8FA141820
Stock: W141820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 70,243 milesFair Deal
$26,991$842 Below Market
McLaren Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HBXFA133876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
